Does the Democrats' New Inflation Bill Have Anything To Do With Inflation?

In this week's Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie rail against the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

1:00: Sens. Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) and Joe Manchin's (D–W.Va.) Inflation Reduction Act.

29:28: Weekly Listener Question:

The New York Times has been running an "I Was Wrong" series by its opinion columnists, such as Paul Krugman being wrong on inflation, Michelle Goldberg on Al Franken, and David Brooks on capitalism. If Katherine were to have Reason editors write similar columns, what would the Roundtable members write about?

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The 'Inflation Reduction Act' Won't Actually Reduce Inflation," by Eric Boehm

"Supersizing the IRS Will Hurt the Working Rich, Not Fat-Cat Tax Evaders," by Liz Wolfe

"Schumer, Manchin Strike Deal To Raise Taxes, Cut the Deficit, Spend Billions on Climate Change," by Eric Boehm

"Biden Won't Close the 'Tax Gap,' but He Will Snoop on Your Bank Records," by Matt Welch

"Another Centrist Project Offers Mushy Technocracy To Soothe a Divided Country," by J.D. Tuccille

"Everyone Agrees Government Is a Hot Mess. So Why Does It Keep Getting Bigger Anyway?" by Nick Gillespie

"Biden Is Clueless About Inflation," by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"Public Trust in Government: 1958-2022," by Pew Research Center

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

Tired of feeling like someone's always watching you on the internet? Maybe advertisers know a bit too much about you, or you're concerned about the privacy of your identity. Using incognito mode won't solve the problem either. IPVanish VPN is here to protect your right to privacy and help you stay anonymous online. IPVanish helps you safely browse the internet without exposing your private details to third parties, such as hackers, your ISP, or advertisers. You can use IPVanish on unlimited devices without sacrificing speed: your computers, tablets, phones…even devices like your Firestick when you're streaming media. When you use IPVanish, all of your data is encrypted. This means that your private details, passwords, communications, browsing history, and more will be completely shielded from falling into the wrong hands. Even your physical location will be hidden. IPVanish makes you virtually invisible online. It's that simple. Whether I'm at home or in public, I don't go online anymore without using IPVanish. IPVanish is offering an incredible 70 percent off their yearly plan for our listeners with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. That's just like getting nine months for free. IPVanish is super easy to use. All you have to do is tap one button, and you're instantly protected. You won't even know it's on. Stop sharing with the world everything you watch, everything you search for, and everything you buy. Take your privacy back today with the brand rated 4.6/5 on Trustpilot. Go to IPVANISH.com/roundtable and use the promotional code ROUNDTABLE to claim your 70 percent savings.

Audio production by Luke Allen

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve