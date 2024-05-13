Campaigns Can't Get Worse, Can They?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman conjure up a few changes they'd wish to see in the vain hope of improving U.S. presidential campaigns and consider the Biden administration's threat to cut off arms shipments to Israel.

00:35—Desirable presidential campaign reforms

23:00—Weekly listener question

33:20—FreedomWorks is disbanding

49:34—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"6 States" by Liz Wolfe

"Social Security and Medicare Are Going Insolvent. Neither Biden nor Trump Has a Plan for It." by Eric Boehm

"The New York Case Against Trump Relies on a 'Twisty' Legal Theory That Reeks of Desperation" by Jacob Sullum

"Biden-Backed DISCLOSE Act Would Dox Donors to Groups That Run Political Ads" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Patrick Ruffini: Why Blacks and Hispanics Are Turning Toward Trump" by Nick Gillespie

"Last Night's Debate Was a Disaster. That's Exactly Why There Should Be More of Them." by Eric Boehm

"The AWOL Electorate" by Nick Gillespie

"Trump Leads in 5 Key States, as Young and Nonwhite Voters Express Discontent With Biden" by Nate Cohn

"Is America's Blank Check for Israel Ending?" by Matthew Petti

"Biden, the Arms Supplier" by Liz Wolfe

"Chaos in Rafah" by Liz Wolfe

"Tea Party Nihilism vs. Occupy Wall Street Participatory Democracy" by Nick Gillespie

"Tea Party Confidential: Live From the September 12 [2009] Taxpayer March on Washington" by Nick Gillespie, Matt Welch, Michael C. Moynihan, Dan Hayes, and Meredith Bragg

"Peter Schiff Speaks for the 1 Percent at Occupy Wall Street" by Anthony Fisher

"Marco Rubio Used To Know How Tariffs Work. What Happened?" by Eric Boehm

"How GOP Fiscal Sanity Died, in 7 Easy Steps" by Matt Welch

"Legendary Punk Producer Steve Albini Says the Internet Solved the Problem With Music" by Peter Suderman

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

We all carry around different stressors—big and small. When we keep them bottled up, it can start to affect us negatively. Therapy is a safe space to get things off your chest—and to figure out how to work through whatever's weighing you down. If you're thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. It's entirely online. Designed to be convenient, flexible, and suited to your schedule. Just fill out a brief questionnaire to get matched with a licensed therapist, and switch therapists any time for no additional charge. Get it off your chest, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/roundtable today to get 10 percent off your first month.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve