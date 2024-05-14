Little hope left: In Ukraine, the situation is growing increasingly dire. The two-plus years of Russian invasion have depleted military resources; the $60.8 billion aid package approved by U.S. lawmakers last month, and stalled by several months of congressional infighting by Republicans, has not reached Ukraine yet.

"All of our forces are either [in Kharkiv] or in Chasiv Yar," said Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency. "I've used everything we have. Unfortunately, we don't have anyone else in the reserves."

Chasiv Yar is some 100-plus miles south of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. Winning it would be Russia's "most operationally significant advance since the first summer of the war in 2022," reports The New York Times. "If Chasiv Yar falls, the Russians will be able to use its hilltop position to batter the key remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in the Donetsk region: Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynikva," reports The Guardian.

Ukrainians "admit they are outgunned and outnumbered by an enemy with combat jets and seemingly unlimited firepower," adds The Guardian. "The Russians are willing to tolerate huge losses of tanks and men to capture tiny settlements, deploying infantry in what are known as bloody 'meat assaults.'"

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine right now, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A senior U.S. official, speaking to the Times about the meetings, refused to "draw a direct connection between the delayed aid and Russia's gains near the city of Kharkiv" but "[made] clear that the gap in funding had left Ukraine, whose military is starved for ammunition and other critical equipment, weakened." Zelensky, in the meetings with Blinken, emphasized how Ukraine's air defense is weak—something Russia is exploiting, as Vladimir Putin's troops continue to pulverize the country.

It's always a little crazy when American outlets and politicians (President Joe Biden included) blame Russia's advancement on U.S. lawmakers' inability to agree on an aid package for Ukraine; of course, these things are connected, but it's also a normal and even healthy part of the democratic process for massive cash infusions to other nations' war efforts be deliberated over, not automatic.

Meanwhile, things are so bad there that Estonia is reportedly mulling sending troops in to serve in non-combat roles in western Ukraine and free up forces to go fight on the eastern front. It's really not clear how any of this ends, but Ukraine is signaling that they can't hold off Russian troops forever, let alone much longer.

QUICK HITS

"In mid-March, the U.N. Children's Fund stated that 13,450 children had been killed in Gaza, citing figures from the Hamas-run Gazan Health Ministry," according to Jewish News Syndicate. But "last Wednesday, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released updated casualty figures. Some 7,797 Gazan children had died in the war as of April 30, it said—a roughly 42% drop from the mid-March numbers."

"What Trump could do in foreign policy might surprise the world," writes Curt Mills (executive director of The American Conservative and once and future Just Asking Questions guest).

Kamala Harris channeling her inner cop:

.@VP at AAPI event (per pool): "We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won't, and then you need to kick that fucking door down." — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) May 13, 2024