Immigration, Trade, and Narrative-Warping

In this week's edition of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie cover a gamut of topics, from our country's perception of sex to how Biden's trade and immigration policies compare to Trump's.

Discussed in the show:

1:58: How the Biden administration is handling the immigration crisis.

20:35: How the Biden administration is handling Trump's tariffs.

32:58: The Atlanta shootings and cultural perspectives on sex and the body.

48:33: Weekly Listener Question: Two common questions about military campaigns are "How do we define victory?" and "What is our exit strategy?" How would the Roundtablers each answer those with regard to the coronavirus?

This week's links:

Send your questions by email to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

FreedomFest, the summit for the liberty movement, is moving from Las Vegas—where it's been for almost 15 years—to South Dakota this year, July 21–24. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with almost 1300 people already signed up for another stellar lineup under its 2021 theme "Healthy, Wealthy and Wise." Visit www.freedomfest.com for the complete lineup, and be sure to register before March 31.

If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Assistant production by Regan Taylor.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.