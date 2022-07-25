Did Congress Just Attempt To Do Its Job?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D–N.Y.) awful marijuana legalization bill.

2:07: The House passes the Respect for Marriage Act.

20:04: Schumer's marijuana legalization bill

36:18: Weekly Listener Question:

What's an idea for a book each of you have secretly wanted to write (can be on anything, politics or otherwise) but have never had the opportunity to or gotten around to, and why? (Bonus points if one of the ideas is "Declaration of Independents II: This Time, It's Anarchical")

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Christians Started the Wedding Wars," by Stephanie Slade

"Chuck Schumer's Doomed Marijuana Monstrosity Is Not a Serious Attempt To Repeal Pot Prohibition," by Jacob Sullum

"The Federal Ban on Medical Marijuana Was Not Lifted," by Jacob Sullum

"The Senate's Election Reform Bill Is Surprisingly Logical and Bipartisan," by Eric Boehm

"Unacknowledged Legislators Impeached," by Tim Cavanaugh

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve