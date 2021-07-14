Cuba

Ted Henken: How Social Media Fuels the Protests in Cuba

Demonstrators are making themselves heard via Facebook, Signal, and other platforms. Is that enough to overthrow an authoritarian regime?

|

rtrltwelve693221_16x9.jpg
(ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI )

Ted Henken: How Social Media Fuels the Protests in Cuba

On July 11, thousands of Cubans in dozens of cities around the island nation took to the streets to protest the country's communist dictatorship and chronic shortages in food, energy, and medicine, all of which have been made worse by the pandemic. These are the biggest anti-government demonstrations in Cuba in decades, the size and scope of which suggest parallels to the Arab Spring from a decade ago.

The demonstrations have been enabled by social media and the internet, which only came to Cuba in a big way in late 2018 when President Miguel Diaz-Canel allowed citizens access to data plans on their cellphones.

To better understand exactly how Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms are connecting the Cuban people and undermining state control, Nick Gillespie speaks with Ted Henken, who teaches sociology and Latin American studies at City University of New York's Baruch College and is the co-editor of Cuba's Digital Revolution. He talks about the near-term, mid-term, and long-term implications of the recent protests, how the United States might respond, and the internet's potential (and limits) when it comes to challenging an authoritarian government that has held power for over 60 years.

NEXT: Space Liberation!

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Facebook will put a stop to that soon.

    1. Vulgar Madman

      Tyrants will look out for each other.

  2. Quo Usque Tandem

    Four members of the United States House of Representatives — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) — are members of the Democratic Socialists of America. As of this article’s publication, none of the four lawmakers have addressed the Cuban uprisings on social media — although they have discussed topics as diverse as critical race theory, universal healthcare, climate change, and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    Other left-leaning politicians — including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — have refrained from explicitly noting the role of socialism or communism in the protests.

    On Monday night, Sanders also called for an end to the embargo: “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society. I call on the Cuban government to respect opposition rights and refrain from violence. It’s also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people.”

  3. Waldo Feagans

    Hey remember when Twitter and Facebook were going to liberate the middle east during the Arab Spring?

    1. Vulgar Madman

      They did manage to bring slavery back to Libya.

    2. I came here to say that.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Huh. I didn’t realize section 230 applied in Cuba.

  5. Overt

    It’s interesting to see that Nick’s first instinct is to focus on the protestors and how they might be successful. While others look at these historic protests and find yet another reason to criticize the US.

  6. ragebot

    Shoddy analysis can’t be excused. Cuba has never been able to keep it’s head above water with out a sugar daddy. In modern times it was the US mob with gambling and prostitution. Once Castro came to power it was the USSR for awhile but once the commies went broke Cuba suffered during the ‘special period’. Then Venezuela pumped up Cuba with cheap oil Cuba sold to keep afloat; problem was the commies in Venezuela went broke and Cuba was on the skids again. When COVID-19 shut down any tourist revenue the spaghetti hit the fan again.

    The real problem is Cuba is just another poor third world country run by morons who lost all their sugar daddies and is looking for a new one.

Please to post comments