Debates 2020

Last Night's Debate Was a Disaster. That's Exactly Why There Should Be More of Them.

After the trainwreck that was the first Biden-Trump debate, some people will likely call for future debates to be canceled. America needs the exact opposite.

|

(Richard B. Levine/Newscom)

The first debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden was, for the most part, an unwatchable disaster.

We should have more debates between these two men. A lot more.

In the rare moments on Tuesday night when Trump and Biden weren't talking over each other or engaging in shouting matches with the debate's moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, they struggled to move behind the most basic of talking points before quickly returning to the shouting, mocking, and general nonsense. Trump was, of course, the more disruptive of the two—but both candidates deserve blame for wasting 90 minutes of everyone's time.

"A hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck," is how CNN's Jake Tapper described it shortly after the event mercifully concluded. His colleague Wolf Blitzer actually opened CNN's post-debate coverage by openly speculating about whether this might have been both the first and last debate between the two men—and he wasn't the only one to express that sentiment:

Anyone who watched Tuesday's debate with the knowledge that two more Trump vs. Biden contests are scheduled—for October 15 and October 22—can be forgiven for wishing that this cup might pass from us. I mean, can you really imagine sitting through three more hours of that.

But what America really needs is the exact opposite.

Yes, I'm saying there should be more debates. Maybe two or three per week between now and the election. Seriously. The debates shouldn't be seen as horrifying divertissements from more sanitized campaign trail news, and they certainly shouldn't be canceled because they show Trump and Biden in such a raw, unfiltered light. This is the choice we have, America, and we should not look away.

There should be more debates because the two major parties that vomited up these candidates into your living room deserve to be humiliated. Take away the pundits, surrogates, and teams of public relations professionals who help sell Trump and Biden as normal, competent adults capable of holding any position of power, and you're left with what you saw on Tuesday night.

There should be more debates because Americans should have to stew in this porridge of hot garbage until they cry out for alternatives—alternatives that are kept off the stage by rigged qualification rules set by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which is itself a creation of the two major parties. (After watching Tuesday's display, you can at least understand why Democrats and Republicans are so keen on excluding anyone who might be even moderately coherent.)

There should be more debates because Americans need to confront the fact that Trump and Biden didn't merely have an "off night" on Tuesday. Their performances were every bit as calculated and cynical as they were unserious and exhausting. They were, believe it or not, trying their best.

Trump lacks coherent policy ideas or anything that could reasonably be called a second-term agenda. Midway through the debate, Wallace lobbed a softball that invited Trump to talk about what he would do to help the average American if given another four years in office, and Trump sputtered a bunch of nonsense about what he'd supposedly accomplished so far—as if voters owe him a second term based on his first.

Lacking any serious ideas of his own, it was clear from the start that Trump's strategy in the debate was nothing more sophisticated than trying to bully Biden into saying something that could be replayed, context-free, on Fox News and the president's own Twitter account.

Biden, whose best quality during this whole campaign has been that he's not Trump, kept his cool but accomplished little else. Honestly, I don't remember a word Biden said last night except for the time he told Trump "would you shut up, man." Which, fair.

So much for trying to figure out which candidate you'd rather have a beer with. Last night's debate posed a darker question: if you were locked in a bar with both candidates and a pistol with a single round, would you take the easy way out?

Guess what, America: There is no easy way out. Either Trump or Biden will be president for the next four years. We collectively stared into that abyss for 90 minutes on Tuesday night, and the only ones among us who weren't driven mad by the experience were those who are already insane.

There should be more debates for roughly the same reason that we should abolish tax withholding. Though originally a well-intentioned idea pushed by none other than Milton Friedman, having taxes automatically withheld from paychecks means that most Americans don't experience the reality of paying roughly one-third of what they earn to the federal government every year. If we could only force people to write massive checks to the IRS every year, the theory goes, more people would feel differently about proposals to increase the size and cost of government. Likewise, if only we had more presidential debates, perhaps we could awaken more of America to the ruinous consequences of having only two viable political parties in a country of 325 million people.

Every time Biden and Trump speak, they undermine the rotting system that put them in front of the cameras, so they should be invited to speak, literally ad nauseum, until we can't take it anymore.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Reason Marxists
    September.30.2020 at 2:39 pm

    Last nights debate was a disaster

    Not as big a disaster as your column earlier this morning, Boehm.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.30.2020 at 2:43 pm

      Ooooh, waz you butthurt? Did you read it just so you could not like it?

      1. Nardz
        September.30.2020 at 2:58 pm

        It seems like you are.
        That column was roundly condemned by a variety of posters.
        What’s calling it out have to do with you?

        1. The White Knight
          September.30.2020 at 3:50 pm

          Are you white knighting for Tulpa now, Nardz?

          1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
            September.30.2020 at 3:51 pm

            It’s pretty hilarious how Tulpa was universally reviled here before the 2016 election, and now all the Trump cultists defend him.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.30.2020 at 2:42 pm

    The only thing I like about parliamentary systems, at least some of them, is the question and answer sessions. I would pay to watch once a week, especially with Trump; his attitude seems much more like what I’ve seen of the good Q&A sessions from the UK. But it would have been just as much fun watching Obama get all bent out of shape, all huffy and puffy, at some of the questions he’d have gotten; and watching Bush II stumble around would have been comedy gold.

    1. John
      September.30.2020 at 3:12 pm

      I like that too. Instead of the bullshit pseudo imperial spectacle of the State of the Union, the President should be required to answer questions to a joint session of Congress three or four times a year. That would not only be made for TV entertainment but it might actually be educational to the voting public.

  3. Commenter_XY
    September.30.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Somebody tell Boehm the Birdbrain that one candidate in the race has been calling for more debates: POTUS Trump.

    And one candidate consistently refuses more debates: Chickenshit Joe

    1. The White Knight
      September.30.2020 at 2:52 pm

      What a strange and muddled remark. The only way that is a gotcha against Boehm is if you accept Boehm’s premise that there should be more debates, not fewer.

      But if you accept Boehm’s premise, including WHY Boehm thinks there should be more debates, then Trump would be a birdbrain to call for moreover debates.

  4. AlbertP
    September.30.2020 at 2:54 pm

    “There should be more debates because the two major parties that vomited up these candidates into your living room deserve to be humiliated.”

    Keep the popcorn coming!

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.30.2020 at 3:01 pm

    The most compelling case for more debates is that the hyperpartisan superKaren adultress Mika Brzezinski thinks we shouldn’t have any more.

    I’ll save you all the trouble of reading her article – It’s all Trump’s and Wallace’s fault. No criticism of Biden.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.30.2020 at 3:03 pm

      But check out her picture. That’s a Karen pose.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        September.30.2020 at 3:14 pm

        Sign me up for cougar town!

  6. What's that smell?
    September.30.2020 at 3:06 pm

    I wouldn’t call it a disaster. Chris Wallace was the clear winner.

  7. Jerry B.
    September.30.2020 at 3:07 pm

    The big drawbacks of more debates are the increases in alcoholism and suicide amongst viewers and the candidates’ handlers.

    Then again, maybe those increases among the handlers wouldn’t be such a bad thing

  8. John
    September.30.2020 at 3:10 pm

    I don’t think Democrats would be calling for the debates to be canceled if they thought last night went well for them. I don’t get the whining and hand wringing over this. They disagree and went after each other. Isn’t that how it is supposed to work? I don’t know what people who bitch about last night want other than two candidates up there agreeing with each other and kissing each other’s asses. And that doesn’t sound like very healthy politics to me.

    1. NOYB2
      September.30.2020 at 3:33 pm

      The most informative moment was Biden repeatedly refusing to answer the question about packing the court. That, and his numerous misrepresentations of his own political program and objectives. Oh, and “Inshallah”, WTF?

      Equally telling was AOC’s reaction to the GND question.

      1. John
        September.30.2020 at 3:36 pm

        If there is a point to debates, it would seem to me that they allow the candidates to pin each other down on exactly what their position is on given issues. Looked at from that perspective, Trump pinned Biden down as being for national lockdowns, and completely unwilling to give a coherent position on the GND and court packing, which I think most people will take as him supporting both but not being willing to admit it. None of that is good for Biden.

    2. Overt
      September.30.2020 at 3:45 pm

      “I don’t think Democrats would be calling for the debates to be canceled if they thought last night went well for them.”

      Totally disagree. Debates are well known as the place where momentum in a campaign changes. Reagan pretty much put Bush away in the primaries (“I paid for this mic, damnit!”), slayed Carter, (“Oh, there you go again!”) and baby sealed Dukakis (“I won’t let my candidate’s inexperience become an issue…”) with his debate performances. Clinton famously limited his debate appearances in his re-elextion (and Dole kept trying to dare him into more) because Clinton knew he was leading and didn’t want to risk a mis-step.

      Biden’s supporters do not want another debate because he did all he needed to do. He proved that he could stand up to Trump without crapping his pants. All he needed to do was draw, and I think that is pretty much what he did. So near as we can tell, Biden’s handlers think that the race is now his to lose- it is tightening but their polling shows him winning.

      I’m not arguing whether or not Biden’s staff is right here. But declining more debates is EXACTLY the strategy that the favorite to win chooses.

      1. John
        September.30.2020 at 3:54 pm

        That is possible. But, there is a price to be paid for refusing to debate again. It makes Biden look weak and like he has something to hide. That hurts momentum as well.

        I think if they really thought it went well, they would want more of them. They don’t want more says that at best they somehow managed to get him through it and don’t want to risk another disaster.

        Regardless, I would be shocked if the debates do not go off as planned. There will be two more of them.

        That said, I think people look at these debates wrongly. They see them as a beauty contest. So each side things their guy won because he looked the best. But no one ever remembers these debates. I think the only way they matter beyond some famous line or event is because they force the candidates to be honest about what their positions are. Viewed from that perspective, last night was a disaster for Biden. No one is going to remember that he didn’t crap his pants or that he was a bigger asshole than Trump. What they will remember is his admitting he will lock down the country if he is elected, supports the GND, and supports packing the Supreme Court. Those things matter.

    3. The White Knight
      September.30.2020 at 3:53 pm

      Where are you getting that “ Democrats [are] calling for the debates to be canceled”?

  9. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.30.2020 at 3:11 pm

    I would like more just to see Waffley Joe keep talking. Shut up he explained. That was his one good line, well that a praying to allah for redemption.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.30.2020 at 3:11 pm

    I’d rather cancel the election than the debates.

    1. John
      September.30.2020 at 3:14 pm

      Question Paul, are the Democrats trying to cancel the debates because they think Biden did poorly or because however they think he did, they don’t think he will do as well in any future debates and will likely do a lot worse? Or both?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        September.30.2020 at 3:24 pm

        Well some Democrats have been trying to avoid the debates in various ways alread: Pelosi suggesting that Biden shouldn’t lower himself by being on the stage with Trump, etc.

        I didn’t see the debates last night because I don’t like presidential debates in general as I find them a contrivance. Anyhoo, I don’t have much of an opinion on Biden’s performance. Basically, the only information I have was a brief clip from Crowder wherein he conceded that Biden carried himself better than was expected, and Trump came off as bombastic. And that was from a Trump supporter.

        So I don’t know what the Democratic machine is thinking– except that it’s clear they’ve been desperately trying to hide Biden in general. If Biden did “better than expected” (a pretty low bar), then maybe they’re emboldened. Or maybe they want to ‘quit’ while they’re ahead. How’s that for a non-anwer? 🙂

        1. NOYB2
          September.30.2020 at 3:28 pm

          Biden did well in that he didn’t fall apart.

          Unfortunately, Biden spilled the beans on packing the court, lied constantly, and showed that he was just as much of an a—hole as Trump.

          So, Biden is no real improvement in terms of style over Trump, and he’s a lot worse in terms of substance.

          1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            September.30.2020 at 3:33 pm

            From a style standpoint, Biden would be a step back because there’s no way he’ll be as entertaining as Trump. And CNN’s web page agrees with me 100000%

  11. John
    September.30.2020 at 3:15 pm

    https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/09/30/insanity-wrap-61-save-us-from-another-terrible-debate-joe-rogan-n988122

    Andrew Cuomo is demanding the rest of us pay for his mishandling of COVID and what that did to the New York economy. Fuck off with a chainsaw Fredo.

  12. NOYB2
    September.30.2020 at 3:25 pm

    It wasn’t a great debate, but it provided useful information.

    Trump doesn’t want to disavow the Proud Boys.

    Biden is going to agree to packing the court and ending the fillibuster. He’s on board with the GND.

    One of these matters, the other one doesn’t.

    Oh, we also learned that Biden is still capable of standing up for 90 minutes and that he is just as much of a rude a—hole as Trump.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.30.2020 at 3:31 pm

      Well, the Democrats don’t want to disavow Pol Pot, so I’d call it even.

      1. NOYB2
        September.30.2020 at 3:34 pm

        As I was saying, one of these matters…

    2. darkflame
      September.30.2020 at 3:40 pm

      well, we also learned that when asked repeatedly a question he doesn’t like, all Biden can do is say “that’s not true, that’s been disproven” over and over again. Trump needs to keep pushing Hunter’s little Ruskie escapade.

  13. Geiger Goldstaedt
    September.30.2020 at 3:35 pm

    If they are going to debate again, a new format should be used.

    I would propose ninety minutes and one topic per debate (each side takes a clear position before the debate), formal opening arguments (15 minutes each), rebuttals (7.5 minutes each), followed by open discussion/questions among the candidates on the topic (1 hour). Barreling through a variety of different questions and issues while giving each candidate two minutes to bleat out a half-cooked answer is not productive.

    Second, the moderator should not be a member of any news or media organization. It should be an experienced arbitrator or judge that knows how to maintain neutrality. A moderator should not, under any circumstances, inject himself into the debate as though conducting an interview. Wallace completely overstepped his role last night because he was not there to act as a third-party neutral, but a newsman pushing sensationalized coverage for ratings.

    Absent something similar to my proposal, future debates are going to devolve in exactly the same way as they did last night.

    1. John
      September.30.2020 at 3:37 pm

      Judge Judy for moderator. I would watch that.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        September.30.2020 at 3:42 pm

        That would be absolutely amazing.

        Unfortunately, I do not think either Trump or Biden are actually capable of debating in any traditional sense. Frankly, there is very little that can be done to stop them from running off topic with their usual flim-flam.

        Either the debates rules have to be incredibly strict, or there should be no debates at all. I am not at all interested in a repeat of last night. It was embarrassing, infuriating, and shocking all at the same time.

        1. NOYB2
          September.30.2020 at 3:49 pm

          I think the debate was informative. Of course, I didn’t sit through all 90 painful minutes of it.

      2. NOYB2
        September.30.2020 at 3:48 pm

        Judge Judy, plus remote controlled, electric dog collars on the candidates.

        1. Echo Chamber
          September.30.2020 at 3:53 pm

          or have someone standing next to each of them with a cattle prod in case they speak out of turn

    2. darkflame
      September.30.2020 at 3:43 pm

      I think Joe Rogan would be a legitimately neutral arbitrator, he’s not for either candidate

  14. IamNotEvil
    September.30.2020 at 3:45 pm

    “So much for trying to figure out which candidate you’d rather have a beer with. Last night’s debate posed a darker question: if you were locked in a bar with both candidates and a pistol with a single round, would you take the easy way out?”

    Do I get to pick the pistol and will I get qualified immunity?

  15. albo
    September.30.2020 at 3:46 pm

    That debate was two guys at a barber shop yelling about who was a better quarterback, Unitas or Montana.

    1. Rat on a train
      September.30.2020 at 3:49 pm

      Rocky Marciano

      1. albo
        September.30.2020 at 3:54 pm

        Oh, there they go. There they go, every time I start talkin’ ’bout boxing, a white man got to pull Rocky Marciano out they ass

  16. Echo Chamber
    September.30.2020 at 3:51 pm

    “Either Trump or Biden will be president for the next four years.”

    Not Harris?

