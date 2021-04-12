Marijuana

Criminal Justice, Gun Regulations, and Labor Unions

We've got good news and bad news.

, , , and |

updown
(Sincerely Media on Unsplash)

Criminal Justice, Gun Regulations, and Labor Unions

Senior Editor Robby Soave subs for Katherine Mangu-Ward on The Reason Roundtable this week, sitting in with Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie to discuss criminal justice reform at the federal and local levels, Biden's gun regulations, unions, and media bias.

Discussed in the show:

1:49: Minnesota's latest police shooting

21:54: Biden's effort to curb gun violence

31:01: A union drive fails at Amazon amid Biden's pro-union policies, and media bias surrounds the story

43:38: Weekly Listener Question: Explain to me how the left can find racism under every rock yet not recognize that the drug war, minimum wages, and gun control directly stem from racism?

47:19: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Send your questions by email to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

  • Get an up-close look at the history of the Constitution with the Institute for Justice's new podcast, Bound by Oath. Available wherever you check out podcasts.
  • Donor-advised funds are the simple, tax-friendly, secure way to give. Why not work with the fund that matches your values? For Roundtable listeners, that's DonorsTrust. Get your free Donor Prospectus to see how DonorsTrust can be your principled charitable partner at DonorsTrust.org/Reason.

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

Robby Soave