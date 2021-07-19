No, Biden, Facebook Isn't Killing People

This manic Monday The Reason Roundtable tackles President Joe Biden's wild accusations against Facebook, plus the larger debate around misinformation, social media, and government regulations. Join Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie to hear them discuss:

1:52: Facebook "killing people," and what to do about social-media misinformation

30:19: Weekly Listener Question: "In search for a single point of focus to stand in representation of the multiple reasons for my vaccine hesitancy I have failed many times. If there is an alternative and logically consistent hypothesis, blessed by the CDC, and accepted by those who oversee the mainstream narrative I would be glad to know what it is."

36:16: Biden administration's 3.5 trillion double plus new new deal.

48:24: Weekly media recommendations

