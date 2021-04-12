Criminal Justice, Gun Regulations, and Labor Unions
We've got good news and bad news.
Senior Editor Robby Soave subs for Katherine Mangu-Ward on The Reason Roundtable this week, sitting in with Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie to discuss criminal justice reform at the federal and local levels, Biden's gun regulations, unions, and media bias.
Discussed in the show:
1:49: Minnesota's latest police shooting
21:54: Biden's effort to curb gun violence
31:01: A union drive fails at Amazon amid Biden's pro-union policies, and media bias surrounds the story
43:38: Weekly Listener Question: Explain to me how the left can find racism under every rock yet not recognize that the drug war, minimum wages, and gun control directly stem from racism?
47:19: Media recommendations for the week.
This week's links:
- "Maryland becomes first state to repeal police bill of rights, overriding Hogan veto," by Ben Leonard
- "Kentucky Law Limits Use Of No-Knock Warrants, A Year After Breonna Taylor's Killing," by Rachel Treisman
- "New Mexico Abolishes Qualified Immunity," by Billy Binion
- "Schumer: Senate will act on marijuana legalization with or without Biden," by Natalie Fertig
- "Daunte Wright: Protesters Clash With Police Near Minneapolis After Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting," by T. Grant Benson
- "Biden set to accept fewest refugees of any modern president, including Trump, report says," by Amy Wang
