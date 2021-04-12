Criminal Justice, Gun Regulations, and Labor Unions

Senior Editor Robby Soave subs for Katherine Mangu-Ward on The Reason Roundtable this week, sitting in with Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie to discuss criminal justice reform at the federal and local levels, Biden's gun regulations, unions, and media bias.

Discussed in the show:

1:49: Minnesota's latest police shooting

21:54: Biden's effort to curb gun violence

31:01: A union drive fails at Amazon amid Biden's pro-union policies, and media bias surrounds the story

43:38: Weekly Listener Question: Explain to me how the left can find racism under every rock yet not recognize that the drug war, minimum wages, and gun control directly stem from racism?

47:19: Media recommendations for the week.

