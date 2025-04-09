Mark Clifford: A Political Prisoner Fights for Free Speech in China
The former editor in chief of the South China Morning Post discusses his book on Jimmy Lai, who is currently on trial in Hong Kong for having the audacity to stand up to the government.
Today's guest is Mark Clifford, former editor in chief of the South China Morning Post whose recent book, The Troublemaker, chronicles the life of Jimmy Lai, a man who escaped mainland Communist China to Hong Kong as a child and went on to become a self-made billionaire. But now at age 77, Lai is a political prisoner, currently on trial in China for his unwavering criticism of the government, particularly as it relates to a pro-democracy publication he founded called Apple Daily.
Clifford and Reason's Billy Binion talked about Lai's humble beginnings; his cinematic escape to freedom; his fearless pro-democracy activism; his life in prison, where he's been held in solitary confinement for years; and the importance of safeguarding free expression around the world.
1:01—Who is Jimmy Lai?
4:50—Lai's astounding business success in Hong Kong
5:15—Lai's turn toward politics after June 4, 1989
6:06—The Lai family during the Cultural Revolution in China
10:37—Lai's gradual political awakening
18:42—Lai's newspaper and magazine promoting free speech and democracy
20:51—How the Chinese government tried to intimidate Lai
28:12—Mass protests and Chinese Communist Party crackdowns in Hong Kong
32:28—How meeting with Mike Pence, John Bolton, and Mike Pompeo got Lai arrested
38:47—Lai's prison life and friendship with Natan Sharansky
48:28—Clifford's career in Asia
52:18—How Clifford got out of Hong Kong
54:18—Why people should care about Jimmy Lai
- Video editor: Ian Keyser
- Graphics: César Báez