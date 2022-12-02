Webathon

You Asked, We Answered With Libertarian Explanations, Animals, and…Cookie Dough?

Enjoy our special webathon video episode, where we answer your batty listener questions. Now donate, you delightful bunch of free-thinking misfits!

Our cherished listeners of The Reason Roundtable delivered yet another batch of both thoughtful and off-the-wall questions for editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie to consider during this special ask-me-anything-style podcast episode.

This is all in service of the annual Reason Webathon, during which we attempt to casually coax you into making a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit foundation that publishes our work.

Is there any hope for transitioning to a fully market-oriented health system? What are the editors' favorite four-dimensional platonic solids? Will Peter make a Star Wars: Andor–themed cocktail at 1.5x speed? And will Katherine have to fire her co-hosts already?

All this and more on a rollicking episode of The Reason Roundtable that's both "earball" and eyeball friendly. Donate now and help us continue to bring that much-needed "Free Minds and Free Markets" perspective to your weekly media consumption!

Videography by Jim Epstein, Isaac Reese, and Justin Zuckerman; Edited by Adam Czarnecki; Sound editing by Ian Keyser