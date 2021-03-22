Immigration, Trade, and Narrative-Warping
Why border activity doesn't look that much different under the Biden administration, and how the media framed the Atlanta shootings
In this week's edition of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie cover a gamut of topics, from our country's perception of sex to how Biden's trade and immigration policies compare to Trump's.
Discussed in the show:
1:58: How the Biden administration is handling the immigration crisis.
20:35: How the Biden administration is handling Trump's tariffs.
32:58: The Atlanta shootings and cultural perspectives on sex and the body.
48:33: Weekly Listener Question: Two common questions about military campaigns are "How do we define victory?" and "What is our exit strategy?" How would the Roundtablers each answer those with regard to the coronavirus?
This week's links:
- "When It Comes to Policy, Biden and Trump Aren't That Different," by Veronique de Rugy
- "Joe Biden, Border Cop," by Billy Binion
- "Biden, Democrats Are Locking in Trump's Tariffs," by Eric Boehm
- "Why China may be the last bipartisan issue left in Washington," by Benjy Sarlin and Sahil Kapur
- "The Media Got It Wrong: Police Captain Didn't Say the Atlanta Spa Killer Was Having a 'Bad Day'," by Robby Soave
- "Massage Parlor Panic," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown
