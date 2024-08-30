Trailer: Why We Can't Have Nice Things Returns

What's wrong with American health care?

That's the question that drives the new season of Why We Can't Have Nice Things, the Reason limited-run podcast series. Over the past few months, host Eric Boehm has been speaking with some of the doctors, medical professionals, and activists who are pushing back against the special interests, government contractors, and bad laws that make the American health care system such a mess.

Some of those problems are obvious. Prescription drugs are often too expensive and sometimes not available when you need them.

Others are less obvious, such as a series of state-level regulations that make it harder for medical professionals to offer their services. Or a monopoly government contractor that's a big part of the reason why thousands of Americans die every year waiting for a new kidney.

On the new season of Why We Can't Have Nice Things, you'll hear a whole new set of stories about how the government is making Americans poorer and sicker, and how we can cure those ills.

It all kicks off next Thursday, September 5, with special guest Mark Cuban. He's the co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs, an innovative attempt to inject some market competition into the prescription drug industry.

Tune in to new episodes every Thursday through October 10—and if you haven't listened to the first season of the show, check it out now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.