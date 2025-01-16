What have the wildfires done to southern California and the people who live there? And could any of this destruction have been prevented? Just asking questions.

The wildfires breaking out across Greater Los Angeles have so far killed at least 25 people and damaged or destroyed over 12,000 structures, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Today's guest lost her home in these fires. "This is what's left of my house," she wrote on X. "Every house on the block is burned to the ground."

Meghan Daum is a writer and author of five books including The Problem With Everything: My Journey Through The New Culture Wars and The Unspeakable: And Other Subjects of Discussion, a PEN Center USA Award winner for creative nonfiction. She also hosts the podcast The Unspeakable with Meghan Daum.

Sources referenced:

Chapters: