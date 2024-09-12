Remy: Trump vs. Harris Debate Song (I Don't Care Parody)

Civil liberties take a back seat on the big stage.

Parody of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" written by Remy; performed by Remy; mastering and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS:

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't even wear a suit and tie, yeah

Like a goose in Springfield, Ohio

Being here is not great for my neck

Shall we announce it today?

We are all against the surveillance state? Oh yeah?

Don't think I fit in at this party…

Everyone's listing all their fears

Things have gotten worse in many ways

Who's been in charge the last eight years?

Don't you both care?

That we're hopelessly in debt?

About this surprise prostate check?

As they fight, we're losing our rights

Maybe it's not so bad

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh—

Can you stop? Sorry

Don't think I fit in at this party

Who'll end the tax on property?

Full stop, period, semi-colon!

It's actually a full colon

I said stop

Sorry