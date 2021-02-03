Racism

Grant McCracken: The New Honor Code vs. Radical Wokeism

The anthropologist and brand consultant explains why we need fewer blanket accusations of racism and more mutual respect and compassion.

|

screamingactivist
(Eugenio Marongiu Westend61/Newscom)

Grant McCracken: The New Honor Code vs. Radical Wokeism

An increasing number of corporations, universities, and other organizations hold anti-racism seminars in which participants are expected to acknowledge their own racism at the start of the meetings or to write "letters of apology to marginalized people whom they may have harmed."

Anthropologist and brand consultant Grant McCracken, who has taught at places such as Harvard Business School and worked with people such as Kanye West, says such imperatives are doubly bad. First, they don't acknowledge the changed nature of institutions over the past half-century toward inclusion and equality and second, they leave participants feeling defamed and diminished. There's never a good reason to say you are a racist, he writes, unless, of course, you are one.

McCracken's work will be familiar to Reason readers, both as a contributor to our pages and as an influence on the magazine's broad conception of culture as a dynamic, participatory process through which we all figure out who we are and what we want to become. His 1998 book Plenitude, in which he documents what he calls the "quickening speciation of social types," remains the essential starting point for understanding the relentlessly heterogenous world in which we live.

His new book is called The New Honor Code: A Simple Plan for Raising Our Standards and Restoring Our Good Names. It explores the seeming disappearance of honorable behavior from much of our personal, professional, and public lives. Sports heroes such as Lance Armstrong not only cheat to win but lie about it while accusing others of cheating. Medical professionals such as Larry Nassar abuse their position as the USA Gymnastics team doctor to assault hundreds of young, defenseless patients. Politicians ranging from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Ted Cruz regularly defame and lie about their opponents without evidence or fear of reprisal.

What America needs, says McCracken, is a rebirth of honor that demands we insist on basic standards of behavior, especially from those in positions of power, and that we also treat others as we ourselves would like to be treated: with respect and compassion. The New Honor Code is a rich text, drawing from McCracken's academic research into Elizabethan England, his abiding curiosity about popular culture, and his work in corporate America. Few other thinkers can distill lessons for the future from figures as diverse as 16th-century English diplomat Thomas Elyot, Beat writers such as Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg, and Canadian musician and Elon Musk partner Grimes.

NEXT: Don't Wait For (Any More) Disasters To Adopt Libertarian Values

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Cal Cetín
    February.3.2021 at 5:05 pm

    “An increasing number of corporations, universities, and other organizations hold anti-racism seminars in which participants are expected to acknowledge their own racism at the start of the meetings or to write “letters of apology to marginalized people whom they may have harmed.””

    I remember watching passively as I saw an enslaved person get whipped into submission on the orders of a cruel master. I didn’t even try to reach through the TV screen to stop it!

    1. Helenaa
      February.3.2021 at 5:06 pm

      Are u free at home want to do some work at home and earn money then go to this site link its can provide u to work at home and earn money easy without any investment…I also do this work….. Here is More information.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.3.2021 at 5:07 pm

      It’s just college students, it’ll all go away once they graduate. People change their views, you know.

  2. AnnaAllen
    February.3.2021 at 5:05 pm

    I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working css online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

    Here’s what I do…….. Visit……….. Visit Here

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.3.2021 at 5:05 pm

    Today in libertarian news and commentary.

    Drop the woke nonsense, Innocent
    The smoothie giant has publicly unfollowed a feminist because of her ‘wrongthink’ on gender issues.

    I think I might be allergic to Innocent Smoothies. Not to the mushed-up fruit in the drinks but rather to the sickly branding. Most spiked readers would probably think I’m a bit of an eco-git: I assiduously recycle, hand-wring about my consumption, and I am genuinely alarmed by what seems to be a full-scale assault on our planet’s resources. And yet, reading the cutesy blurb on the back of Innocent Smoothies makes me want to don a steak dress à la Lady Gaga and drive a Hummer across nature reserves on a mission to punch dolphins. They’re just so disgustingly pious.

    Innocent’s latest stunt in its quest to prove that it lives up to its name is particularly ridiculous. It has announced on Twitter that it is ‘unfollowing’ veteran feminist campaigner Maggie Nelson. This was at the behest of a non-entity transgender activist with 10 followers. Innocent then released a statement to clarify its action:

    ‘The other day we unfollowed a Twitter account because content on their feed about trans people wasn’t in line with our values of inclusivity and respect.’

    If you can’t “publicly and noisily” unfollow someone, why bother? Isn’t that the purpose of Twitter? You follow people so you can unfollow them.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.3.2021 at 5:07 pm

      That reminds me…I need to take out a Reason subscription so I can cancel it.

  4. AddictionMyth
    February.3.2021 at 5:07 pm

    The purpose of ‘wokeism’ (and anti-racism, etc) isn’t justice or equality but to appropriate the wealth of the rich. And the rich go along with it to appease the masses. But they will discover the appetite is insatiable. E.g. they are leaving CA and NY to escape the socialists, but the socialists will follow them to TX and FL. Then what?

    The only solution is libertarianism – to abolish government and reduce charity and instead for the rich to voluntarily fund retirement colonies for people who are qualified. Who’s qualified? You can bicker about the standards, but the point is they exist. (And the gate is narrow and the path is straight and yada yada.)

Please to post comments