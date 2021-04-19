The Government Loves To Grab New Powers in the Name of Your Safety

The original line-up of The Reason Roundtable is back! Matt Welch leads Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie through a discussion of shootings and police violence, coronavirus and security theater, and Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Discussed in the show:

01:43: Recent police shootings, gun violence, and the inevitable subsequent unfolding of protests, qualified immunity cases, and tighter regulations.

18:07: How the press covers protests and the coronavirus.

30:38: Biden's refugee cap is no different than Trump's, for now.

45:47: Weekly Listener Question: What should be my greater concern as a libertarian: denying would-be immigrants citizenship, or the ever-growing deficits from the welfare state?

49:37: Media recommendations for the week.

