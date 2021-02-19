Vaccines

Here's How We Could Double the Number of Americans Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to a new study, one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is nearly as effective as two.

|

PfizerModerna
(Tamar Dundua | Dreamstime.com)

One dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease 15 to 28 days after being administered, according to a new study reported in The Lancet. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that the U.S. stick to the two-dose regimen with vaccinations occurring 21 days apart, the approach that was tested in clinical trials and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That dosing regimen provides 95 percent protection against the virus. The CDC recently advised that waiting up to 42 days between the first and second doses would be OK.

The new study bolsters an analysis by other researchers published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) that estimated that one shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 92.6 percent effective after two weeks. The same researchers also found that one dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 92.1 percent effective after two weeks.

In response to the NEJM analysis, Pfizer researchers noted that alternative dosing regimens have not been evaluated. They added, "The decision to implement alternative dosing regimens resides with health authorities; however, we at Pfizer believe that it is critical for health authorities to conduct surveillance on implemented alternative dosing schedules to ensure that vaccines provide the maximum possible protection."

Of course, the question is whether we should "provide maximum possible protection" for individuals or for populations. Back in December, I asked, "Why use two doses of COVID-19 vaccines when one works almost as well?" I pointed out the fact that we could double the number of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Similarly, in a recent Washington Post op-ed, George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok asked:

Is it better to give a second dose to one person, boosting them from 80 percent to 95 percent protected, or to give a first dose to someone else, raising them from 0 percent to 80 percent protected? Ethics and efficiency both suggest that it's better to protect two people well than one person maximally. It's also a quicker route to herd immunity, a key part of any vaccine strategy.

In other good news, Pfizer is reporting that its vaccine no longer needs ultra-cold refrigeration and can instead be stored for two weeks at temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators. This considerably simplifies and speeds the vaccine's wider distribution.

New reports about the efficacy of a one-dose regimen are vindicating the United Kingdom's decision to delay the second dose of these vaccines by 12 weeks so that supplies can be stretched in order to inoculate more people more quickly. Let's hope these new data prod the Biden administration into making a similar decision soon.

NEXT: Study: Democratic Governors Feed the Prison-Industrial Complex

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Chumby
    February.19.2021 at 3:09 pm

    Single condoms are X % effective protection when having sex with a hepatitis infected partner. Which is Y % less than double bagging. What would Jesus do?

    1. Kristapalacios
      February.19.2021 at 3:35 pm

      1. Maria Owens
        February.19.2021 at 3:43 pm

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      February.19.2021 at 4:03 pm

      “What would Jesus do?”

      In that situation? Cure his partner.

      1. MirandaCarita
        February.19.2021 at 4:33 pm

  2. JFree
    February.19.2021 at 3:14 pm

    I’ll go along with Pfizer on this – not an economist.

    The fact is the actual data here re one dose was not actually studied. It is estimated. Which means that any calculation based on that estimate can ONLY have a more significant error than the original. It is the biggest flaw with this love of quantitative noodling. Error on error on error. All ignored (best case). Or lied about if there is some hidden agenda. Until pretty soon the argument is about numbers that aren’t based on any reality at all.

    There are all sorts of reasons to assess an alternative dosing system. But ignoring the basic flaws of building on error is a pretty crappy and unethical way to start.

    1. KathrynLund
      February.19.2021 at 5:58 pm

  3. JFree
    February.19.2021 at 3:19 pm

    In semi-related news – life expectancy in the US dropped by a bit over one year in the first six months of 2020

    From the CDC report (linked in above):
    Life expectancy in black men dropped by three years in that timeframe
    The overall life expectancy drop was greater than any time since WW2 when deaths were among young men
    Coronavirus was responsible for roughly 2/3 of excess deaths

    And this is only the first six months of 2020.

    1. JFree
      February.19.2021 at 3:21 pm

      Is that link working? It’s from the BBC.

      1. Its_Not_Inevitable
        February.19.2021 at 3:40 pm

        linkee no workee

        1. mad.casual
          February.19.2021 at 3:50 pm

          JFree brain no workee. Interpretting lifespan by subsections of the population on an interval of 6 mos. is the definition of cherry-picking p-value hunting.

          Might as well cite the rising number of pre-term abortions to say that negative life expectancy is increasing.

          1. KathrynLund
            February.19.2021 at 5:59 pm

    2. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 3:41 pm

      It’s interesting that life expectancy was flat-lining before COVID and, despite our long-trumpeted triumph over infectious diseases, it was an infectious disease that killed half as many people as heart disease that, somehow, tipped us back into decline. Well, tipped us back into decline again.

    3. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 3:42 pm

      Well, not ‘again’ like that was the last time it dipped but again again. Almost like COVID didn’t actually have any real effect on life expectancy in any meaningful way.

    4. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 3:43 pm

      At least not in any meaningful way that could be interpretted in the same year it took place.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        February.19.2021 at 3:48 pm

        Can you make up your mind about what point you were trying to make? Whatever the intended point was, I am sure it was something designed to reinforce your worldview, rather than to challenge it.

        1. mad.casual
          February.19.2021 at 3:52 pm

          So you don’t know my worldview or what my point was but you’re sure that it didn’t challenge it?

          1. JesseAz
            February.19.2021 at 5:08 pm

            Look, Chipper just knows you are on someone’s team and he isn’t. He is the last true neutral party outside of Jeff, WK, and Sarcasmic.

    5. JesseAz
      February.19.2021 at 5:07 pm

      It has been dropping for a few years. You may be shocked, by lockdowns had a negative effect on suicide and illicit substance use.

    6. JFree
      February.19.2021 at 5:08 pm

      Life expectancy dropped by one year in first half of 2020

      1. JesseAz
        February.19.2021 at 5:08 pm

        https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2018/11/us-life-expectancy-keeps-falling/576664/

      2. JesseAz
        February.19.2021 at 5:09 pm

        https://time.com/5464607/us-life-expectancy-2017/

      3. JesseAz
        February.19.2021 at 5:10 pm

        https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/press-release/8-in-10-people-who-have-died-of-covid-19-were-age-65-or-older-but-the-share-varies-by-state/

      4. mad.casual
        February.19.2021 at 6:29 pm

        Not to mention that from an individual perspective, life expectancy is a relatively mindless statistic. Anybody with a passing familiarity with game theory could envision a situation (or many) where every individual pursuing a long life expectency winds up diminishing the group’s life expectancy as well as their own quality/length of life. For clarification, see Morty’s storyline in the Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat episode of Rick and Morty.

  4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.19.2021 at 3:25 pm

    Just out of curiosity, when they say the vaccines are “effective”, effective at doing what exactly?

    As I understand it–and maybe I misunderstand–once you’re vaccinated you still have to wear a mask because you could still infect others. Is this so? If it is, how does that square with the argument that we have a civic obligation to take the vaccine to protect others?

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.19.2021 at 4:12 pm

      Or, if you need to have a negative test before you can fly back to the US, why do I still need a mask on the airplane?

    2. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.19.2021 at 5:25 pm

      Depends on the endpoint defined in the study.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.19.2021 at 3:31 pm

    Anyone watching Biden’s speech at Pfizer? Trump didn’t order enough vaccines, Gretchen Whitmer’s doing a great job…

    1. JesseAz
      February.19.2021 at 5:11 pm

      Is that the one where he declared he ordered 50 million more vaccines by exercising an option in the contract signed under Trump?

  6. ElvisIsReal
    February.19.2021 at 3:33 pm

    0 vaccinations nearly as effective as 1!

  7. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.19.2021 at 3:49 pm

    Another question: so I can’t sue the vaccine manufacturers if I suffer adverse effects from the vaccine. What is the stance of the insurance companies? If the vaccine seriously fucks me up and I need a lot of expensive medical care, will the insurance company respond with “claim denied–hey dude you knowingly took an experimental vaccine; that’s on you”?

    1. Chumby
      February.19.2021 at 4:13 pm

      But if a gun manufacturer’s product gets used improperly you may soon be able to sue them.

  8. Bill Godshall
    February.19.2021 at 3:56 pm

    In sharp contrast to Bailey’s assertion, the smartest and most ethical way to nearly double covid vaccine effectiveness in America is to STOP immunizing the 40% of Americans who already immune due to past infection (as 40% of vaccines have been wasted).

    To date, 28.529 million Americans (8.62%) had tested positive for covid. Since CDC estimates 4.6 times more Americans have been infected with covid (than have tested positive), about 131.2 million Americans (39.64%) have been infected with covid.

    And since just 5 cases of covid reinfection have been identified in the US (and just 50 worldwide), virtually all of the estimated 130.9 million Americans previously infected with covid remain immune from reinfection.

    But Anthony Fauci continues to lie about immunity conferred by past infection (as he is campaigning to vaccinate all Americans, including those already immune due to past infection). On Sunday’s NBC News (between 5 and 6 minutes on the video at
    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/lot-things-open-schools-vaccinating-teachers-fauci/story?id=75883336
    Fauci falsely claimed “Prior infection doesn’t protect you against reinfection.”

    According to CDC, 57.74 million Americans (17.4%) have received a covid vaccine. But since about 40% of vaccines were given to previously infected people (who were already immune), and since the vaccines are about 90% effective, about 9.4% of Americans have become immune from vaccines.

    Since an estimated 39.6% of Americans are immune due to past infection, and since an additional 9.4% are now immune due to vaccines, an estimated 49.0% of all Americans are now immune from covid.

    During the next several days, over half of Americans will become immune from covid (per CDC estimate).

    Since herd immunity occurs when/after about two-thirds of a population has been infected or vaccinated, counties and states with a covid case rates above 10% are now experiencing sharp declines in new cases due to herd immunity.

    So why won’t Reason expose this extremely important and very good information?

    1. Bill Godshall
      February.19.2021 at 4:01 pm

      Natural herd immunity is the reason why the rate of new daily covid cases has plummeted in most states during the past 2 – 3 months, which can better understood by looking at graphs at:
      https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states

      States with the sharpest declines in new covid cases, including many states where herd immunity appears imminent, are:

      North Dakota -93.2%
      Nebraska -92.5%
      South Dakota -91.8%
      Wisconsin -91.0%
      Minnesota -90.8%
      New Mexico -90.3%
      Iowa -90.2%
      Wyoming -89.8%
      Missouri -89.3%
      Tennessee -89.0%
      Michigan -88.6%
      Montana –88.4%
      Illinois -87.5%
      Idaho -86.9%
      California -86.8%
      Indiana -86.2%
      Arkansas -86.2%
      Nevada -85.9%
      Arizona – 85.4%
      Colorado -84.3%
      Ohio -84.1%
      Maine -81.9%
      West Virginia -81.6%
      Alaska -81.4%
      Utah -81.2%
      Washington -81.2%
      Oregon -80.2%
      Kansas -77.2%
      Pennsylvania -74.7%

      Data as of 2/18/2021

      1. Beezard
        February.19.2021 at 9:48 pm

        I just figured the sudden drop in reported numbers were a result of Trump being out of office.

    2. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 4:23 pm

      But Anthony Fauci continues to lie about immunity conferred by past infection (as he is campaigning to vaccinate all Americans, including those already immune due to past infection). On Sunday’s NBC News (between 5 and 6 minutes on the video at
      https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/lot-things-open-schools-vaccinating-teachers-fauci/story?id=75883336
      Fauci falsely claimed “Prior infection doesn’t protect you against reinfection.”

      It’s not just Fauci, but the CDC at large as well as many independent advisory committees and independent research organizations. Now, whether all the rats are simply marching to Fauci’s tune or whether it’s independent action or just plain old ‘Iraq has WMDs’ cloistered-experts-groupthink isn’t clear. But a large number of experts are going to great lengths to assert that not only should previously-infected people get innoculated, but that natural infection somehow confers a lesser immunity than the vaccine (or, conversely, that the vaccine somehow confers a greater immunity) despite the empirical evidence to the contrary.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        February.19.2021 at 8:04 pm

        Of course. They’re all lying. All of those damn experts. Can’t believe a word they say. But I can listen to my Uncle Festus, he never says a lie.

        1. Beezard
          February.19.2021 at 9:44 pm

          Fauci and the other experts have contradicted themselves, over hyped, and backpedaled many times over the last year. In regards to wearing masks, the “gold standard” efficacy of the PCR tests, potential treatments, and sundry other things. Right or wrong, this does tend to foster skepticism in those who have been paying attention the entire time.

    3. Fist of Etiquette
      February.19.2021 at 4:54 pm

      This is something I would like to see explored but for some reason it appears off limits. After my infection I searched for information on my level of immunity only to find very little on the subject. I will no doubt be urged to get vaccinated. The messaging already has masks and distancing for the vaccinated so I don’t see right now how the prior infected will be off the hook.

      Luckily for me I am going to be in the very last demographic group to be eligible so maybe by then this will change, or the official narrative will switch life back to normal and no one will care.

      1. JesseAz
        February.19.2021 at 5:12 pm

        https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/herd-immunity-april-expert-coronavirus

    4. Roberta
      February.19.2021 at 10:44 pm

      My medical school wouldn’t vaccinate me against mumps until I had an antibody titer test (which showed less than the minimum titer it could detect). Why aren’t they doing antibody testing for SARS-CoV2?

  9. Bill Godshall
    February.19.2021 at 4:03 pm

    According to estimates at worldometers.info (which I consider close to reality, but not their worst case estimates that falsely presume new virus strains will reinfect many previously infected people), the following 26 states will continue experiencing huge declines in new covid cases towards attaining herd immunity in the next month or two.
    AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, ID, IN, IA, KS, LA, MN, MS, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OH, OK, SD, PA, WI, TN, UT, WV, WY.

    According to estimates at worldometers.info, the following 15 states will continue to experience significant declines in new covid cases towards attaining herd immunity in the next two or three months.
    CT, DE, CD, GA, KY, MD, MI, MO, NH, NJ, NC, RI, SC, TX, VA.

    And according to estimates at worldometers.info, the following 7 states will continue experiencing declines in new covid cases, but may experience an increase, during the next several months.
    FL, HI, IL, ME, MA, OR, WA

    But perhaps most notable, worldometers.info is estimating increasing numbers of new covid cases in 3 deep Blue states during the next several months. CA, NY, VT

    One thing that is clear, many/most Red states will experience herd immunity before many/most Blue states.

    1. Bill Godshall
      February.19.2021 at 4:05 pm

      From today’s Wall St. Journal

      We’ll Have Herd Immunity by April
      Covid cases have dropped 77% in six weeks. Experts should level with the public about the good news.
      https://www.wsj.com/articles/well-have-herd-immunity-by-april-11613669731

      Amid the dire Covid warnings, one crucial fact has been largely ignored: Cases are down 77% over the past six weeks. If a medication slashed cases by 77%, we’d call it a miracle pill. Why is the number of cases plummeting much faster than experts predicted?

      In large part because natural immunity from prior infection is far more common than can be measured by testing. Testing has been capturing only from 10% to 25% of infections, depending on when during the pandemic someone got the virus. Applying a time-weighted case capture average of 1 in 6.5 to the cumulative 28 million confirmed cases would mean about 55% of Americans have natural immunity.

      Now add people getting vaccinated. As of this week, 15% of Americans have received the vaccine, and the figure is rising fast. Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb estimates 250 million doses will have been delivered to some 150 million people by the end of March.

      There is reason to think the country is racing toward an extremely low level of infection. As more people have been infected, most of whom have mild or no symptoms, there are fewer Americans left to be infected. At the current trajectory, I expect Covid will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life.

      Antibody studies almost certainly underestimate natural immunity. Antibody testing doesn’t capture antigen-specific T-cells, which develop “memory” once they are activated by the virus. Survivors of the 1918 Spanish flu were found in 2008—90 years later—to have memory cells still able to produce neutralizing antibodies.

      Researchers at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute found that the percentage of people mounting a T-cell response after mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infection consistently exceeded the percentage with detectable antibodies. T-cell immunity was even present in people who were exposed to infected family members but never developed symptoms. A group of U.K. scientists in September pointed out that the medical community may be under-appreciating the prevalence of immunity from activated T-cells.

      Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. would also suggest much broader immunity than recognized. About 1 in 600 Americans has died of Covid-19, which translates to a population fatality rate of about 0.15%. The Covid-19 infection fatality rate is about 0.23%. These numbers indicate that roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population has had the infection.

      1. Bill Godshall
        February.19.2021 at 4:06 pm

        continued

        In my own conversations with medical experts, I have noticed that they too often dismiss natural immunity, arguing that we don’t have data. The data certainly doesn’t fit the classic randomized-controlled-trial model of the old-guard medical establishment. There’s no control group. But the observational data is compelling.

        I have argued for months that we could save more American lives if those with prior Covid-19 infection forgo vaccines until all vulnerable seniors get their first dose. Several studies demonstrate that natural immunity should protect those who had Covid-19 until more vaccines are available. Half my friends in the medical community told me: Good idea. The other half said there isn’t enough data on natural immunity, despite the fact that reinfections have occurred in less than 1% of people—and when they do occur, the cases are mild.

        But the consistent and rapid decline in daily cases since Jan. 8 can be explained only by natural immunity. Behavior didn’t suddenly improve over the holidays; Americans traveled more over Christmas than they had since March. Vaccines also don’t explain the steep decline in January. Vaccination rates were low and they take weeks to kick in.

        My prediction that Covid-19 will be mostly gone by April is based on laboratory data, mathematical data, published literature and conversations with experts. But it’s also based on direct observation of how hard testing has been to get, especially for the poor. If you live in a wealthy community where worried people are vigilant about getting tested, you might think that most infections are captured by testing. But if you have seen the many barriers to testing for low-income Americans, you might think that very few infections have been captured at testing centers. Keep in mind that most infections are asymptomatic, which still triggers natural immunity.

        Many experts, along with politicians and journalists, are afraid to talk about herd immunity. The term has political overtones because some suggested the U.S. simply let Covid rip to achieve herd immunity. That was a reckless idea. But herd immunity is the inevitable result of viral spread and vaccination. When the chain of virus transmission has been broken in multiple places, it’s harder for it to spread—and that includes the new strains.

        Herd immunity has been well-documented in the Brazilian city of Manaus, where researchers in the Lancet reported the prevalence of prior Covid-19 infection to be 76%, resulting in a significant slowing of the infection. Doctors are watching a new strain that threatens to evade prior immunity. But countries where new variants have emerged, such as the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, are also seeing significant declines in daily new cases. The risk of new variants mutating around the prior vaccinated or natural immunity should be a reminder that Covid-19 will persist for decades after the pandemic is over. It should also instill a sense of urgency to develop, authorize and administer a vaccine targeted to new variants.

        Some medical experts privately agreed with my prediction that there may be very little Covid-19 by April but suggested that I not to talk publicly about herd immunity because people might become complacent and fail to take precautions or might decline the vaccine. But scientists shouldn’t try to manipulate the public by hiding the truth. As we encourage everyone to get a vaccine, we also need to reopen schools and society to limit the damage of closures and prolonged isolation. Contingency planning for an open economy by April can deliver hope to those in despair and to those who have made large personal sacrifices.

        Dr. Makary is a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, chief medical adviser to Sesame Care, and author of “The Price We Pay.”

        1. Bill Godshall
          February.19.2021 at 4:12 pm

          Since Marty Makary (author of the column above) works at the Bloomberg/Hopkins School of Public Health (which advocated mass lockdowns, social distancing and mask mandates even before Democrat Govs imposed those policies last year), I suspect many more so-called “experts” will soon admit that herd immunity is taking hold in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties and half of the states.

          1. Don't look at me!
            February.19.2021 at 4:14 pm

            Nope. SleepyJoe gets all the credit.

          2. Union of Concerned Socks
            February.19.2021 at 5:26 pm

            I’m sorry, I wasn’t listening. What?

          3. Bill Godshall
            February.19.2021 at 6:52 pm

            Since studies found that single doses of both Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines are 85%-92% effective, Ronald Bailey makes an excellent argument to give just one dose of the vaccines to people
            (who weren’t previously infected, or at least those who haven’t tested positive for covid).

            Giving single doses of vaccines, and only giving them to people who haven’t been previously infected, would make the covid vaccines FOUR times more effective (than they have been to date), and would make herd immunity occur more rapidly.

    2. Bill Godshall
      February.19.2021 at 5:20 pm

      While the vast majority of the 183 counties that have surpassed a 13% covid case rate are sparsely populated rural Red counties (which is likely why left wing media propagandists on the east and west coasts haven’t reported it), increasingly more highly populated urban and suburban counties also appear close to achieving herd immunity.

      Counties with populations >150K with high covid case rates are:

      Case Rate – County, St – Population
      17.0% – Yuma, AZ – 195K
      15.6% – Lubbock, TX – 278K
      15.4% – Webb, TX – 250K (Larado)
      14.7% – Imperial, CA – 174K
      14.4% – Miami-Dade, FL – 2,716K
      14.3% – El Paso, TX – 622K
      14.3% – Kings, CA – 152K
      14.2% – Utah, UT – 516K (Provo)
      13.1% – Muskogee, OK – 189K
      13.0% – San Bernardino, CA – 2,035K
      12.6% – Providence, RI – 626K
      12.3% – Brown, WI – 248K (Green Bay)
      12.2% – Elkhart, IN – 197K
      11.8% – Salt Lake, UT – 1,029K
      11.6% – Los Angeles, CA – 10,040K
      11.6% – Racine, WI – 195K
      11.5% – Davidson, TN – 626K (Nashville)
      11.4% – Richland, NY – 474K (Staten Island)
      11.4% – Rockland, NY – 325K (NYC suburb)
      11.3% – Maricopa, AZ – 4,485K (Phoenix)
      11.2% – Milwaukee, WI – 947K
      11.2% – Kern, CA – 900K (Bakersfield)
      11.1% – Douglas, NE – 517K (Omaha)
      11.0% – Waukesha, WI – 389K (Milwaukee suburb)
      11.0% – Passaic, NJ – 501K (Paterson)

      1. Bill Godshall
        February.19.2021 at 10:41 pm

        The Laura Ingraham show on Fox News just interviewed two epidemiologists (Stanford & Harvard) who confirmed that natural herd immunity is now taking place in many states and nationwide.

        The show also revealed how Anthony Fauci has not only lied about herd immunity, but has attacked those who tell the truth about it.

        I haven’t found the show posted on Google yet, but I urge everyone to watch this segment.

  10. Don't look at me!
    February.19.2021 at 4:13 pm

    How to get more shots? Add water.

    1. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 4:38 pm

      Yeah, you just take the number of Americans currently vaccinated and multiply by two. Even my first grader knows this.

      1. Eeyore
        February.19.2021 at 9:30 pm

        People could just start “identifying” as vaccinated. I hear that identifying changes reality.

  11. Nardz
    February.19.2021 at 5:04 pm

    So we’re still pretending covid19 is some special, extraordinary virus?

  12. Union of Concerned Socks
    February.19.2021 at 5:50 pm

    Here’s How We Could Double the Number of Americans Vaccinated Against COVID-19

    Let me get this straight. We have the vaccines.

    They’ve been studied carefully for a year, for specific dosing regimens, in double-blind, placebo-controlled trials.

    They’ve been through miles of red tape and approved.

    We’re producing millions per week, with contracts in place to produce hundreds of millions more. We’re distributing to pharmacies, RIGHT NOW.

    We are already vaccinating people faster than new cases are coming in, by about a factor of TEN to TWENTY, and increasing rapidly.

    Case levels are dropping like a rock.

    The operations guys just spent the last two months getting the logistics down for distribution for the tested, known-effective, approved dosing protocol….

    And you want to change the whole thing, in flight? Have you seriously considered how easily a change like this could go completely sideways?

    No. We do not change horses here. We broke through the line to daylight; we do not look back to see what’s chasing us. We do not cut to the other corner. We do not change the battle plan in the middle of a battle that we are winning convincingly.

    No, no, no. This is not the “studies show” part. The is the stick-with-the-plan, finish-the-job, don’t-fuck-the-dog part.

    1. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 6:39 pm

      The is the stick-with-the-plan, finish-the-job, don’t-fuck-the-dog part.

      I’m not entirely convinced the plan wasn’t to fuck the dog from the get go, maybe even fuck the dog while jumping between horses. From “two weeks to slow the spread, flatten the curve!” to “MOAR respirators!” to “HCQ? Yes! No! Well, yes. But no… er… yes” to “masks are worthless for common use, save them for the professionals” to “it’s not spread via contact, stay 6ft. apart, don’t touch your face, and sanitize all surfaces, cash is fine”

  13. chemjeff radical individualist
    February.19.2021 at 8:09 pm

    The big danger now, comes from the mutations. Eventually the virus will mutate into a form that is not affected by the current vaccines. So we have to vaccinate enough people now, before that mutation happens and spreads quickly. It *might* have already happened with the South African mutation, we don’t know yet. Let’s hope not.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.19.2021 at 9:09 pm

      Viruses tend to mutate into less lethal forms. It’s how nature works.

