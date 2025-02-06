John Cochrane: How Will DOGE 'Disrupt' the Government?

Will President Donald Trump and Elon Musk actually cut the government down to size and pull us back from the fiscal cliff? Just asking questions.

John Cochrane is joining Just Asking Questions today to talk about what it would actually take to get government spending under control permanently and discuss a few of the staggering number of government reforms either underway or being floated. He is an economist at the Hoover Institution and a professor of economics and finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business. He publishes his thoughts at The Grumpy Economist.

Sources Referenced:

Chapters: