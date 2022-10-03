Storms and Reforms

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and Peter Suderman and special guest C.J. Ciaramella talk about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the current political discourse surrounding criminal justice reform.

2:05: Hurricane Ian's aftermath

21:38: The Jones Act is still terrible.

25:37: Weekly Listener Question:

Dearly beloved Roundtable,

When considering foreign policy issues, shouldn't libertarians worry not only about acts of commission but also acts of omission? It seems that libertarians are reflexively worried about acts of commission but seldom focus on the consequences that derive from lack of action (i.e., acts of omission). Isn't it at least possible that failure to act can lead to a less-libertarian preferred outcome? If so, how should one balance action vs. inaction?

36:20: The current discourse on criminal justice reform

47:54: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"A Reason Reading List on Hurricane-Related Public Policy," by Matt Welch

"UnFAIR," by Matt Welch

"In the Aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the Jones Act Is Screwing Over Puerto Rico Again," by Scott Shackford

"Natural Disasters and the Case for Big Government," by John Stossel

"Let's Scrap the Jones Act," by Andrew Heaton

"Should Libertarians Root for the Abolition of Police and Prisons?" by C.J. Ciaramella

"Bill Introduced To Bring Independent Oversight to Federal Prison System," by C.J. Ciaramella

"Netflix's Athena Is a Masterpiece About Police Violence and Social Unrest," by Peter Suderman

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

