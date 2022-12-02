You Asked, We Answered With Libertarian Explanations, Animals, and…Cookie Dough?

Our cherished listeners of The Reason Roundtable delivered yet another batch of both thoughtful and off-the-wall questions for editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie to consider during this special ask-me-anything-style podcast episode.

This is all in service of the annual Reason Webathon, during which we attempt to casually coax you into making a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit foundation that publishes our work.

Is there any hope for transitioning to a fully market-oriented health system? What are the editors' favorite four-dimensional platonic solids? Will Peter make a Star Wars: Andor–themed cocktail at 1.5x speed? And will Katherine have to fire her co-hosts already?

All this and more on a rollicking episode of The Reason Roundtable that's both "earball" and eyeball friendly. Donate now and help us continue to bring that much-needed "Free Minds and Free Markets" perspective to your weekly media consumption!

Videography by Jim Epstein, Isaac Reese, and Justin Zuckerman; Edited by Adam Czarnecki; Sound editing by Ian Keyser