The CCP Sucks. So Does Banning TikTok.

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman weigh in on the approved House bill that could potentially usher in a ban on popular social media app TikTok in the United States.

01:49—Legislation to ban TikTok

16:39—California's continued high-speed rail boondoggle

33:48—Weekly Listener Question

43:25—Elon Musk launches Starship rocket

46:31—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

Upcoming Events:

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve