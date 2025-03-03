In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch react to last week's dramatic exchange in the White House over the war in Ukraine between President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

04:08—Trump and Zelenskyy clash in the Oval Office

27:30—House Republicans agree to increase federal budget deficit

40:32—Weekly listener question

47:18—Lightning round: National Security Agency sex chats, measles in Texas, and the Epstein files

55:29—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Say Thank You," by Liz Wolfe

"NATO Could Effectively Die This June," by Matt Welch

"Ukraine Minerals Deal Won't Fix America's Mineral Problem," by Jeff Luse

"U.K. Pledges To Support Ukraine After Trump Snubs Zelenskyy," by Joe Lancaster

"Ukraine Will Fight On, With or Without the West," by Paul Schwennesen

"After the War," by Matt Welch

"The House GOP Budget Blueprint Promises More Borrowing, More Debt, and Not Enough Spending Cuts," by Eric Boehm

"The New Republican Budget Plan Is Unserious," by Veronique de Rugy

"How GOP Fiscal Sanity Died, in 7 Easy Steps," by Matt Welch

"Unvaccinated Kid Dies of Measles in Texas," by Ronald Bailey

"So Much For RFK, Jr.'s Promise of 'Radical Transparency' at HHS," by Ronald Bailey

"The Sad Quest for a Secret 'Epstein Client List,'" by Matthew Petti

