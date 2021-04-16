Protests

Florida's 'Anti-Rioting' Bill Gives the Government New Powers That Have Nothing to Do With Riots

Among other things, it calls for online censorship to shield identities of public officials and lets the governor control city police budgets.

|

desantis_1161x653
(Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Su)

Florida lawmakers passed a new anti-rioting bill Thursday supported by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis despite the objections of civil rights groups, which argue the legislation can and will be abused to target and punish peaceful protesters.

A read through H.B. 1 shows that it's been designed so that supporters of the bill can insist that it's only about fighting criminal and violent riot tactics. But its critics are correct: It contains vague enough wording to allow police to abuse it to shut down protests.

Here's what's in H.B. 1:

  • H.B. 1 fleshes out existing laws against blocking streets as part of protests and increases penalties for anybody who commits battery or similar violent crimes as part of a riot.
  • It establishes a minimum six-month jail sentence for anybody convicted of battery against a police officer as part of a riot.
  • It creates a new crime—mob intimidation—which is defined as two or more people attempting to use or threatening force "to compel or induce, or attempt to compel or induce another person to do or refrain from doing any act or to assume, abandon, or maintain a particular viewpoint against his or her will," punishable as a first-degree misdemeanor (which entails up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine).
  • It establishes that anybody convicted of vandalizing or destroying historic property or a memorial is committing a felony, with a possible prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000, as well as restitution orders.
  • H.B. 1 further establishes a mandate that municipalities must respond to protect people and their property during a riot or any unlawful assembly. Failure to do so strips the municipality itself of civil immunity and opens it up to lawsuits for damages.
  • It gives a commission in the governor's office veto power over municipalities within the state if they attempt to reduce the budget of their own police departments.
  • It prohibits releasing anybody arrested for certain crimes like theft or assault during a riot until the arrested person has appeared before a magistrate.
  • It separately and specifically prohibits anybody who is arrested for "unlawful assembly," which is defined as any gathering of people to "commit a breach of the peace" or any other unlawful act (not necessarily rioting), from being released until they're brought before the court.
  • It creates a new crime of "cyberintimidation by publication," making it unlawful to electronically publish somebody's personal identification information with the intent to (or with the intent that a third party will) incite violence against the person, harass the person, or place "such person in reasonable fear of bodily harm." This section makes no distinction between private citizens or government workers or even elected political figures. Violating the law is a first-degree misdemeanor (up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine).
  • It creates an affirmative defense for anybody taken to civil court over injury, damage, or death if it is the result of a participant in the lawsuit engaging in rioting. This part of the law has been presented in the press as granting legal immunity to people who run over protesters.

There's a lot going on in this law—not all of it terrible—but there are many troubling components. There is hardly a place in America where the penalties for crimes are too small, and Florida is no exception. We don't need to increase the penalties for existing crimes just because they take place during riots.

Detaining people arrested for violent crimes or thefts during riots until they go before a judge is a measure that seems on the surface to be reasonable, but the whole justification for it seems suspect given that the bill also applies to the extremely subjective and abused crime of "unlawful assembly." This part of the bill creates an incentive for law enforcement officials to declare any sort of protest on a controversial matter (especially one that critiques their power) as "unlawful" and clean off the streets, knowing that everybody they arrest will be detained for at least the evening. Lawmakers and DeSantis insist that this is all about keeping rioters from being released to cause more trouble, but the wording of the law is much looser than that, and it will almost certainly be used to detain people overnight who are not, in fact, engaging in violent behavior.

Florida's chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union noted Thursday how the law's wording is prone to abuse: "By redefining 'rioting,' the bill grants police officers broad discretion in deciding who could be arrested and charged with a third-degree felony at a protest and fails to provide protection for people who have not engaged in any disorderly and violent conduct. In Florida, a felony charge strips people of their voting rights."

Some of the worst parts of the bill have nothing to do with rioting at all. It's absolutely absurd, and certainly a violation of separation of powers in Florida, for the governor's office to attempt to seize control of budget allocation for municipal police department at the request of the state attorney who works the area. It's literally the executive branch attempting to seize control of the funding of executive branch activities.

The "cyberintimidation by publication" component essentially gives government officials a "heckler's veto" over the publication of critical information about them online and encouragement for public reaction by claiming it has created a "reasonable fear of bodily harm." It will most certainly be used by law enforcement officers to attempt to force censorship of images and videos of them online engaging in what people might see as violent or abusive behavior.

Maybe it's my distaste of government civil immunity talking, but the part of H.B. 1 that strips immunity when cities don't take action against riots seems defensible. Note that this doesn't guarantee that somebody will win a lawsuit when they accuse a government or its police department of not protecting them or their property from rioters. It simply allows the lawsuit to actually happen.

Similarly, the part of the law that provides a defense in civil suits involving rioters would be supportable but for the fact that the bill itself plays around with the definition of what a rioter is. The description within the bill of a rioter is somebody who "willfully participates" in a public disturbance involving people who are acting with the common intent to engage in violent conduct that threatens property or the public. It doesn't actually require that the person participate in the actual violent conduct to be classified as a rioter, just the disturbance itself.

And that's why people are worrying that this would allow a defense against civil lawsuits for running over protesters. In this scenario, it's the government deciding who to classify as a protester and as a rioter, and the vagueness is concerning. As part of the bill, the defense only needs to establish the participant was part of a riot based on a preponderance of the evidence. They don't even need to be convicted (though conviction can also be used as evidence).

DeSantis will sign the bill. He praised it in a statement: "This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian's constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished. Further, this legislation ensures that no community in the state engages in defunding of their police."

A small-government Republican, DeSantis is not.

NEXT: Biden Called Trump's Refugee Cap 'Cruel and Shortsighted.' He's Keeping It in Place.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. CarolynLawler
    April.16.2021 at 3:33 pm

    I have made $13594 last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and by just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop, I payed off my student loans. Check this out BHGYand start making cash online in so incredibly simply way by just following instructions on this website…

    >>>>>>>>> Visit Here

    1. NicoleJames
      April.16.2021 at 4:39 pm

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody mustvcd try this job by just use the info
      on this page…. Visit Here

  2. Commenter_XY
    April.16.2021 at 3:36 pm

    Well I am sure those fine, upstanding people at the ACLU will be standing at the courthouse door the very first day after the first person is arrested for violating this law. We’ll see soon enough, I suspect.

  3. Zeb
    April.16.2021 at 3:36 pm

    Yeah, that’s not great. But at this point, I’m pretty much with anyone who is fighting the lockdown/mask up/shut down bullshit. That’s the most important thing right now. This must never happen again.

    1. Tony
      April.16.2021 at 3:41 pm

      Hard to control mother nature.

      How much will you guys freak out if the next pandemic is even deadlier and more contagious?

      1. Mother's Lament
        April.16.2021 at 3:56 pm

        You mean deadlier like the flu deadlier? Or deadlier like measles and pneumonia?

      2. Zeb
        April.16.2021 at 4:11 pm

        That’s why I want to control politicians. Lockdowns, mask mandates and forced business closures are not natural phenomena. And places that didn’t do those things did not do significantly worse in terms of death and illness, as much as people try to pretend otherwise.

      3. Sometimes a Great Notion
        April.16.2021 at 4:12 pm

        Hard to control mother nature.

        And yet you advocate for the government to try?

  4. Longtobefree
    April.16.2021 at 3:39 pm

    “It creates a new crime—mob intimidation—which is defined as two or more people attempting to use or threatening force “to compel or induce, or attempt to compel or induce another person to do or refrain from doing any act or to assume, abandon, or maintain a particular viewpoint against his or her will,” punishable as a first-degree misdemeanor (which entails up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine).”

    Union thugs now out of business.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.16.2021 at 4:18 pm

      No they protected them further on:

      It gives a commission in the governor’s office veto power over municipalities within the state if they attempt to reduce the budget of their own police departments.

  5. Longtobefree
    April.16.2021 at 3:40 pm

    All in all it reads like a mostly peaceful bill – – – – – – – – – – – –

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      April.16.2021 at 3:51 pm

      Ouch.

  6. Talcum X
    April.16.2021 at 3:47 pm

    Those poor, poor, looters and arsonists. We must protect their rights.

    Do the Reason Leftists ever think about the innocent victims of riots and mob rule? 1800 businesses destroyed in Minneapolis alone so far, should tax paying business owners and homeowners be protected or should we only be concerned for the “feelings” and “rights” of those rioters?
    What of the rights of those business owners and homeowners? Are they the enemy? Are they responsible for the actions of the police?

    1. Zeb
      April.16.2021 at 4:14 pm

      Well, we must protect their rights. We must also protect the rights of business and property owners to defend themselves and shoot looters if it comes to that. I’m honestly surprised that a whole lot more looters didn’t get shot this past year. Probably would have given many pause had a few more gotten a face full of lead shot.

  7. Mother's Lament
    April.16.2021 at 4:01 pm

    “Florida’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union noted Thursday how the law’s wording is prone to abuse: “By redefining ‘rioting,’ the bill grants police officers broad discretion in deciding who could be arrested and charged with a third-degree felony at a protest and fails to provide protection for people who have not engaged in any disorderly and violent conduct.”

    Wow.
    The next thing you know they’ll be calling the protesters “insurrectionists”, putting them on “No fly” lists, and have the National Guard patrolling the fenced off streets of Tallahassee.

  8. AddictionMyth
    April.16.2021 at 4:04 pm

    We need more police power to protect us from people rioting against abuse of police power. Did I get that right?

    Is this the part where you threaten to let me get looted? After you ran in the opposite direction when it happend the last time?

    Or is this the part where you threaten to let me get robbed and beaten?

  9. Sometimes a Great Notion
    April.16.2021 at 4:04 pm

    Scott and any other writer how about instead of bulletin points how about numbers or letters for easy ref.

    Anyway,
    B1 – I like, blocking travel of citizens is a violation of their right to travel.
    B2 – Don’t like, battery of anyone regardless of circumstance or position should be sentenced at the same level.
    B3 – Not sure about yet
    B4 – Concerns when it comes to “Historic Property” – what if that historic property is my own?
    B5 – Love it. If I am forced to pay you for services then you damn better provide them.,
    B6 – Hate it. Jurisdictions unless they accept money with strings attached (don’t like that too much either) should be free to set their budgets.
    B7 – Like
    B8 – Share Scotts fear that this will be abused.
    B9 – Need more info, like definition of personal identification information
    B10 – Need to think on. But lean toward this is fine since using self defense to protect ones own rights is perfectly legal.

    Overall doesn’t seem like a bad law.

  10. Sidd Finch v2.01
    April.16.2021 at 4:06 pm

    It creates a new crime of “cyberintimidation by publication,” making it unlawful to electronically publish somebody’s personal identification information with the intent to (or with the intent that a third party will) incite violence against the person, harass the person, or place “such person in reasonable fear of bodily harm.” This section makes no distinction between private citizens or government workers or even elected political figures.

    Why should it?

    We don’t need to increase the penalties for existing crimes just because they take place during riots.

    That’s a hell of a claim to make without support.

  11. Mickey Rat
    April.16.2021 at 4:08 pm

    Shackford comes out in favor of doxxing public officials and harassment of them when dining out and in their homes. The language seems to support that being what it is in there for rather than not publishing official acts.

  12. Choi Dal Po
    April.16.2021 at 4:12 pm

    Download Ludo King Mod Apk For Every time Winnings

  13. Choi Dal Po
    April.16.2021 at 4:13 pm

    Best Mod Apk
    Ludo King Mod Apk

  14. Choi Dal Po
    April.16.2021 at 4:16 pm

    Ludo King Game
    Ludo King Mod Apk

    Latest Version of Modified Ludo King Game 2021

  15. Dude24
    April.16.2021 at 4:17 pm

    Punishing destruction of property, physical assault, and mob harassment isn’t really in conflict with what people on the right typically understand as “small government.” In fact, it’s pretty hard to enjoy freedom without such things being soundly protected.

  16. buckleup
    April.16.2021 at 4:19 pm

    Yay reason loves “peaceful” riots.

  17. Dude24
    April.16.2021 at 4:19 pm

    I’m liking Florida more and more because of its politics. Low taxes / economic freedom + solid law and order when it comes to the serious crimes is the kind of government I like. Considering moving there.

  18. Mickey Rat
    April.16.2021 at 4:21 pm

    There were many incidents of vehicles being blockaded by swarms of “protestors” who then caused extreme property damage to vehicle and assaulted the occupants. “Protestors” do not have a right to falsely imprison and intimidate random people unfortunate enough to get caught up in their activities.

  19. MatthewSlyfield
    April.16.2021 at 4:33 pm

    It creates a new crime—mob intimidation—which is defined as two or more people attempting to use or threatening force “to compel or induce, or attempt to compel or induce another person to do or refrain from doing any act or to assume, abandon, or maintain a particular viewpoint against his or her will,” punishable as a first-degree misdemeanor (which entails up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine).

    Doesn’t that cover about 80% of what cops do?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.16.2021 at 4:43 pm

      One man patrol cars going forward.

Please to post comments