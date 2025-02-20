Randy Barnett: How Legal Is Trump's Agenda?

How legal is Trump's governing agenda? Just asking questions.

Today's guest is Randy Barnett, a Georgetown constitutional law professor who has argued before the Supreme Court, was part of a legal team that challenged the constitutionality of Obamacare, is a contributor to The Volokh Conspiracy blog hosted at Reason, and is the author of several books, most recently the memoir A Life for Liberty: The Making of an American Originalist. In this week's episode, Barnett discusses the legality of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the various federal injunctions and restraining orders issued against the Trump administration, and whether libertarians should celebrate or be concerned about President Donald Truamp and Elon Musk's methods for slashing government. He also explains why he thinks Trump's executive order rescinding birthright citizenship for the children of unauthorized immigrants might triumph before the Supreme Court.

