Politics

Anna Gát: Building an Intellectual Community for the Politically Homeless

The founder of Interintellect, a global online community for intellectual salons, advocates for a truly free and self-moderating market of ideas in the age of political polarization.

|

Anna Gát next to a globe with the words "politically homeless" in green font | Alexandr Mitiuc Dreamstime.com Rtguest
(Alexandr Mitiuc Dreamstime.com Rtguest)

Anna Gát: Building an Intellectual Community for the Politically Homeless

HD Video Download