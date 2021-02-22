What If Coronavirus Is Almost Over?

On this weeks edition of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie detail just how little the Biden administration's COVID-19 relief bill has to do with COVID-19. Plus, a little warning against government power plays and a little optimism for mask-free living in the near future.

Discussed in the show:

1:15: What exactly is in that $1.9 trillion in the American Rescue Plan?

9:35: What about that $15 federal minimum wage?

20:12: What are the standards for post-vaccinated behavior?

32:51: Weekly Listener Question: "At what point is this no longer an issue of private corporations acting as they please, and more of a de facto government restriction on speech? Have we already crossed that line?"

44:45: Media recommendations for the week.

