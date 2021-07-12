Space Liberation!

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie break down why this weekend's private space flight is ultimately good for society, and then discuss President Joe Biden's executive order, the antitrust push, and social security. All this and more on this Monday's Reason Roundtable.

Discussed in the show:

1:00: Richard Branson's space flight.

22:23: Biden's executive order is trying to put nutritional labels on the internet (among other things).

34:21: Weekly Listener Question: If you look at the U.S.'s COVID response, the moralistic core was that those of very low risk from it (healthy people under 50, kids) were expected to have their lives derailed to protect those who were of higher risk (the unhealthy and old). This tradeoff came with significant consequences to the livelihoods and education of primarily younger Americans and largely went unquestioned in media. What lessons can we take from this as we stare down the barrel of entitlement insolvency? Will then unquestioned morality be the young must pay the taxes or higher interest rates to make sure retirees maintain their standard of living?

49:22: Weekly media recommendations.

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Living in a digital age where your personal data is always under attack, your online privacy seems to be a thing of the past. Did you know there is a way to protect your information and privacy without worrying about Big Tech mining and stealing your private data? Introducing Sekur—an encrypted instant messaging and secure email service hosted in Switzerland, where the world's strictest data privacy laws are applied. Take back your privacy and online security with Sekur by going to Sekur.com.

If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve