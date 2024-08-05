Weighing Kamala Harris' Veep Options

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch and Nick Gillespie welcome not just one but two special guests from The Dispatch. In this convivial Roundtable crossover episode, Jonah Goldberg and Kevin D. Williamson ruminate on Kamala Harris' veep options, identity politics, and drug legalization.

04:54—Kamala Harris' potential running mates

20:09—Identity politics across both major parties

36:40—Weekly Listener Question

56:16—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Josh Shapiro Is Kamala Harris' Best Bet for Veep," by Robby Soave

"Trump and Harris Are Just Making It Up as They Go," by Eric Boehm

"J.D. Vance Has Changed a Lot Since the Days of Hillbilly Elegy," by Steven Greenhut

"Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Who Defended COVID Lockdowns in Court Now Says They Were a Mistake," by Eric Boehm

"Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Is Threatening To Veto His Own School Voucher Plan," by Eric Boehm

"Majority of Public Comments Support Descheduling or Legalizing Marijuana," by Joe Lancaster

"Don't Blame Decriminalization for Oregon Drug Deaths," by Jacob Sullum

"Glenn Loury on Economics, Black Conservatism, and Crack Cocaine," by Nick Gillespie

"Paris Spent $1.5 Billion Cleaning Poop Out of the Seine, and It's Still Too Dirty for Olympic Swimming," by Natalie Dowzicky

"Full Interview with Nick Gillespie (How the World Works)," by Kevin Williamson

"Faisal Saeed Al Mutar, Melissa Chen: Bringing Enlightenment Values to the Middle East," by Nick Gillespie

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

