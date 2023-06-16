Clark Neily: Regardless of Guilt, Trump Won't Go to Jail
The constitutional lawyer and criminal justice reformer talks about our two-tier punishment system and deep-seated corruption at the Justice Department.
(Lex Villena, Reason)
This is the audio version of The Reason Livestream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The guest for this week's livestream was Clark Neily, senior vice president for legal studies at the Cato Institute. We talked about the indictment against Donald Trump, the parallels between the former president's behavior and Hillary Clinton's, whether the Espionage Act should exist, and deep-seated corruption at the Justice Department and the FBI.
