Don't Wait For (Any More) Disasters To Adopt Libertarian Values

On the latest edition of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch steers Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie through School Choice Week reflections, the latest COVID-19 chaos, and Wall Street Bets.

Discussed in the show:

1:29 Reason didn't have to try hard to find stories highlighting National School Choice week.

21:27 Is being mistaken for a Trump supporter worth keeping schools closed?

23:42 A pulse check on the nation's reception of Gov. Cuomo.

29:01 Weekly Listener Question: Will it take a disaster for libertarian ideals to hold?

37:53 The federal response to Wall Street Bets: What should we worry about?

56:24 Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

