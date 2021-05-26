Education

Freddie deBoer: Let's Kill the 'Cult of Smart' and Legacy Media

A third-generation Marxist critiques the contemporary left and discusses what progressives and libertarians might have in common.

Born in 1981, Freddie deBoer is an English Ph.D., the author of The Cult of Smart: How Our Broken Education System Perpetuates Social Injustice, and the proprietor of one of the liveliest, most provocative, and most controversial publications at Substack.

He is also a third-generation Marxist who believes that individuals are innately different from one another (probably due to inherited differences in intelligence and physical capacity) and that many of his fellow Bernie Sanders-loving, progressive inhabitants of Brooklyn are hurting the poor when they insist that all K-12 students take college prep classes and have access to higher education. "Education is not a weapon against inequality; it is an engine of inequality," he writes, sounding like Dirty Jobs' Mike Rowe when it comes to promoting well-paying but low-status trade jobs. What deBoer calls "the cult of smart"—the valorization of test-taking and a belief that all of us are blank slates who can be remediated through the right sort of instruction and environment—not only marginalizes the poor and "untalented," it ultimately blames them for their own condition.

His take on legacy media is equally acid, as when he tells critics of Substack, the controversial newsletter platform that has given a financially rewarding home to him and other writers who either left or never gained purchase at traditional journalistic outlets, "You don't like the writing that gets sold on Substack, cool, write better shit and sell it to more people."

Nick Gillespie talks with deBoer about his critiques of education, the mainstream media, and the contemporary left. They also wrangle over deBoer's call for "revolution, not evolution" and an end to capitalism, what it means to "want to live outside of exchange," and the surprising overlap between Marxists and libertarians when it comes to a range of current policy issues.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Marxism is the exact opposite of libritarianism. Saying that both don’t like current policies is not an agreement

    1. It’s the exact opposite on a range of issues, but not all issues. I mean duh. In hte economic sphere they are mostly opposites, but a few places they do agree. Namely the place where both are opposed to crony capitalism. Now this will make Randroids sad, but the the word “capitalism” is not everywhere and always a good thing. Welfare for corporations, for example, or special favors to special businesses so they don’t move to Mexico, to name a recent example.

      In terms of social issues, there is generally a lot of agreement. THe problem is that too many kneejerkers think “cultural marxism” is a real thing, and conflate that with actual Marxism. But Marxists and Libertarians are generally in the same neighborhood when it comes to the legalization of drugs, prostitution, alternative lifestyles, living off the grid, etc. Just because someone is on the Left does not mean they are a Marxist.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

        Libertarians have more in common with Marxism than with modern conservatism. It’s sad that it’s come to that, but here we are.

        And that’s not saying much. In so far as Marxism celebrates individualism in the social sphere, they are our allies. But they are not willing to extend this celebration of individualism into the economic sphere.

        1. Lord of Strazele

          Shit man New York may elect old Yang as mayor and that dude seems receptive to some deregulation and understands how important the market is for our shared prosperity.

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        The person being interviewed literally says he’s a marxist

      3. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

        Namely the place where both are opposed to crony capitalism.

        Trump capitalism. He leeches off the taxpayer by lying about the valuation of his real estate, launders money for Russian mobsters, locks his properties into overpriced contracts funded by taxpayers, stiffs vendors and customers, etc.

        1. Lord of Strazele

          I know. Trump’s ‘contribution’ to our economy is subzero. A dude who mows a lawn contributes more than him.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      In Europe, libertarianism is much closer to pure communism than it is to anarcho-capitalism as it is here in the US.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Libertarianism#Libertarian_socialism

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        Congrats radical statist you linked to an article written by progressives about what they think a libritarian is

    3. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

      Did he say Marxism? I’m triggered!!!!!! Triggered, I tell you!!!!

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        Can you point me to something Karl marx has written that is libritarian?

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

          The Libritarian Manefesto

          He was drunk at the time.

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    “Reparations won’t help African-American test scores”.

    No shit.

    1. Well, we anti-racists support allowing Black bodies into top tier colleges even if their SAT scores aren’t that high. Standardized tests are meaningless anyway and should probably be abolished.

      #LibertariansForAffirmativeAction
      #DiversityAboveAll

  3. Unicorn Abattoir

    what progressives and libertarians might have in common

    1. A hatred of the status quo.
    2. That’s it.

  4. buckleup

    A lot of people equate trillion dollar corporations and amoral billionaires with capitalism. Sometimes they intersect, but often enough they exist because of cronyist connections to corrupt politicians on the take. You want to fight that, and the subsequent abuse of civil rights via corporate proxies, go ahead.

    But painting all free market capitalism as bad just means you don’t have a better idea that will work. I’ll take the least worst approach with risk and freedom over some utopia socialist crap that always devolves into totalitarianism.

  5. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    “You don’t like the writing that gets sold on Substack, cool, write better shit and sell it to more people.”

    Doesn’t sound very Marxist.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

      Scott Alexander did a nice critique of Freddie deBoer’s views. Good read.

  6. Wait, hold on a minute……… is this the guy who falsely accused someone back a few years ago of sexual harassment, and ended checking himself into a mental institution for a while?

  7. Nail

    A third-generation Marxist critiques the contemporary left and discusses what progressives and libertarians might have in common.

    Gillespie’s giving OBL a run for Koch’s pocket change.

    I see not much has changed around here.

  8. Ken Shultz

    “The surprising overlap between Marxists and libertarians when it comes to a range of current policy issues.”

    Because Hitler was a vegetarian doesn’t mean he had anything in common with the way Hare Krishnas see the world. Marxists don’t have anything to teach us that we can’t learn without them.
    Everything Marxists have to teach libertarians about the way the world works seems to be in spite of Marxists and Marxism.

    Can anyone find me a Marxist who really understands, appreciates, and welcomes creative destruction?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creative_destruction#In_Marx's_thought

    To learn about creative destruction from Marxists, you have to ignore that they think it’s a bad thing.

    “Education is not a weapon against inequality; it is an engine of inequality,” he writes, sounding like Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe when it comes to promoting well-paying but low-status trade jobs. What deBoer calls “the cult of smart”—the valorization of test-taking and a belief that all of us are blank slates who can be remediated through the right sort of instruction and environment—not only marginalizes the poor and “untalented,” it ultimately blames them for their own condition.

    Yeah, there’s this thing called the Protestant work ethic, which Marxist thought can’t even come close to duplicating in practice. It created a culture where even immigrants who came here with nothing could work their asses off and make themselves and their progeny prosperous. The only job to be ashamed of is a job poorly done, and hunger is the universe’s way of telling us not to procreate.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      Careful sbp, chipper, and radical statist will call you triggered

  9. “what progressives and libertarians might have in common”

    Honestly it’s shorter to just list what progressives and Koch / Reason libertarians don’t have in common these days. Other than the minimum wage I can’t think of many points of disagreement. That’s why it’s common for Reason writers to eventually become garden variety progressives: Dave Weigel, Will Wilkinson, Noah Berlatsky, etc. They were already like 98% there.

    1. Nail

      Perfect.

