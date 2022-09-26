Abolish Nuclear Weapons? A Soho Forum Debate

Is it imperative that the world eliminate all nuclear weapons? That was the topic of a live debate hosted by the Soho Forum on September 19, 2022.

Ward Wilson is the author of Five Myths About Nuclear Weapons and executive director of RealistRevolt. He argued that nuclear weapons have almost no practical application, and it's time to end world leaders' fascination with their awe-inspiring power.

Peter Huessy is director of strategic deterrent studies at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and president of his own defense consulting firm, GeoStrategic Analysis. He argued that we can't get to nuclear abolition without getting other nuclear powers on board, including Russia and China, both of which see nuclear weapons as essential tools in their foreign policy agendas.

The debate was held at the Sheen Center in downtown Manhattan and was moderated by Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie; edited by John Osterhoudt

Photos: event photography by Brett Raney; Mikhail Metzel/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom Format; Ju Peng Xinhua News Agency/Newscom