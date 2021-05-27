Joe Biden

Joe Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Proposal Will Hike Spending, Keep Deficits Near Record Highs

In Biden's plan, the government would consume a historically large share of the economy—and those taxes still wouldn't be enough to pay for everything

|

nathan-dumlao-3wqgSSf-op4-unsplash
(Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash)

President Joe Biden's first budget proposal will hike federal spending to new highs and would rely on near-record levels of borrowing even as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to The New York Times, which got an early look at some details of Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal. The White House is set to unveil its official spending plan for the next fiscal year on Friday. The Times reports that Biden's proposal would result in "the highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II," with the budget growing to $8.2 trillion by 2031—the end of the 10-year window that's typically included in presidential budget-making.

The specific numbers are new, but no one should be surprised by the trajectory. Since taking office in January, Biden has proposed roughly $6 trillion in new government spending (spread out over multiple fiscal years) via his American Recovery Plan, his American Families Plan, and his American Jobs Plan.

Biden has called for hiking taxes on high earners and corporations, though the Times makes it clear that those increases won't be nearly enough to cover the cost of everything the White House wants to do.

The Times' Jim Tankersley notes that Biden's plan would see the federal government spend "what amounts to nearly a quarter of the nation's total economic output every year over the course of the next decade"—a threshold that has never been hit since World War II, with the exception of 2020 and 2021—while also collecting "tax revenues equal to just under one-fifth of the total economy," which would also near a record high.

That really sums it up. Record levels of spending that would well exceed even a historically high share of the economy devoted to funding the government.

While Biden's proposal does not envision budget deficits rising as high as they did last year—when the government spent $3.1 trillion more than it collected in tax revenue—his budget calls for deficits of at least $1.6 trillion for the foreseeable future, the Times reports. The national debt measured as a share of the economy's overall size will exceed the all-time record high of 113 percent, set during World War II, by 2024. And it will keep growing.

Even without the added worry of the rising deficit, Biden's proposed increase to the baseline level of annual federal spending is staggering on its own. During 2019, the last full fiscal year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government spent about $4.4 trillion. Biden's proposal rings in at $1.6 trillion above that.

The current Congressional Budget Office (CBO) baseline envisions just a hair over $5 trillion in spending during the current fiscal year, and it does not see federal spending exceeding $6 trillion until 2027. Biden's plan takes the country to that level next year.

That same CBO report projected the annual budget deficit to fall to just over $1 trillion by 2024 before rising slightly over the rest of the decade. The passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March has already nudged those numbers higher, and Biden's budget makes it clear that the days of mere trillion-dollar deficits are gone.

Like all presidential budgets, Biden's is mostly aspirational; Congress will have the final say. But with Democratic majorities in both chambers, something similar to the president's proposal is likely to be adopted.

After Republicans effectively traded away any claim to fiscal responsibility during the Trump administration by backing bigger budgets and higher deficits, Biden rode into office with the chance to spend big with fewer of the usual political impediments. In his joint address to Congress last month, Biden promised to build "a union more perfect, more prosperous, and more just."

Apparently it will also require more spending, more taxes, and more borrowing.

NEXT: Why Didn't California's 'Red Flag' Law Stop the San Jose Shooter?

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Total insanity.

    1. Don't look at me!

      And his budget is too.

  2. Ken Shultz

    “WASHINGTON—President Biden’s expected $6 trillion budget assumes that his proposed capital-gains tax rate increase took effect in late April, meaning that it would already be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at the lower tax rates if Congress agrees”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-budget-said-to-assume-capital-gains-tax-rate-increase-started-in-late-april-11622127432?

    Resistance is futile.

    And what this country really needs is less capitalism, less private investment, and more socialist spending. All of this was foreseeable, and all of this was foreseen. If you don’t think there’s substantial difference between Biden, Trump, or some other Republican in the White House, you’re an idiot.

    Hopefully, Senate Republicans will let the Democrats pass this all by themselves through budget reconciliation without any Republican participation.

    Let the Democrats own every bit of this.

    November 2022 can’t come soon enough.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Unfortunately a sizeable portion of the electorate sees no problem with any of this; most recent estimates indicate that 44% of them have a $0.00 federal tax liability:

      https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox/tcja-increasing-share-households-paying-no-federal-income-tax

      Of course this data can be looked at from different POVs and spun accordingly; they either “very old” or make “very little money,” or some years they do some they don’t etc. But per statistica:

      “the percentage of households in the United States that paid no income tax in 2019, by income level. In 2019, about 46.6 percent of U.S. households with an income between 40,000 and 50,000 U.S. dollars paid no income taxes.”

      So there is no consequence to such persons is the government spends money they do not have; they will not be paying for it. Might as well vote for the politicians who promise them the moon.

      1. Ken Shultz

        The question isn’t whether it’s popular so much as whether it’s stupid, and raising the tax on capital gains is stupid.

        It isn’t just about big tech shares either. It’s everything from venture capital to commercial real estate. That’s not what we want to do to make the economy grow. All that redevelopment to turn shopping malls into luxury condos with live, work, shop, play potential? All that transformative investment? He’s discoraging that.

        That’s not even what they want if they really want to transform the economy into a post fossil fuel energy economy either. You want wealthy investors to be more likely to invest, not less likely.

        This is just about not being seen as ineffectual. Like Obama with ObamaCare, they’d rather do something stupid than come away empty handed because coming away empty handed makes them seem feckless.

  3. Moonrocks

    Boehm must be so proud to have voted for Biden right now.

  4. Dillinger

    >>even as the economy recovers from the …

    Establishment tanking it on purpose.

  5. JohnnyAppleseed

    After letting allowing megacorps to raid the treasury for the past year, are “principled” conservatives pretending to care about deficits again? All hope of shrinking deficits ended the moment everyone got a taste of sweet PPP helicopter money. Bankruptcy is inevitable, in the meantime, ride the tiger and take as much free shit as you can because if you don’t someone else will.

  6. Ken Shultz

    “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.

    The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

    “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

    An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

    The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.

    —-New York Post

    https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/

    Hunter Biden introduced his corrupt Burisma buddies to his father. If Joe Biden pleads that his memory is going, and that’s why he lied, I might believe him. I’m not buying that he wasn’t selling influence through his son. They’re such a corrupt group of people!

    This is why we have special prosecutors.

    P.S. Now that Facebook has decided to let people talk about whether the virus leaked from a lab, I wonder if they start letting people talk about Joe Biden’s corrupt son. I’d bet against it. Facebook only changed course on the virus story when Biden said it might be true, and Biden isn’t about to give Facebook permission to let people talk about his corrupt son.

    1. Ken Shultz

      Have I ever mentioned that Joe Biden is a crook?

    2. Commenter_XY

      I don’t think the corruption stops with Hunter. The Big Guy was bought and paid for as well.

  7. Ra's al Gore

    This is what Reason wanted – fuck off.

    https://twitter.com/benshapiro/status/1397889286234648576
    $6T budget
    + $2T “recovery” bill
    + $2T infrastructure bill
    + $2T “American Families Plan”
    _____________
    $12T

    1. Dillinger

      p.s. shut up about it or else.

  8. TrickyVic (old school)

    Democrats love spending the taxpayer money like no other.

Please to post comments