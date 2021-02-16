The Dark Underbelly of Equity Based Thinking

On this week's edition of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie shout about Trump's second acquittal, Biden's latest managerial pushes, and the CDC's flop of a school-reopening rollout.

Discussed in the show:

2:27 What did we learn from impeachment?

18:53 "Bidenomics."

42:02 School re-openings.

47:35 Weekly Listener Question: Should people be granted courtesies that they themselves are not willing to reciprocate?

50:50 Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Send your questions either by email to roundtable@reason.com or by voicemail to 213-973-3017. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Get an up-close look at the history of the Constitution with the Institute for Justice's new podcast, Bound by Oath. Available wherever you check out podcasts.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Assistant production by Regan Taylor.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.