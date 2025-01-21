Mike Pesca: How Will Trump 2.0 Transform America?

How will the second Donald Trump presidential term transform America? Just asking questions.

It's officially the Trump 2.0 era. One New York Times columnist called his inaugural address "American Carnage 2," while Trump promised a new American "golden age" in his speech.

So how excited, hopeful, or anxious should we be as we enter these next four years?

Journalist Mike Pesca, host of the popular daily news podcast The Gist, joined Reason Senior Producer Zach Weissmueller and Associate Editor Liz Wolfe to reflect on Trump's inaugural address. They also discussed Elon Musk's appearance at the inauguration and Trump's slate of Day 1 executive orders.

Sources referenced: