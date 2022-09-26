Putin's Push and Ponytail Solidarity

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie consider the elevated risks from the conflict in Ukraine and commend the recent protests in Iran.

2:22: Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization push

16:09: Protests in Iran

30:19: Weekly Listener Question:

It's belated by almost a couple months, but the CIA turned 75 on July 26. Is there a libertarian argument in favor of having a Central Intelligence Agency, and if yes, how closely would a libertarian-approved CIA resemble the one we have?

40:38: New York state lawsuit against former President Donal Trump

48:39: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Abolish Nuclear Weapons? A Soho Forum Debate," by Gene Epstein

"Russians Are Fleeing the Threat of Conscription," by Eric Boehm

"Ukraine Changes the Face of War Forever," by Nick Gillespie

"Will Ruger: How Libertarians Should Think About Ukraine Invasion," by Nick Gillespie

"How the United States Can—And Cannot—Help Iranian Protesters: Podcast," by Nick Gillespie

"New York Attorney General Sues Trump for Fraud, Seeks $250 Million in Restitution," by Joe Lancaster

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

We all want to make sure our family is protected in a medical emergency. What many of us don't realize is that health insurance won't always cover the full amount of an emergency medical flight. Even with comprehensive coverage, you could get hit with high deductibles and co-pays. That's why an AirMedCare Network membership is so important. As a member, if an emergency arises, you won't see a bill for air medical transport when flown by an AMCN provider. Best of all, a membership covers your entire household for as little as $85 a year. AMCN providers are called upon to transport more than 100,000 patients a year. This is coverage no family should be without. Now, as a listener of our show, you'll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card with a new membership. Simply visit AirMedCareNetwork.com/reason and use offer code REASON.

Everyday Dose is the coffee alternative to start your days with. It's made from nonpsychedelic mushrooms, collagen, and nootropics that elevate mood, sharpen focus, and give an energy boost, all without the jitters and digestive issues that come with drinking traditional coffee. It tastes great too and is quick and easy to make. Try risk-free with a 60-day, money-back guarantee by going here now.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve