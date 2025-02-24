Are Democrats Actually in Disarray?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss democratic messaging and policy in the age of Trump, before turning to President Donald Trump's shifting stance on the war in Ukraine and its implications for global politics.

02:11—Democrats losing the plot on messaging and policy

20:28—Trump and Ukraine

41:39—Weekly listener question

43:43—Lightning round: Argentine President Javier Milei's memecoin, Department of Government Efficiency dividends, and Elon Musk's email to federal workers.

51:45 - This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"What Did You Do Last Week?" by Liz Wolfe

"Democrats Need Their Own DEI Purge," by Josh Barro

"One Simple Question for Democrats," by Ruy Teixeira

"Trump's Shameful Betrayal of Ukraine," by Ilya Somin

"Ayn Rand in Ukrainian Crimea," by Paul Schwennesen

"Did Biden Blow the Best Chance of Preventing War in Ukraine?" by Matthew Petti

"U.S. Tells Europe To Handle Its Own Defense," by J.D. Tuccille

"Is Trump Getting Ready To Cut Ukraine—and Europe—Loose?" by Matthew Petti

"America is being sold out by its leaders," by Noah Smith

