In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and special guest Eric Boehm lament the beginning of what could become a terrible trade war between the United States and its three largest trading partners—Canada, Mexico, and China.

01:51—President Donald Trump signs orders imposing tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China

24:18—The Trump administration attempts to freeze federal aid and offers federal workers buyouts

43:20—Weekly listener question

52:08—Quick news lightning round: DCA plane crash, Elon Musk and government payment systems, China's Deepseek AI

58:26—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Stupid Trade War," by Liz Wolfe

"Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China Could Start This Weekend," by Eric Boehm

"Trump's Tariffs To Tank Tequila," by Eric Boehm

"Challenge Trump's Tariffs Under the Nondelegation and Major Questions Doctrines," by Ilya Somin

"How Trump Could Unilaterally Place Tariffs on Mexico and Canada," by Eric Boehm

"Trump's Role Model McKinley Tariffed His Way to Imperialism," by Matt Welch

"Trump's Pro-Growth, Anti-Trade Positions Are on a Collision Course," by Veronique de Rugy

"The White House's 'Feverish Dream' About $50 Million for Condoms in Gaza," by Matthew Petti

"Why Is Paramount So Keen To Settle Trump's Laughable Lawsuit Against CBS?" by Jacob Sullum

"Trump's Orders Feature Nonexistent Emergencies, Illegal Power Grabs, and Blatant Inconsistencies," by Jacob Sullum

"Understaffed Air Traffic Control, DEI Are Unlikely Causes of D.C. Plane Crash," by Christian Britschgi

"How a Chinese AI Company Found a Way Around America's Export Controls," by Jack Nicastro

