Big Government Is Back, Baby!

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie are back from Memorial Day weekend and ready to dish on The Reason Roundtable about the presidential spending bill, vaccination requirements, and our pandemic progress.

Discussed in the show:

0:36: President Joe Biden presented his budget proposal and the Roundtable breaks it down.

35:09: Weekly Listener Question: There is a strong case to be made to prohibit cruises from requiring vaccine confirmation. As soon as you grant the premise that the CDC can boss you around unilaterally, we will never go back. I see no problem with Florida and other states mandating that businesses grow a spine and tell the CDC to fuck off. We cannot be governed by the CDC and other medical tyrants at any cost. Discuss.

52:00: Media recommendations for the week.

