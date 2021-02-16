The Dark Underbelly of Equity Based Thinking
Also: What we learned from impeachment.
On this week's edition of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie shout about Trump's second acquittal, Biden's latest managerial pushes, and the CDC's flop of a school-reopening rollout.
Discussed in the show:
2:27 What did we learn from impeachment?
18:53 "Bidenomics."
42:02 School re-openings.
47:35 Weekly Listener Question: Should people be granted courtesies that they themselves are not willing to reciprocate?
50:50 Media recommendations for the week.
This week's links:
- "Journalists Worried About People Having Conversations on Clubhouse," by Liz Wolfe
- "GOP tries to weaponize pandemic-exhausted parents against Biden," by Christopher Cadelago and Natasha Korecki
- "Biden Is Still Separating Families at the Border. Where Is the Media Outrage?" by Billy Binion
- "Rep. Peter Meijer: Only GOP Freshman Who Voted To Impeach Trump Tells All," by Nick Gillespie (podcast)
- "CDC's New 'Reopening' Guidance Will Keep Schools Closed in the Fall," by Matt Welch
- "The Biden Team Wants to Transform the Economy. Really." by Noam Scheiber
