Reason Roundup

Magical Thinking Abounds in New Budget Deal Discourse

Plus: The growing trust gap, pandemic-low unemployment numbers, and more...

|


(SARAH SILBIGER/UPI/Newscom)

Democrats pat each other on the backs over tentatively agreeing to spend trillions. From this week's victory laps over a new budget outline, one might think something consequential had already been determined. But so far, a bunch of Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have simply agreed that it would be cool to spend $3.5 trillion on a wish list of Democrats' preferred policies.

President Joe Biden reportedly received a standing ovation for it.

"This is the most consequential piece of legislation passed since the Great Depression," said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.). "It addresses almost all of the issues that progressives and working class people feel are important." (Sanders also noted that "it doesn't provide all the funding that I would like to do right now.")

Yet the budget outline still has to make it through the full Senate and through the House before anything happens. And it still needs a lot of details filled in. So far, Budget Committee members have only agreed to allot massive amounts of money to vague policy areas, including an expansion of the temporary child tax credit, expansion of Medicare benefits, subsidized preschool, a national paid leave program, immigration reform measures, climate measures, broadband access promotion, anti–gig economy provisions, more funding for the Department of Justice's antitrust division, and more

Approve trillions in spending now, hash out the details later—it's brilliant! If, that is, your goal is more getting your name on the good side of progressives, leftists, and the media that love them than responsibly governing.

For now, the $3.5 trillion is just a price tag attached to a spending framework. (And, as Peter Suderman noted at Reason yesterday, these trillions come "in addition to the $2 trillion or so already spent at the beginning of the year on the recovery plan, and beyond the roughly $4 trillion spent last year on pandemic relief.")

Descriptions of the budget framework "leave observers and policymakers somewhat in the dark over just what exactly this agreement means, and what it portends for policy development over the course of the year. What we do know is that these consultations and agreements are preparatory to the consideration of a budget reconciliation bill that can overcome Republican opposition in an evenly divided Senate," writes Gordon Gray of the American Action Forum. He explains more about the budget resolution and reconciliation process here.

"The upshot of the reported 'budget deal' is that there appears to be agreement to consider a budget resolution that assumes additional spending and revenue losses totaling $3.5 trillion over the next decade, in part drawn from two major tax and spending proposals put forward by the Biden Administration," adds Gordon. "The budget resolution will necessarily shed additional light on the parameters of congressional Democrats' forthcoming tax and spending legislation, but it will not provide clear detail. To the extent Senators vote to advance the budget resolution, at this stage they will very likely be voting for legislation without knowing what policies they are enabling."

Democrats insist that whatever that spending is about, it will be fully paid for. But that's…dubious. The big idea is that the spending will generate more economic activity, which can then be taxed to pay for the already-spent or budgeted programs.

"Smart investments will have a positive effect on economic growth, but they should not be exaggerated," suggests Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, in a statement. "Politicians should not be making up their own estimates, choosing their own scorekeeper, incorporating fantasy growth assumptions, or relying on future promises to pay for their spending today."

"If I claimed that I had fully paid for my cocktail bar tab…you would probably assume that I had forked over actual money equivalent to the entire tab. Cocktails in. Money out," writes Suderman. "But for Senate Democrats, it probably means something more like producing an estimate showing that, over the next decade or so, drinking cocktails at this particular bar could generate enough money-making ideas to offset the cost of the drinks…maybe minus food items. The cocktails pay for themselves!"

Basically, there's a lot of magical thinking going on right now with the budget agreement, both in terms of how things will be paid for and how easy it will be to pass.

"Applause and pleasantries don't necessarily translate into votes," notes Politico. And there's reason to doubt rosier prognostications:

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) haven't committed to supporting the deal, which needs every Democratic vote. Manchin has said that inflation and fossil fuel provisions are giving him pause.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, touted key wins Wednesday, including paid leave, universal child care and Medicare expansion provisions. But she stopped short of promising CPC support until they have more clarity on the details, which are still coming together.

Behind the scenes, moderate Democrats are concerned about the price tag and potential tax hikes to pay for the package, which could provide fodder for classic GOP attacks.

"If the plan's central components become law, it would be the capstone achievement Democrats had promised when they won a pair of Senate elections in January to gain narrow control of Congress — and come with a reach that could exceed its cost," writes Jim Tankersley at The New York Times. But "its passage in Congress remains far from assured, with a series of hurdles in the coming months, including filling in key details on taxes and spending and holding together a fragile Democratic coalition."

Some folks optimistically point out that even if everything should go through as is, the $3.5 trillion in proposed spending is lower than other new spending ideas by Democrats. "The budget package is about 1/10th the cost, for example, of Medicare for All. The Green New Deal as originally envisioned was theoretically much larger too," noted Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis.

But it's unclear why that should make anyone concerned about this spending feel better. At best, "it could be worse." And who's to say that Democrats, high on doling out promises of trillions of dollars in new programs, won't move on to add those things next?

FREE MINDS

Polling finds significant trust gap. A Gallup poll conducted June 1 through July 5 finds "Americans' trust in all big institutions has cratered" and a there's "massive gap in who we do trust," notes Mike Allen at Axios:

By the numbers: New Gallup polling finds a 45-point split in trust of police — 76% of Republicans vs. 31% of Democrats. Confidence in the church or organized religion — twice as many Rs as Ds, 51% to 26%.

So who do Democrats trust instead?

With President Biden in the White House, 62% of Ds said they trust the presidency vs. 13% of Rs. That's a 49-point delta — the biggest in the survey.

No surprise here: Blue America trusts the media by double digits more than red America does.

But this is interesting: Twice as many Democrats trust public schools as do Republicans, 43% to 20%.

FREE MARKETS

Pandemic-low unemployment numbers in the latest jobs report. From The Wall Street Journal:

Applications for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low, showing a healing labor market, and the number of people receiving jobless aid has also trended lower as many states end enhanced pandemic programs.

Jobless claims declined to 360,000 in the week ended July 10 from a seasonally adjusted 386,000 a week earlier. Last week's applications count marked the lowest level for claims since March 2020, the month the Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S. economy.

The four-week moving average, which can smooth out volatility in the weekly figures, fell to 382,500, also a pandemic low

QUICK HITS

• Los Angeles County is bringing back its mask mandate:

• Is a fundamental First Amendment decision from the Supreme Court at risk?

• In El Salvador, a woman named Sara was sentenced to 30 years in prison after losing her baby and being accused of violating the country's strict anti-abortion laws. "Last month, she was freed thanks to a growing movement to defend the women facing decades in prison on similar charges," reports Buzzfeed. "Now she hopes to clear other women's names."

NEXT: Federal Agencies Can’t Resist Using and Abusing Facial Recognition

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Chumby

    Spend more, turn a recession into a depression then extend it. Grats Bernie.

    1. Minadin

      That’s what communists do. Cuba’s been in a depression since 1960.

      1. Earth Skeptic

        But mostly peaceful.

  2. perlhaqr

    Twice as many Democrats as Republicans trust public schools, but the number is still below 50%.

    Time for reform?

    1. Moderation4ever

      I have a problem with that number because I am not sure how to interpret. Where exactly is the mistrust. I suspect that people are likely to say they like their own kids school but don’t trust school as a whole. Look at the role school play in housing decisions. A good school means the house’s value is more. People are willing to pay more to be near a school, but then may say they distrust public schools. This a problem with broadly worded surveys.

      1. JesseAz

        Parody.

        1. Quo Usque Tandem

          “I suspect…” = here is what I want to believe, that accords with my feelings for humanity.

  3. “It addresses almost all of the issues that progressives and working class people feel are important.”

    LOL

    I actually like having Bernie Sanders around — as long as he’s not in the White House. He’s quite effective at tricking low-info voters into believing Democrats are still a working class party. Meanwhile those of us who pay attention know that billionaires are the real winners when Democrats control Washington DC.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Bernie’s “working class” are comprised almost entirely of the 48% of households that have a $0 effective tax liability. For them everything someone else pays for is literally “free.”

  4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

    That picture…

    Is he casting a spell or giving the White Power handsign? Or both?

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Just another minor stroke.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem

      I missed that; well I’ll be damned, the sonofabitch is a Nazi, not a communist!

      Not sure what difference it makes, at this point.

  5. TJJ2000

    Correction —
    “And who’s to say that Democrats, high on doling out promises of gun-enforced other people’s labor in Nazi programs, won’t move on to add those things next?”

    Still the party of slavery…..

    The Nazi Government isn’t the USA Government —
    “allot massive amounts of money to vague policy areas, including an expansion of the temporary child tax credit, expansion of Medicare benefits, subsidized preschool, a national paid leave program, climate measures, broadband access promotion, anti–gig economy provisions”

    NONE of which they have “We the People’s” (U.S. Constitutional) granted authority to do…. Oath of Office? Does anyone CARE anymore?

  6. bevis the lumberjack

    Washington Post: “Wait. Somebody is coming after OUR free speech? That’s not what we meant when we said that the first amendment isn’t absolute!”

  7. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

    Smart investments will have a positive effect on economic growth

    I think I have spotted a potential problem with this plan…

    1. TJJ2000

      Paraphrased: [WE] can invest your labors better than you!
      Sell your soul to the [WE] foundation; because you don’t own you – [WE] own you.

    2. Zeb

      Calling it “investment” is fucking stupid too. Well maybe more wrong than stupid. Democrats do know how to sell bullshit.

    3. JesseAz

      Hey, just because the keyenesian multiplier has never been above 0.7 (using favorable Harvard analysis) in over 100 years of promising government spending is a positive ROI doesn’t mean it won’t be this time! Just like socialism or communism it has just never been spent correctly!

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

        it has just never been spent correctly!

        That made me laugh. I am definitely stealing that line.

    4. Quo Usque Tandem

      I like the free cocktails analogy; I’ll stop by the cantina on the way home and see how that plays out.

  8. Minadin

    Twice as many Democrats trust public schools as do Republicans, 43% to 20%.

    Put another way, 3 in 5 Democrats and 4 in 5 Republicans agree that the public schools are crap / poorly run / teaching rubbish.

    That’s pretty damning. People in those two camps don’t agree on much.

    1. TJJ2000

      Now if those 3 in 5 Democrats would allow their ‘gangster’ party-affiliated indoctrinated *prejudices* go and think for themselves for once. The USA might survive.

    2. JesseAz

      To be fair. Sarcasmic thinks schools are crap because of George W Bush.

  9. “In El Salvador, a woman named Sara was sentenced to 30 years in prison after losing her baby and being accused of violating the country’s strict anti-abortion laws.”

    A-ha! For a moment I was worried ENB was going to miss her quota of abortion access stories. I should have known better, even if today’s scoop takes us outside the US.

    #AbortionAboveAll

    1. Anyway if El Salvador is LITERALLY THE HANDMAID’S TALE, why don’t we invite the country’s entire population to immigrate to the US? It’s a win / win — Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch will get more cost-effective labor, and El Salvadoran – American birthing people can access abortion care throughout all 3 trimesters.

      #OpenBorders

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion

        Won’t those El Salvadorians bring their repressive Handmade tale culture to the US and vote against #AbortionAboveAll?

        1. Nah, that’s not how it works.

          With the possible exception of Cuban Americans, we can count on imported Black and Brown bodies to vote overwhelmingly Democrat.

  10. Ken Shultz

    “Yet the budget outline still has to make it through the full Senate and through the House before anything happens.”

    —-ENB

    If you think that’s a serious problem, you must be joking.

    Machin and Tester appear to be on board–so long as taxes are raised high enough to pay for it. Bernie Sanders was a serious obstacle–because he said they weren’t spending enough–but the spending level now has his blessing. Is ENB not aware that the Democrats can pass this through budget reconciliation without any Republican votes–and the Republicans can’t filibuster?

    The only serious question now might be whether AOC and the radical progressives in the House are on board, but the chances of them voting against creating whole new classes of entitlements and lowering the age of eligibility for Medicare are practically nil.

    There seems to be a lingering delusional quality to the libertarian left in regards to the consequences of handing the White House, the House, and the Senate to the Democrats. Subconsciously, I suspect they want to avoid responsibility for the consequences of things they wrote and said–and the way they voted.

    It’s like a drunk driver who kills someone on the road, and then claims he, in court, that he shouldn’t suffer the consequences–because he didn’t intend to kill anybody. These are the consequences of your choices. This outcome was more or less assured the moment the Trump lost and the Democrats won the runoff elections in Georgia.

    If there’s anything strange about the Democrats taking a victory lap now, it’s that this was all decided in November of 2020 and on January 5th of 2021. The victory laps should have been taken back then. Since then, all of this has been a foregone conclusion. Why would anything think this $3.5 trillion monstrosity wouldn’t happen? It contains all the things Biden promised on his campaign website–from expanding Medicare eligibility to the Green New Deal.

    Wake up, already!

    1. Mike Laursen

      Oh, boy, Ken.

      1) ENB is not “libertarian left”. She’s pretty much a standard issue libertarian. Left-libertarian is an actual political camp, that doesn’t match ENB’s history or political positions.
      2) ENB is not responsible for the Democrats winning. She personally voted Libertarian.
      3) The primary person responsible for the Democrats winning is Donald Trump and his inability to rein in his own highly-offensive personality.
      4) Yes, the Democrats are big spenders, but the other major political voters could choose are also demonstrated big spenders AND had a Presidential candidate who just spent four years demonstrating he was petulant and petty, incompetent and stupid, divisive and destructive of democracy. Want the Republicans to do better — put up adults as candidates.

      1. criticaljeff racial theorist

        It was the most petulant and petty and divisive president since the Civil War

      2. TJJ2000

        “offensive personality” — Emotional knee-jerking with no consideration for gun-forced policy is indeed a HUGE curse of 21st Century prom queen elections.

        It’s pretty hard to elect an ‘adult’ with so many childish emotional fits going on.

      3. JesseAz

        I like how leftists continue to try to define the center to wherever they are politically. White Mike is no exception.

        1. Ken Shultz

          She’s just shitposting.

          Mute her and join the revolution.

      4. Chumby

        Both sides spending!

    2. Mike Laursen

      Furthermore, the persons who did more to lose the Georgia runoffs than anyone else were Trump’s dream legal team: Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood, and their sidekick, the Pillow Guy.

      1. JesseAz

        Oh, it wasn’t the promise of 3k checks that flooded twitter before/after the vote? Or the known voting issues that remained in place in areas like Fulton County?

      2. TJJ2000

        And when it came to *Real* people who voted – they still won.

  11. Minadin

    Los Angeles County is bringing back its mask mandate:

    Once again, fuck these people. There is zero scientific basis for this. None.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

      She blinded him with Science!?

    2. Chumby

      Was at the gas station yesterday and a guy filling up was wearing a mask. Looked at the license plate and it was Connecticut. Amazing.

    3. Ken Shultz

      They’re trolling us.

      Isn’t that the most reasonable explanation?

      They want us to denounce the experts because they think it makes us look stupid in the minds of swing voters.

      1. TJJ2000

        “expert” at manipulating people into believing their bedtime horror stories; that on running record have ZERO chance of materializing?

        1. TJJ2000

          …Even amateurs seem to get things right 50% of the time.

  12. JesseAz

    More from the recent voter audit in GA that included examining images of vote batches from Fulton County. Digital scans of vote batches, ie hard evidence, as well as a count of these batches against the audit logs from the election. This isn’t statistical analysis. This is sourced evidence.

    Fulton County falsified 7 audit tally sheets containing fabricated vote totals for their respective batches of ballot images.

    For example, a batch containing 59 actual ballot images for Joe Biden, 42 for Donald Trump and 0 for Jo Jorgenson was reported as 100 for Biden and 0 for Trump.

    The seven batches of ballot images with 554 votes for Joe Biden, 140 votes for Donald Trump and 11 votes for Jo Jorgenson had tally sheets in the audit falsified to show 850 votes for Biden, 0 votes for Trump and 0 votes for Jorgenson.

    The VoterGA team also found at least 36 duplicate batches of mail-in ballots which resulted in 4,255 total extra votes. These fraudulent votes include 3,390 extra votes for Joe Biden, 865 extra votes for Donald Trump, and 43 extra votes for Jo Jorgenson.

    The error reporting rate in Fulton’s hand count audit is a whopping 59.7%.

    https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/806

    1. Idaho Bob

      Cleanest ever.

    2. JesseAz

      Analysis of excess vote trends from 2020 by state. Excess votes are considered the votes from newly registered voters above historical trends of population growth and previous registration. One of the oddities is a lot of this excess vote is from unaffiliated voters who voted opposite of the previously registered unaffiliated voters.

      What this shows is the vast majority of counties showed normal voter growth against historical trends with the outliers all being democratic strongholds where problems have been pointed out prior.

      Not evidence of fraud, but uniquely all one directional outliers.

      https://redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2021/07/16/a-u-d-i-t-of-elections-the-pot-is-boiling-out-of-control-n411324

      1. Moderation4ever

        As you noted “Not evidence of fraud” but you will try to spin it that way.

        1. Ken Shultz

          Again, let’s not confuse the difference between “evidence” and “conclusive evidence”.

          What he’s describing is evidence of fraud; it’s just not conclusive evidence.

          It’s unnecessary to say “not conclusive evidence” every time someone says “not evidence” because anyone should be able to deduce that from context.

          The sun rising in the east and setting in the west–every day of recorded history–isn’t conclusive evidence that the sun orbits the earth, but it is evidence.

          1. JesseAz

            I think indicators is the more accurate word.

          2. criticaljeff racial theorist

            O, Ken, we have actual Conclusive Evidence of fraud. Falsified vote tallies and duplicate ballots run in different scanners is conclusive evidence of fraud. Not conclusive evidence it changed the election, but conclusive evidence of fraud

        2. JesseAz

          These are indicators of fraud, not evidence. The evidence is in the prior post. To find evidence an audit must occur. Democratic states are now threatening both civil and criminal charges against any non state actors who request an audit.

          But you knew this, and you agree with it. No audits ever, they keep showing too many issues.

    3. Moderation4ever

      First the group doing the analysis has an agenda. So let me suggest this, get an audit firm that all sides agree upon. Do the same analysis of Fulton County and another similar sized county (in any state) that all side agree had valid election returns. See if the two counties yield different error rates at a statistical level. Then you will have some evidence and not a pile of fertilizer.

      1. JesseAz

        These are literally pictures of the ballots.

        Your parody is the pure example of cognitive bias. There are videos showing the ballots.

        It is amazing how ignorant the left chooses to be.

        1. criticaljeff racial theorist

          Not pictures of the ballots, scanned images of identical ballots complete with different identifying batch numbers and scanners numbers

    4. Moonrocks

      Well yeah, when they said “MOST SECURE ELECTION IN HISTORY!!!” they meant most secure against public scrutiny.

      1. TJJ2000

        +10000

  13. Idaho Bob

    BREAKING: L.A. County will again require residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status, starting this weekend, as coronavirus cases climb. Story to come.

    Goddammit, I’m flying to Long Beach tomorrow.

    Do Californians actually adhere to this shit, or is it mostly ignored?

    1. Mike Laursen

      Depends on the Californian. Some are going to rebel against this, for sure.

      Completely undermines the goal of trying to get more people vaccinated. What’s the point if you still have to wear a mask.

      1. Ron

        And no one who has been vaccinated has gotten the new variant showing that the vaccine is good for that as well so there is no need for vaccinated to wear a mask and i don’t care if the un vaccinated don’t wear mask thats up to them its their body their choice

      2. Lord of Strazele

        I think you got this completely upside down. The vaccine isn’t so you don’t have to wear a mask it’s so you don’t get sick. The reason the masks are back is because the unvaccinated are getting sick and it’s probably impractical to tell who is or isn’t vaccinated so hence everyone wears the mask. Blame the unvaccinated or not. God help those people. Jesus christ.

        1. JesseAz

          One day you leftists will be able to control mother nature and nobody will ever get sick again.

  14. Jerryskids

    Basically, there’s a lot of magical thinking going on right now with the budget agreement, both in terms of how things will be paid for and how easy it will be to pass.

    At this point, I don’t think it even qualifies as “magical thinking” any more. It’s all bullshit and everybody knows it. It’s just that we’re so far gone by now that nobody gives a shit. What’s the difference between a trillion and ten trillion when you have no hope of ever repaying any of it anyway?

  15. “Los Angeles County is bringing back its mask mandate”

    Awesome.

    I cannot wait until the Koch / Reason immigration agenda imports enough Democratic voters to turn all 50 states into California. Then the entire country will implement these progressive pro-science policies.

    #LibertariansForMaskMandates
    #(EvenThoughBidenAlreadyShutDownTheVirus)

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Now, what was that thing called where strong leaders tried to use science to purify the population?

  16. JesseAz

    After Jan 6th of this year one of the favorite talking points of the left was what would the response be if the Capitol protesters were black. Yesterday the chair of the black caucus led protesters into restricted areas of the Capitol. Shockingly nobody was shot. All arrested and released. None kept in pre trial detention.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/congressional-black-caucus-chair-arrested-for-protesting-on-capitol-hill

    1. Earth Skeptic

      No fire extinguishers, so OK.

  17. JesseAz

    DOJ “could not locate 59 of the 96 phones” used by Mueller’s team and after discovering that the department “failed to review over twenty phones for federal record preservation.”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/gop-answers-missing-wiped-mueller-team-phones

  18. Earth Skeptic

    Magical thinking?

    Humans have not changed since everyone believed in talking bushes and spells cast by vindictive neighbors. The current Democratic Party plan is just the modern equivalent of the tribal witch doctor telling the peasants that once they throw another dozen virgins into the volcano, everything will turn out great.

    1. sarcasmic

      That only works if you can actually find a dozen virgins. Good luck with that.

  19. JesseAz

    In 1984 Newspeak news….

    U.S. officials have changed the name of various animals as the public has put a greater emphasis on identifying and correcting controversial language.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/officials-change-animal-names-over-discrimination-concerns

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Critical Fish Theory.

  20. Ra's al Gore

    WOW! AZ Audit Finds 74,000 Ballots Returned and Counted in 2020 Election with NO RECORD of Being Sent Out!
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/wow-az-audit-finds-74000-ballots-returned-counted-2020-election-no-record-sent/

  21. Ra's al Gore

    SCIENCE!!!!!!

    NYT reveals how climate ‘attribution’ is tool to silence ‘denialists’: ‘Goal is to publicize any climate connection quickly, in part to thwart climate denialists’
    https://www.climatedepot.com/2021/07/14/nyt-reveals-how-climate-attribution-is-tool-to-silence-denialists-goal-is-to-publicize-any-climate-connection-quickly-in-part-to-thwart-climate-denialists/

    NYT: “The study is the latest in a growing body of research termed “rapid attribution” analysis, which aims to establish if there is a link between climate change and specific extreme events like heat waves, heavy rain storms and flooding. The goal is to publicize any climate connection quickly, in part to thwart climate denialists who might claim that global warming had no impact on a particular event. The study, which took a little more than a week, is not yet peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.

    1. Zeb

      “Attribution” like that is always fucking dumb anyway. There are no discrete causes in atmospheric phenomena. Everything is caused by everything else. Climate change and global warming, whatever their extent and cause, are a cause of every weather event, whether it be a nice sunny day or an unusually big storm.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      Meh. Rapid attribution has already been replaced with pre-attribution.

    3. sarcasmic

      If it fits the narrative it’s climate, otherwise it’s just weather.

  22. Ra's al Gore

    Member of Facebook’s Oversight Board assures us that ‘free speech is not an absolute human right’
    https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/member-of-facebooks-oversight-board-assures-us-that-free-speech-is-not-an-absolute-human-right/

    “Free speech is not an absolute human right,” says Helle Thorning Schmidt, member of Facebook’s Oversight Board and former PM of Denmark. “It has to be balanced with other human rights.”

    How does that translate to content moderation? It must strike a balance, find a middle.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1415789191074652164

      Wondering if
      @ACLU
      plans on weighing in at some point soon about the fact that the Biden WH today boasted it is flagging posts it regards as “problematic” and telling FB to take them down immediately. Seems like a relevant issue for them.

      1. Ra's al Gore

        https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1415725320381079569

        The Biden administration is telling Facebook which posts it regards as “problematic” so that Facebook can remove them.

        This is the union of corporate and state power — one of the classic hallmarks of fascism — that the people who spent 5 years babbling about fascism support.

        1. Ra's al Gore

          Biden Surgeon General Calls On Big Tech To Impose ‘Consequences’ For Violating ‘Platform Policies,’ ‘Proactively’ Provide Info From ‘Credible Sources’ To Fight ‘Health Misinformation’
          https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-surgeon-general-calls-on-big-tech-to-impose-consequences-for-violating-platform-policies-proactively-provide-info-from-credible-so

          In a new report titled, “Confronting Health Misinformation,” President Biden’s U.S. Surgeon General has recommended that Big Tech companies — such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube — impose consequences for accounts that violate the private companies’ own policies.

          In a section titled “What Technology Platforms Can Do,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlined a list of suggested “product design and policy changes” technology platforms should focus upon to “slow the spread of misinformation.” According to the office of the surgeon general, health misinformation can be defined as “information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence.”

          “Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Murthy in a statement Thursday. “As Surgeon General, my job is to help people stay safe and healthy, and without limiting the spread of health misinformation, American lives are at risk. From the tech and social media companies who must do more to address the spread on their platforms, to all of us identifying and avoiding sharing misinformation, tackling this challenge will require an all-of-society approach, but it is critical for the long-term health of our nation.”

          1. criticaljeff racial theorist

            We can’t have anybody sowing mistrust, we might reap non-compliance!

  23. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1415710811344064514

    Nancy and Paul Pelosi Making Millions in Stock Trades in Companies She Actively Regulates

  24. JesseAz

    Google Translate censors your translations. A dual language writer finds Google mistranslated an article written by a Palestinian professor for Al Jazeera showing the translation to English removed negative parts of the translation to hide some of the inflammatory rhetoric of the article.

    https://pjmedia.com/columns/raymond-ibrahim/2021/07/15/how-google-translate-deceives-you-n1462217

  25. criticaljeff racial theorist

    “Behind the scenes, moderate Democrats are concerned about the price tag and potential tax hikes to pay for the package, which could provide fodder for classic GOP attacks.”

    OH NO, those dastardly Republicans are always pouncing!

    Just like Hate Speech and Misinformation, Pouncing by the opposition party is not real free speech. The Administration needs to act soon to end it , of course in conjunction with Pryvit Cumpaneez everywhere

    1. criticaljeff racial theorist

      * I should add Pouncing by a White Nationalist extremist opposition party is not really Free Speech. Of course, a future theoretical opposition party representing all people is free to mount Classic Attacks like those described in the article. But we must also act now to prevent keep the White Nationalists from ever stealing anymore elections as well.

  26. Earth Skeptic

    (Sanders also noted that “it doesn’t provide all the funding that I would like to do right now.”)

    He went on to say, “I will draft legislation to appropriate the financial and material properties of all people who have a positive net worth. Others will have their debts forgiven, and can keep their stuff.”

  27. JesseAz

    Jobless claims declined to 360,000 in the week ended July 10 from a seasonally adjusted 386,000 a week earlier. Last week’s applications count marked the lowest level for claims since March 2020, the month the Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S. economy.

    The vast majority of this drop was on the 26 states that ended the enhanced benefits. Weirdly not included here.

  28. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/nadabakos/status/1414679645098692618

    My friend Rodney has accomplished A LOT in his lifetime, former CIA analyst, on the President’s Daily Briefing team, first Director of The Walt Disney Company’s Global Intelligence and Threat Analysis department, a partner at Crumpton Group. Now a contender on #topchefamateurs!
    Quote Tweet

    1. criticaljeff racial theorist

      I didn’t realize Disney was a truly Global threat, just a threat in Asia, Europe, and North America

  29. Earth Skeptic

    “But this is interesting: Twice as many Democrats trust public schools as do Republicans, 43% to 20%.”

    After a few years of CRT, expect that to read 90% to 0%.

  30. Ra's al Gore

    NY Times ripped for equating ‘freedom’ as ‘anti-government slogan’
    https://www.foxnews.com/media/ny-times-ripped-equating-freedom-anti-government-slogan

  31. Earth Skeptic

    “Los Angeles County is bringing back its mask mandate”

    Gearing up to fortify the recall election?

  32. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/FBI/status/1414192827026878465

    Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit … to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec

    1. Ra's al Gore

      https://www.facebook.com/nytimes/posts/10152717741434999

      The New York Times
      June 30 at 3:25 AM ·
      Children are taught to identify traitors. Neighbors are urged to report one another. Officials are pressed to pledge their loyalty.

      One year after it imposed a harsh national security law, China has remade Hong Kong. This is how the city’s freedom was taken.

      1. Ra's al Gore

        https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=17376494

        Private life in communist Russia, he says, reduced people to a breed of whisperers — people scared to give full voice to doubts or dissidence, and whispering dark secrets behind the backs of neighbors, friends and even family. Stalin’s regime relied heavily on “mutual surveillance,” urging families to report on each other in communal living spaces and report “disloyalty.” Many people did what they could to survive, but they dealt with shame and guilt long after Stalin’s reign.

  33. Earth Skeptic

    “In El Salvador, a woman named Sara was sentenced to 30 years in prison after losing her baby”

    Well, as long as she did not lose her mask.

  34. Moderation4ever

    The reality is that, at this time, there is no side really speaking out for spending controls and that is because there is no compromising. If moderate Ds and moderate Rs could come together they could exercise some control. But Joe Manchin can not do it alone. And if the Republican regard control Mitt Romney will not be able to stop Republican spending. Getting control is hard work and requires the middle to cooperate.

    1. criticaljeff racial theorist

      Hey, GFY, gaslighting nitwit

    2. Mike Laursen

      And, of course, Mitt Romney is now labeled as a “RINO” in the bold new Alice in Wonderland world of the Trump-boot-licking Republican Party.

    3. Minadin

      The people voting against all this spending are just as much to blame as the people writing it into law and voting for it. Right?

      (And illegally using procedures to work around the safeguards that are in place to prevent passage)

      That’s retarded.

  35. criticaljeff racial theorist

    I guess all the reproductive health news from El Salvador drowned out any mention of Jen Psaki’s presser in Liz’s Twitter feed.

  36. Ra's al Gore

    Guardian: Mass Immigration is Easing the Transition to a Climate Friendly Low Birthrate Future
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/07/11/guardian-mass-immigration-is-easing-the-transition-to-a-climate-friendly-low-birthrate-future/

  37. Ra's al Gore

    Medical Journal: ‘Parents Should Lose Veto Power’ over Children Going Trans
    https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/07/12/medical-journal-disregard-parents-who-reject-kids-transgender-claims/

  38. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/Steve_Sailer/status/1413658719938748428

    A Pfizer exec admitted that Pfizer put its vaccine trial on ice from late Oct. to day after election:

    “… if Pfizer had held to the original plan, the data would likely have been available in October, as its CEO, Albert Bourla, had initially predicted.”

    …Here’s my November 11, 2020 column explaining in detail how Trump was denied his October Surprise (or, most likely, Monday, November 2, 2020 Surprise) of an announcement that the Pfizer vaccine had achieved spectacular efficacy:

  39. Ra's al Gore

    https://issuesinsights.com/2021/07/15/another-global-warming-fact-alarmists-want-buried/

    Take, for instance, a new report that shows greenhouse gas emissions are not an American or Western problem. They are primarily a Chinese problem. A study from Sun Yat-sen University in China found that more than half of the world’s urban greenhouse gas emissions are generated in only 25 big cities, and 23 of them are located in China.

    In other words, if the entire developed world cut its greenhouse gas emissions as activists, politicians, journalists, and celebrities have demanded, nothing would change regarding the climate. (This assumes human carbon dioxide emissions are responsible for warming the planet, which is a load of speculation that’s yet to be proved.)

    The paper’s findings remind us of the great plastic scare that’s “inspired” lawmakers to outlaw single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, plastic utensils, and other modern products, in a mass pretense of doing something when in reality they’re doing nothing but inconveniencing people.

    The data show ​​90% of ocean plastic pours into the sea from “the top 10 rivers with the highest loads” of plastic debris, according to the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Germany. None are in the U.S., which contributes only about 1% percent of all plastic debris found at sea. Eight of them though are in Asia, while two are in Africa.

Please to post comments