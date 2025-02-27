Matt Taibbi: The Collapse of the Censorship Regime

Are the online speech wars over? Just asking questions.

Award-winning journalist Matt Taibbi joins Reason's Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe on Just Asking Questions today to help analyze Vice President J.D. Vance's blistering speech at the Munich Security Conference, where Vance called on Europe's leaders to stop suppressing speech, banning populist political parties, and annulling elections. Taibbi predicts Vance's speech will be "remembered as a moment of grave importance," as it signals the "collapse of the post–World War II order." They also discuss a nonconfrontational 60 Minutes segment about German speech laws, Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation as director of national intelligence, the crumbling legitimacy of legacy media, and why Taibbi is glad Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election.

You can find Taibbi's work these days at racket.news and on the America This Week podcast with Walter Kirn.

Sources Referenced:

Chapters:

00:00 Coming up…

00:25 Introducing Matt Taibbi

00:54 Analyzing J.D. Vance's Munich speech

24:17 The history of free speech in Europe

32:09 Back to Vance: the end of the post–World War II American and European alliance?

35:58 Fear of populism fuels censorship

45:13 Is U.S. intelligence using the European Union to route around the First Amendment?

50:32 Tulsi Gabbard as the new director of national intelligence

53:53 Who did Matt Taibbi vote for?

58:05 Reacting to 60 Minutes' praise of German censors

01:16:40 Will the Democrats do any real post-election reflection? (No)

01:19:48 What is a question that you think more people should be asking?