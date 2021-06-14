Financial Privacy May Be Spiraling

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie are all about the IRS budget increases, taxes, and surveillance you've been hearing about—all about getting rid of them, that is. Tune in for their takes on the latest headlines on this week's Reason Roundtable.

Discussed in the show:

2:22: The Biden administration, Elizabeth Warren, and Janet Yellen want to increase the IRS budget. Here's why they want to, and why they shouldn't.

13:22: The mechanisms of tax compliance.

31:08: Gag orders and third-party snooping.

43:10: Weekly Listener Question: I'm a freelance writer who can do my work anywhere, and I'm planning on moving in the next year. What's the most libertarian U.S. state?

48:55: Media recommendations for the week.

This weeks links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Assistant production by Regan Taylor.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.