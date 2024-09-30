Eric Adams and New York City's Corruption Problem

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman gawk at the amusing circumstances surrounding the federal indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, before discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent in-person visits with both presidential candidates.

02:25—New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted in a federal corruption investigation

21:58—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump

35:46—Weekly listener question

49:27—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Turkish Delight" by Liz Wolfe

"Could Eric Adams' Corruption Charges Sink His Signature Zoning Reform?" by Christian Britschgi

"The "Migrant Crisis" is Caused by Flawed Work and Housing Policies, not Migrants" by Ilya Somin

"NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Eric Adams Talks Conspiratorial Nonsense About 'Voter Suppression,'" by Matt Welch

"Port Authoritarians" by Jim Epstein

"You take someone on heroin, put them in one room, and someone hooked on cheese, put 'em in another room, and you take it away, I challenge you to tell me the person who's hooked on heroin and who's hooked on cheese." New York City Mayor Eric Adams

"NYC paid millions for unnecessary migrant services, comptroller's report says" by Marcia Kramer

"'Vegan' Mayor Eric Adams Under Fire for Repeatedly Ordering Fish at NYC Restaurants" by Luke Fortney

"NYC Mayor Adams' Approval Hit Bottom Even Before Scandal" by Katarina Buchholz

"The War in Ukraine Is Already Over—Russia Just Doesn't Know it Yet" by Paul Schwennesen

"Ukraine Is Safer If It Stays Out of NATO" by Paul Schwennesen

"What If the U.S. Cuts Off Aid to Israel?" by Matt Welch

"Send in the Estonians?" by Liz Wolfe

"U.S. Defense Spending Continues To Spiral Out of Control" by Varad Raingoankar

"What if America Runs Out of Bombs?" by Matthew Petti

"After the War" by Matt Welch

"Rents Fall and Listings Increase After Javier Milei Ends Rent Control In Argentina" by Katarina Hall

"Helen Fisher on COVID's Sexless Summer" by Nick Gillespie

"Dr. Helen Fisher on How Brain Chemistry Determines Personality and Politics" by Ian Keyser

"Helen Fisher, Who Researched the Brain's Love Circuitry, Dies at 79" by Richard Sandomir

