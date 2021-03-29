Big Tech, Voting Rights, and Weed

The Reason Roundtable mixes it up this week with the usual host, Matt Welch, vaccinated and vacationing. In his absence, Peter Suderman leads the weekly discourse with Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and a special guest, Senior Editor Elizabeth Nolan Brown. The group breaks down tech regulation, Georgia's new voting law, and weed.

Discussed in the show:

1:06: The government versus "big tech": Section 230, antitrust, content moderation.

29:35: Voting bills and voting rights.

47:00: Weekly Listener Question: "Is catcalling freedom of speech? Is it violence?"

52:17: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

