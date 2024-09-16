Why Do They Keep Shooting at Donald Trump?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman puzzle over the second assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, and the recent nonsensical claims that Haitians are eating cats in Ohio.

03:15—Second assassination attempt on Trump

13:30—Claims of Haitians eating cats in Ohio

36:40—Weekly listener question

45:51—Last week's presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris

52:15—This week's cultural recommendations

Upcoming Events:

Nick Gillespie Interviews Richard Dawkins, September 20, Milwaukee

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

