Time for a DOGE Dance Party

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch recorded a live episode in Austin, Texas, at Reason Weekend and covered a wide range of topics: the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tariffs, deportations without due process, and President Donald Trump on free speech.

02:18—What does the audience think about Trump?

04:28—A DOGE dance party?

15:56—Trump announces new tariffs

22:11—Deportations without due process

29:28—Is Trump good for free speech?

38:27—What is the funniest thing about Trump 2.0?

44:09—Democrats and the abundance agenda

50:37—Manny Klausner, RIP

57:24—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Trump's New Car Tariffs Are a $100 Billion Tax Increase No One Wants," by Eric Boehm

"How Pokémon Helps Explain DOGE," by Eric Boehm

"Trump Ends Program for Legal Migrants From Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela," by Fiona Harrigan

"Manuel Klausner, RIP," by Brian Doherty

"Remembering Manny Klausner," by Robert Poole

Reason Speakeasy: Jeffrey A. Singer, April 8, 2025

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

