How Should the U.S. Respond to Hamas Executing Americans?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie welcome special guest Charles C.W. Cooke to the show. The group discusses the six Israeli hostages, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who were found murdered in Gaza over the weekend, before dissecting Kamala Harris' first major interview since entering the presidential race and Donald Trump's recent thoughts on abortion laws.

02:39—Six Israeli hostages found murdered by Hamas

20:25—Kamala Harris sits down for her first major interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

34:25—Weekly Listener Question

43:34—Donald Trump on in vitro fertilization and abortion laws

54:09—This week's cultural recommendations

Upcoming Events:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

