Today's guest is Faisal Saeed Al Mutar, the co-founder of Ideas Beyond Borders (IBB), a nonprofit that translates books and articles about limited government, freedom of thought, and market economics into Arabic and other languages, and distributes them for free in the Middle East and other parts of the world. (Full disclosure: Reason's Nick Gillespie is on the board of IBB.)

Gillespie talked with Al Mutar about IBB's new book, Untold Stories of the Middle East, which celebrates entrepreneurs in Kurdistan, Afghanistan, and elsewhere whom IBB has given startup grants; how the October 7 attacks on Israel and fighting in Gaza and Lebanon will affect the region for decades; and what it was like to grow up in Baghdad under Saddam Hussein, various Islamic terrorist groups, and the U.S. occupation. This conversation was taped in front of a live audience in New York.

0:00—Introduction

1:26—Untold Stories Of The Middle East

4:20—Micro grants in the Middle East

6:20—The hope of Kurdistan

9:00—Beirut's post-explosion struggles & recovery

11:12—Oil vs. the entrepreneurial spirit in the Middle East

14:20—Building a vocabulary of freedom with Ideas Beyond Borders

18:20—Censorship & internet access in the Middle East

19:39—Hiring Middle Eastern translators

22:16—A brief history of political upheaval in the Middle East

30:12—The 'liberal minority' in Lebanon

33:29—U.S. intervention in the Middle East

39:45—Impact of October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel on peace processes in the region 44:00—Funding schools for girls in Afghanistan

46:05—The tragedy & hope of Afghanistan: The Graveyard of Empires

49:43—'Sanctions Boy': Growing up in 90s Baghdad

59:04—'We don't have the privilege to be depressed (about the Middle East)'

1:01:35—Economic freedom & self-determination restore agency

