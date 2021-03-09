Voting Rights

Georgia Republicans Aim To Restrict Voting by Mail

The state Senate approved some cynical changes to Georgia's absentee ballot laws under the guise of securing future elections from fraud that no one seems to be able to find.

It's been more than four months since the 2020 election and Georgia's Republican-run state government has still not found any evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have unfairly tipped the state to President Joe Biden.

But that apparently isn't going to stop Republicans in the state legislature from making some cynical changes to Georgia's absentee ballot laws under the guise of securing future elections—securing them from the supposed fraud that they still can't find any evidence of.

The state Senate on Monday approved a bill limiting when Georgians can use no-excuse absentee voting—that is, voting by mail without having to first provide the state with a reason why you can't show up at the polls. That's the method of voting that more than 1.3 million of the state's residents used in last year's election, and which has been widely credited by state officials for helping boost Georgia's turnout to record high levels.

Under the terms of S.B. 241, residents will be allowed to vote by mail only if they are physically absent from their districts on Election Day, are physically disabled, are members of the military, or are celebrating a religious holiday. Only one group of people is still allowed to vote by mail for any reason: residents over age 65.

In other words, a demographic that is reliably Republican would still have access to no-excuse absentee balloting. Most everyone else would not.

In much the same way that Donald Trump's allegations of voter fraud in the wake of the election did, the debate over the new absentee voting bill has divided Republicans in Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who normally presides over the state Senate, handed off the gavel and left the chamber in protest when S.B. 241 was brought to the floor for a vote. Several other Republican senators refused to participate in the debate, the paper notes, but those abstentions were not enough to stop the bill from passing, 29-20.

Duncan has been a sharp critic of Trump supporters' baseless claims of widespread election fraud. He has also defended Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both of whom have been on the receiving end of Trumpian vitriol since November merely because they've acknowledged the reality of Biden's victory.

Meanwhile, the Senate bill is moving to the state House, which has already passed a separate piece of legislation aimed at limiting the number of ballot drop-boxes that counties may use and restricting the time period during which voters may request absentee ballots. The state's legislative session ends on March 31.

Kemp has not yet indicated if he would sign either bill. In a statement to CNN on Monday, Kemp's office said the governor wants to "ensure Georgia's elections are secure, accessible, and fair—and that it must be easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia."

Of course, Kemp is also looking ahead to a potential re-election campaign next year—and the prospect of Trump campaigning against him, something the former president has vowed to do.

Such is the predicament Republican politicians now face, even in places, like Georgia, where expanded absentee voting was originally a Republican-backed idea. Loyalty to Trump means disregarding the evidence that absentee voting is secure and nonpartisan. It also means pushing to erode voting rights in order to stop supposedly widespread fraud that, beyond a few isolated incidents, no one seems to be able to actually find.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Brian
    March.9.2021 at 4:54 pm

    Is the claim “voter fraud doesn’t happen” falsifiable? If it were happening, how would you know?

    1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      March.9.2021 at 5:12 pm

      “Is the claim ‘voter fraud doesn’t happen’ falsifiable?”

      Which is one of the big reasons nobody claims there is no voter fraud at all.

      1. damiksec
        March.9.2021 at 5:27 pm

        “nobody claims there is no voter fraud at all.”

        “fraud that no one seems to be able to find.”

        “securing them from the supposed fraud that they still can’t find any evidence of.”

        1. SQRLSY One
          March.9.2021 at 5:45 pm

          1. damiksec
            March.9.2021 at 5:54 pm

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.9.2021 at 5:55 pm

            2. SQRLSY One
              March.9.2021 at 6:03 pm

              1. PgP Ro
                March.9.2021 at 6:08 pm

          2. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.9.2021 at 5:55 pm

            1. SQRLSY One
              March.9.2021 at 5:59 pm

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.9.2021 at 6:04 pm

                1. SQRLSY One
                  March.9.2021 at 6:07 pm

                  1. damiksec
                    March.9.2021 at 6:09 pm

  2. Ron
    March.9.2021 at 4:56 pm

    You don’t need to have evidence of fraud to ensure that fraud will not happen. What does Reason have against preventing fraud in elections.

    1. John Gall
      March.9.2021 at 5:10 pm

      The reason ‘Reason’ is opposed to the legislation proposed by the Republican majority is . . . that it was proposed by Republicans.

      1. Weigel's Cock Ring
        March.9.2021 at 5:14 pm

        Also, many of these fake libertarian assholes are illegally voting in multiple jurisdictions themselves. It’s the reason why Goth Fonzie rather ludicrously claims to live in both Washington D.C. and Oxford, Ohio.

  3. Dillinger
    March.9.2021 at 4:57 pm

    >>from fraud that no one seems to be able to find.

    Lisa I want to buy your rock.

    1. JenniferMMcCabe
      March.9.2021 at 5:41 pm

  4. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.9.2021 at 4:58 pm

    “But that apparently isn’t going to stop Republicans in the state legislature from making some cynical changes to Georgia’s absentee ballot laws under the guise of securing future elections—securing them from the supposed fraud that they still can’t find any evidence of.”

    Too cute by half.

    “Only one group of people is still allowed to vote by mail for any reason: residents over age 65. In other words, a demographic that is reliably Republican would still have access to no-excuse absentee balloting. Most everyone else would not.”

    Well, if they are reliably Republican, why do you care how they vote? “Ughhh …. old white geezers!” Oh, that’s why.

    We get it, Reason.

    1. Ron
      March.9.2021 at 5:03 pm

      residents over age 65. In other words, a demographic that is reliably Republican”

      do all the races die at 64 or does everyone suddenly switch to republican? This will be news to my relatives.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.9.2021 at 5:21 pm

        They all died of COVID due to a dearth of equity, or something.

    2. Moonrocks
      March.9.2021 at 5:35 pm

      That’s just it. Voting by mail is so great, except when it’s supposedly Republicans doing it. Then it’s bad, for some reason.

  5. Weigel's Cock Ring
    March.9.2021 at 5:01 pm

    The Reasonoids don’t want to go back to having honest elections where people actually have to show up at the poll, provide proof that they are who they say they are and that they live in the district, and get their name checked off so they can only vote one time, unless they can demonstrate ahead of time some legitimate reason for not being able to vote in person.

    You don’t have to be a genius to figure out they hate the idea of election integrity.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.9.2021 at 5:10 pm

      Election integrity is “cynical” and “erodes voting rights.” However, no rules, no integrity, no security, no verification and, invariably, “no proof of fraud” is, apparently, the gold standard of electoral irreproachability.

      This coming from the man that likely “strategically and reluctantly” voted for Biden, while paying lip service to voting for Jo Jorgensen — but only if Virginia was clinched for Team Blue; you know, because his libertarian principles obviously mean so much to him.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      March.9.2021 at 5:22 pm

      Open wider, clingers.

      Your betters have already resumed shoving progress down your whining, impotent, bigoted, right-wing throats.

      You don’t have to like it. You can complain about it as much as you like. But you will comply with the preferences of better Americans.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.9.2021 at 5:28 pm

        Nah. They’ll probably just shoot you first and bury you upside down without a headstone.

      2. damiksec
        March.9.2021 at 5:28 pm

        ugh your rape fantasies are gross

      3. Ascafih
        March.9.2021 at 6:09 pm

        I think this guy lost one of his sickly, weak relatives to the coof and is now permanently triggered and butthurt by anyone who isn’t scare of the rona. 😀

        I’m sorry for your pain, Clingland. Or, actually, no I’m not. 😀

    3. Moonrocks
      March.9.2021 at 5:33 pm

      They hate the idea of eligible voters deciding the outcome of an election because that’s a threat to their democracy. That’s why they seek to disenfranchise them, to Fortify Democracy so that the Proper Outcome is assured.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.9.2021 at 5:42 pm

        This.

  6. chemjeff radical individualist
    March.9.2021 at 5:04 pm

    easy to vote and hard to cheat

    That is a good line. I agree completely. Too many on Team Blue are too focused on the first phrase, and too many on Team Red are too focused on the second phrase.

    It behooves those who want to expand voting to explain how it will remain secure.

    And it behooves those who want to make voting more secure, by restricting less-secure options, how they will enable those otherwise legitimate voters to vote in a narrowed field of more-secure options.

    1. Zeb
      March.9.2021 at 5:07 pm

      Why should it be easier to vote? Seriously? Why should it be easier for people who can’t be bothered to actually find out how government operates and what policies candidates are likely to back to vote? Those are the people who aren’t voting. We don’t need to encourage them to vote just because they can. If they don’t care enough to make an effort, why encourage them to participate?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.9.2021 at 5:13 pm

        Because chemical burns is full of shit and understands full-well that it is a zero sum game. Anything that makes voting more secure, necessarily makes it harder to vote. Anything that it easier to vote, necessarily makes voting less secure. What he really wants is completely unrestricted voting and no security.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.9.2021 at 5:29 pm

          Oh just shut up.

          1. Farkus
            March.9.2021 at 5:34 pm

            He trying to silence his opponents this is how leftists think

          2. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.9.2021 at 5:35 pm

            Tell me I’m wrong. Go ahead. Tell me you think it’s not zero sum. I’d love to hear this.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              March.9.2021 at 5:42 pm

              Maybe when you rescind your ridiculous strawmen and juvenile insults, and come prepared to discuss things like an adult.

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.9.2021 at 5:44 pm

                Tell us again how legalizing vote-by-text is a great idea. That’s not a strawman. That’s an actual position you took earlier today.

                1. damiksec
                  March.9.2021 at 5:56 pm

                  no no he can shit all over Dillinger but you have to be A priest (a real one not the anime one that loser aspires to be)

                2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
                  March.9.2021 at 5:59 pm

                  He did not. You (or some other disingenuous debater) made up the hypothetical, and chemjeff said, “Sure why not, IF YOU CAN MAKE IT SECURE.” Which was a HUGE disclaimer to attach to his answer.

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    March.9.2021 at 6:02 pm

                    But I thought making voting secure is “disenfranchisement”?

                  2. PgP Ro
                    March.9.2021 at 6:06 pm

                    “He did not.”

                    Ok let’s look

                    “chemjeff said, “Sure why not, ”

                    So you did take that position, and you’re lying. But for some reason you think being asked about it means you didn’t take that position.

              2. damiksec
                March.9.2021 at 5:55 pm

                so you’re not capable of doing it and need an excuse is what you’re saying

      2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        March.9.2021 at 5:15 pm

        Did you see how long the lines to vote are in some areas of Georgia? They have a real problem with not providing sufficient polling place access.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.9.2021 at 5:22 pm

          Long lines? Quick! Get rid of all the voting laws! That’ll shorten the lines ….

          1. Don't look at me!
            March.9.2021 at 5:31 pm

            It’s so weird and such a strange coincidence that he and Jeff always show up in the same place at the same time

        2. damiksec
          March.9.2021 at 5:29 pm

          an answer to a question he didn’t ask

      3. chemjeff radical individualist
        March.9.2021 at 5:29 pm

        Well, the unstated assumption there is that nonvoters are just too lazy or apathetic to vote. It could also be the case that some potential voters want to vote but they cannot do so because, for example, the lines are too long. And voting *is* a constitutional right, the government should try to preserve that right as best as it can.

        1. damiksec
          March.9.2021 at 5:30 pm

          Absentee Balloting solved that already.

        2. Don't look at me!
          March.9.2021 at 5:31 pm

          “the government should try to preserve that right as best as it can.”

          When did preserve become promote?

          And then do guns.

        3. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.9.2021 at 5:32 pm

          “Well, the unstated assumption there is that nonvoters are just too lazy or apathetic to vote. It could also be the case that some potential voters want to vote but they cannot do so because, for example, the lines are too long.”

          Not wanting to wait on a line because it’s too long is being lazy.

          1. Farkus
            March.9.2021 at 5:33 pm

            Don’t forget apathetic

        4. buckleup
          March.9.2021 at 5:43 pm

          If you take your rights seriously you defend them. The excuse of laziness no way to do this.

        5. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
          March.9.2021 at 5:45 pm

          “Absentee Balloting solved that already.”

          Someone didn’t RTFA.

          1. damiksec
            March.9.2021 at 5:52 pm

            Yeah, YOU!

            “The state Senate on Monday approved a bill limiting when Georgians can use no-excuse absentee voting—that is, voting by mail without having to first provide the state with a reason why you can’t show up at the polls. ”

            Eat the L cunto!

            1. Farkus
              March.9.2021 at 5:52 pm

              lol White Jeff is so dumb

            2. DiIlinger
              March.9.2021 at 5:53 pm

              heh

            3. Har-d-harv
              March.9.2021 at 5:57 pm

              That’ll leave a mark.

            4. PgP Ro
              March.9.2021 at 5:59 pm

              The piece of trash doesn’t understand the difference.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.9.2021 at 5:08 pm

      “It behooves those who want to expand voting”

      Including libertarians like us, who want convicted serial killers to vote behind bars.

      #TooBadDahmerIsDead

    3. CE
      March.9.2021 at 5:41 pm

      Why not switch to that voting app the Dems used in the Iowa circuses?

  7. Zeb
    March.9.2021 at 5:05 pm

    Hmm. Maybe voting by mail creates lots of opportunities for fraud that is very difficult to detect. The fact that there is little evidence of fraud doesn’t mean that there isn’t any fraud or that we shouldn’t worry about it. If there are holes in the system that make fraudulent voting easier, seems sensible to try to close them. Voting shouldn’t be easier. If you want to have a say in which asshole politicians get to try to boss us around, then you can at least get your shit together to get your ass to a poling place and vote.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      March.9.2021 at 5:21 pm

      Disaffected, bigoted vote suppressors are among my favorite culture war casualties.

      1. Farkus
        March.9.2021 at 5:33 pm

        You hate Democrats huh

      2. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.9.2021 at 5:33 pm

        How about dead black girls?

        https://abc13.com/teenage-girl-shot-drive-by-shooting-15-year-old-injured-shots-fired-in-northridge-park/6443051/

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    March.9.2021 at 5:20 pm

    Take your best shots, clingers.

    Bigots don’t win in America, not over time. Successive waves of intolerance and ignorance have been encountered and overcome by better Americans. This latest batch of bigots seems nothing special, its reliance on the charms, insights, and personal integrity of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley notwithstanding.

    Carry on, clingers . . . but, as always in America, just so far and so long as your betters permit.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.9.2021 at 5:26 pm

      “Bigots don’t win in America ….”

      https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/opinion/sunday/interracial-friendship-donald-trump.html

      “As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible. When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me platitudes of how we are all the same on the inside.”

      Sure they do.

      1. Farkus
        March.9.2021 at 5:37 pm

        Disgusting.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.9.2021 at 5:39 pm

          Now, now. Bigots don’t win. Some faggot on the internet pretending to be a priest told me they don’t.

          1. Farkus
            March.9.2021 at 5:43 pm

            Anime priest.

            1. DiIlinger
              March.9.2021 at 5:45 pm

              >>Anime priest

              srsly?

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.9.2021 at 5:49 pm

                Good god, he’s right:

                https://hetaquest.fandom.com/wiki/Arthur_Kirkland

              2. Farkus
                March.9.2021 at 5:49 pm

                Yup, he’s just another weeaboo.

  9. Ken Shultz
    March.9.2021 at 5:22 pm

    “The state Senate approved some cynical changes to Georgia’s absentee ballot laws under the guise of securing future elections from fraud that no one seems to be able to find.”

    You need to see fraud in the future in order to justify seeing it? Even if you don’t see an auto accident or a house fire in your future, isn’t it prudent to buy insurance at a reasonable price anyway?

    Two points:

    1) If the voters are concerned about the integrity of the election system, that more than justifies their representatives in the state legislature addressing their concerns.

    The idea that politicians should ignore the concerns of voters–unless Boehm’s favorite experts say their concerns are okay–is indefensible and disgusting elitism. It has no place in libertarianism, and Boehm should turn in his decoder ring immediately.

    2) The Democrats in Congress passed a law that seems to conflict with the provisions in this state bill, and if that’s the case, why shouldn’t states be free to enact their own rules?

    “The “For the People Act of 2021” is something Democrats say is urgently needed as Republican-controlled state legislatures scramble to change voting laws in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

    . . .

    The package would automatically register people to vote and restore the voting rights of felons. It would also mandate more than two weeks of early voting, encourage voting-by-mail and expand absentee ballot drop boxes across the country — along with other provisions meant to address concerns raised by election officials during the 2020 election cycle.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-democrats-push-pass-election-reforms-gop-moves/story?

    Why wasn’t this mentioned anywhere in Boehm’s piece? Assuming he’s merely ignorant is probably giving him the benefit of the doubt.

    1. Ken Shultz
      March.9.2021 at 5:24 pm

      Maybe I should have said the House passed a bill rather than a law.

      It may not get through the U.S. Senate and probably won’t.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.9.2021 at 5:41 pm

      The idea that politicians should ignore the concerns of voters–unless Boehm’s favorite experts say their concerns are okay–is indefensible and disgusting elitism.

      What about the idea that governmental action ought to have some sort of rational or factual basis to justify it?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.9.2021 at 5:48 pm

        What about the idea of a mathematician drafting complex formulas that can predict the collapse of an intergalactic empire hundreds of years in advance?

        Do you ever even try to comprehend what you read before responding to it?

      2. PgP Ro
        March.9.2021 at 6:02 pm

        That’s a legal test you fucking retard. If we’re applying legal tests, why did you prog out instead of going with strict scrutiny?

  10. Moonrocks
    March.9.2021 at 5:26 pm

    Can you really say nobody seems to be able to find it when nobody seems to be looking?

    1. Moonrocks
      March.9.2021 at 5:31 pm

      Also, better Reason headline:

      Insurrection Attempt Seeks To Enfranchise Eligible Voters, Threatening The Proper Outcome And Endangering Our Democracy

  11. MatthewSlyfield
    March.9.2021 at 5:26 pm

    “Loyalty to Trump means disregarding the evidence that absentee voting is secure and nonpartisan.”

    1. Universal vote by mail and absentee voting are not the same thing.

    2. Either can be secure if implemented properly. For states that implemented it in 2020 on an emergency basis because of COVID, there is around a 5% chance that they did it properly.

  12. awildseaking
    March.9.2021 at 5:36 pm

    There are lots of projects that track real evidence of fraud. Specific to 2020, you should check out hereistheevidence.com.

    I’m not familiar with Georgia issues specifically, but there are lots of irregularities worth examination that stem directly from relatively recent rule changes to voting procedures. There are many matters of fact that our various state courts did not really care to address. Sometimes it was due to the fact that the people challenging election results didn’t do it properly, as if such a thing would even be possible for some of the individuals who filed official challenges. That’s why state legislatures are acting instead. All they have to do is look at the matter of fact disputes, decide that something was unnecessary suspicious or lacked quality checks, and propose new procedures to make the election process more secure and accountable.

  13. CE
    March.9.2021 at 5:38 pm

    “Under the terms of S.B. 241, residents will be allowed to vote by mail only if they are physically absent from their districts on Election Day, are physically disabled, are members of the military, or are celebrating a religious holiday.”

    So kind of like most states used to be, when no one had a problem with it?

  14. buckleup
    March.9.2021 at 5:40 pm

    It’s a good start. Mail in voting should not be allowed. If you cannot be bothered to drag your ass to your precinct and vote you’re not capable of making good decisions. Exceptions for absentee ballots of course for deployed military.

    Now the schmucks here at reason want a free for all where even illegals and felons vote, so basically they are full of it.

  15. Liberty Lover
    March.9.2021 at 5:43 pm

    You can never find evidence if you cannot look.

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.9.2021 at 5:44 pm

    future elections from fraud that no one seems to be able to find.

    This is an untrue statement. The fraud (or irregularities) have been found, and have been found everywhere, all over the place. The only remaining question is, were these irregularities (and fraud) enough to tip the 2020 election. That as of now is an unanswered question.

    The other question is that it appears that these irregularities have been with us for a long time, possibly decades, but without any interest in digging into it from journalists, we will continue to remain in our blissful incurious ignorance.

    Example: On a phone call to elections officials in Nevada, it was pointed out that there are people registered to vote, who voted, who have addresses listed which either don’t exist, or are incorrect— or in one specific example: both, the address didn’t exist, then was “corrected” to an address which was incorrect. Nevada officials could neither explain nor produce any system which either showed what their process was to decertify a voter with an incorrect or non-existent address, let alone point to any legislative ruling that would invalidate a vote after the fact.

    None of this is to say that any of this is ‘new’ to 2020, it’s probably been this way for decades. But with a completely uninterested press corps, it’s kind of on us to make the phone calls and dig into this shit. Otherwise, if you call yourself a journalist but never dig through a voter roll and pick up the phone and start asking some questions, you just fall back on “no one can find it”.

    1. mad.casual
      March.9.2021 at 6:05 pm

      This is an untrue statement.

      Their mind is gone and they’ve turned full stazi. If you told them that the Jews weren’t the cause of Germany’s fall after WWI, they’d reply that you’re right, the Jews are going to be Jews no matter what and it’s the Germans’ fault for letting them do so.

      See my comment below, the premise of the article assumes the exact premise that the GOP is asserting and refutes or ignores much of the Civil Rights arguments posed in the last half century. Duly-enacted legislation reform is emaculate and couldn’t possibly disenfranchise anyone, except when the Jews Republicans do it.

      If they have pretend that the GOP invented the 2/3 compromise four-score-and-seven-years before they became a political party, well then that’s just how history happened.

      1. mad.casual
        March.9.2021 at 6:06 pm

        Duly-enacted legislation reform

        Legislation reforming voting, that is.

  17. mad.casual
    March.9.2021 at 5:54 pm

    In other words, a demographic that is reliably Republican would still have access to no-excuse absentee balloting. Most everyone else would not.

    So what you’re saying is that even duly enacted voting legislation can influence the outcome of an election in an unfair manner?

    Because that would effectively cede the Republicans’ larger point. That mail in voting was enacted hastily with the aim of influencing the election rather than making voting safer or fairer.

    You retards have crossed the Rubicon so far that you can’t even consider your “democracy isn’t self-executing” statements in any context except your own.

  18. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
    March.9.2021 at 5:56 pm

    Several commenters are trying to push the narrative that nobody has looked for fraud. As just one example, Georgia did a full audit with by-hand recount, then did another full recount.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.9.2021 at 5:59 pm

      Cite?

      1. Tony
        March.9.2021 at 6:11 pm

        How do you have opinions on this without knowing that fact?

    2. PgP Ro
      March.9.2021 at 6:07 pm

      “Several commenters are trying to push the narrative”

      And you care?

      Fuck man go outside.

  19. Tony
    March.9.2021 at 6:10 pm

    Every time they do this, it just propels more black voters to wait in line for 12 hours to vote their tyrannical asses out.

    And I’m not sure Republican voters are thrilled to jump through extra hoops to vote for people not named Trump.

Please to post comments