Coronavirus

'Incompetent Government Kills People,' Says Andrew Cuomo Unironically

The New York governor should look to his own state.

|

maphotoseight770379
(Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA / Newscom)

"People value the truth," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week during an interview on MSNBC. "Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID."

He punctuated his remarks with a phrase he recycled multiple times throughout the conversation: "And that's the truth," he said.

No objections there. But it appears the irony was lost on Cuomo, whose comments were directed at former President Donald Trump's federal response—the likes of which were certainly rife with shortcomings. But the New York governor can also examine the state he oversees for another master class: both in the perils of government incompetence and the detriment of lying to the public you serve.

One need not look far for a poignant example of both. A report released today by New York Attorney General Letitia James concludes that the Cuomo administration seriously undercounted the state's nursing home deaths—a toll that Cuomo has been accused of worsening early in the pandemic with his own policies.

The data "suggests that COVID-19 resident deaths associated with nursing homes in New York state appear to be undercounted by DOH [the Department of Health] by approximately 50 percent," concludes the report. James found that the state omitted many such deaths for patients who had been transferred out of a nursing home to die in a hospital.

An example: At one facility, DOH noted seven COVID-19 deaths—one confirmed and six suspected—as of August 3. But just by April 18, that same facility had reported 31 suspected coronavirus-related deaths to the Office of the Attorney General.

Cuomo weathered heat during much of the spring and summer for a directive that many say directly contributed to the state's stratospheric nursing home death toll. Guidance issued by his administration in late March ordered nursing homes to accept patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 so long as they were deemed "medically stable." He amended the directive in May to specify that they needed to test negative for the virus.

"No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19," the advisory originally said.

The state's nursing home death toll currently sits at 8,500, though that's obviously a questionable metric. In July, the DOH said that number was around 6,500—which, even with the undercounting, was more than most states' total death tolls. Cuomo says that facilities were free to turn away patients if they couldn't care for them, but his own guidance largely prohibited providers from doing just that.

No federal, state, or local leader can shoulder all of the blame for the results of a crisis. Doing so gives them far too much credit. Indeed, there are a litany of moving parts and complex factors impacting any event, large and small. When the U.S. outbreak was still in relatively nascent stages, New York City—the most dense cosmopolitan area in the country—was, to some extent, a natural epicenter. But Cuomo has forcefully skirted accountability for any impact his decision-making may have had, both in his regular press conferences and in official government documents. His DOH in July disregarded the criticisms in its own report and instead laid blame on the nursing homes themselves, positing that it was the employees who spread the virus.

The governor, a self-declared foe of government incompetence, also presented medical providers with the vaccine edition of Sophie's Choice. Earlier this month, he announced that hospitals that failed to use all of their vaccines would face up to a $100,000 fine; those that vaccinated anyone out of the state-approved order of operations would face up to a $1 million fine. The kicker: Cuomo created a rigorous hierarchy of who was allowed to receive the vaccine at what point, meaning hospitals had no choice but to throw away expiring doses instead of finding willing vaccine recipients. Better to lose $100,000 than $1 million, I guess.

More than 7,000 people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in New York since the vaccine rollout in mid-December—some of whom may have been spared had one of those trashed doses found its way into their arms. And that's the truth.

NEXT: The Supreme Court’s Next Big Free Speech Showdown

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.28.2021 at 1:33 pm

    “The New York governor should look to his own state.”

    Yes, and he’ll find that New York had the best pandemic response out of all 50 states. Cuomo literally wrote the book on how to beat the virus. Any unbiased reading of the data will show that Republican governors of states like Florida and Georgia performed far worse.

    #HarrisCuomo2024

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.28.2021 at 1:34 pm

      I’m really surprised he isn’t the surgeon general.

      1. Idle Hands
        January.28.2021 at 1:40 pm

        He’s not the right intersex. Although he does have nipple rings.

        1. Ruby Garcia
          January.28.2021 at 2:11 pm

          I get paid 95 $ each hour for work at home on my PC. I never thought I’d have the option to do it however HNG my old buddy is gaining 65k$/month to month by carrying out this responsibility and she gave me how.

          Give it a shot on following website……..READ MORE

    2. BeverlyHarper
      January.28.2021 at 1:46 pm

      Do you wanna earn money without investing money? That’s how I started this job and Now I am making $200 to $300 per hour for doing online REW work from home.

      Apply Now here…….. Visit Here

      1. Ruby Garcia
        January.28.2021 at 2:12 pm

        Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular ABG office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
        on this page……..MORE READ

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.28.2021 at 1:36 pm

    “”People value the truth,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week during an interview on MSNBC. “Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID.”

    He punctuated his remarks with a phrase he recycled multiple times throughout the conversation: “And that’s the truth,” he said.”

    And, in case you did not get the memo, it was all Trump’s fault and always will be.

  3. Longtobefree
    January.28.2021 at 1:37 pm

    “Cuomo administration seriously undercounted the state’s nursing home deaths”

    Is ‘seriously undercounted’ the politically correct way of saying “deliberately lied directly to the people”?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.28.2021 at 2:10 pm

      Doubting the Democratic party is Treason and Sedition. Please report to the nearest labor camp.

  4. Idle Hands
    January.28.2021 at 1:38 pm

    But it appears the irony was lost on Cuomo, whose comments were directed at former President Donald Trump’s federal response—the likes of which were certainly rife with shortcomings.

    show your work.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.28.2021 at 2:06 pm

      Testing kits. Distribution. Idiotic six month hold for biologically meaningless diversity testing.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    January.28.2021 at 1:46 pm

    Blue state governors and mayors killed old people in nursing homes and killed the economy thru lockdowns. Gee, deaths were high and the economy was bad w/ a Republican in the White House.

    Now, with Biden? Reopen the country.

    Covid is real, and the Dems really used it to inflict politically motivated pain. Your friends, Reason.

    Fuck off, Reason.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.28.2021 at 2:18 pm

      https://www.zerohedge.com/political/all-hail-reopening

      Washington, D.C. will resume indoor dining.

      Maryland’s governor has decided that the state needs to reopen schools now and no later than March 1.

      Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan says Michigan restaurants can reopen for indoor dining on February 1. Her health adviser decided to resign. Let us hope it is the beginning of many.

      Chicago’s mayor is now demanding an immediate opening of restaurants and bars. Chicago is also threatening teachers unions that they must return to work.

      New York Governor Cuomo has dramatically reversed his rhetorical course and demanded a reopening of the city. More announcements are expected in the coming days.

      California Governor Gavin Newsom, incredibly, has lifted all stay-at-home orders across the state and is permitting dining to open up. Many restaurants have defied orders for months now, and good for them. This new announcement shows that their defiance had an influence.

      Montana’s new governor has lifted some Covid restrictions.

      National Public Radio has decided to announce that the virus has peaked.

      The WHO is insisting that the PCR cycle threshold must change. If nations adjust, it should make a big difference in the case trend.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        January.28.2021 at 2:19 pm

        CNN has removed the death tracker from its main page, while the New York Times has reported a 33% decline in new cases in the past two weeks. Plus, the Times, which arguably made the most profound contribution to the public panic over the virus, is finally reporting on the terrible carnage.

        In an incredibly heartbreaking article, the Times chronicles the unspeakable deaths of despair from young children denied schooling over the past year. It’s an absolutely shocking article, one that should echo unto the ages, given what happened this last year. It’s worth a read.

  6. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    January.28.2021 at 1:55 pm

    Incompetent Government kills people.

    FTFY Andy

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.28.2021 at 2:00 pm

      https://smile.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1560009276/reasonmagazinea-20/

  7. swillfredo pareto
    January.28.2021 at 1:57 pm

    Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID.

    This is how you troll!

  8. JohannesDinkle
    January.28.2021 at 2:08 pm

    The Javits Center was set up to treat 2,500 patients at once using the National Guard in response to Cuomo demanding federal help. The hospital ship Mercy was sent over as well as a tent hospital set up in Central Park by Christian doctors and nurses.
    When the Javits treatment center was shut down in May, it had treated a total of 1,100 patients, with the hospital ship treating about 150. New York City politicians shut down the Central Park facility because Christians are not sufficiently careful of gay rights.
    What Cuomo is really saying is that Trump allowed him to ship ill patients back to nursing homes. Trump also allowed any other governor do do so as well, but only Cuomo chose to do so.
    “It is his fault because he should have stopped me.”

  9. Bill Godshall
    January.28.2021 at 2:17 pm

    Joe Biden was so impressed with transgender Rachel (formerly Richard) Levine’s performance forcing PA nursing homes to accept covid patients (while removing his/her own mother from a nursing home), where half of all PA covid deaths have occurred, that he appointed him/her to be Assistant Secretary of DHHS (although Biden may have just wanted to smell Levine’s hair).

    PA’s vaccine distribution program has also become a disaster, as Gov Tom Wolf (who has imposed many different unscientific, unconstitutional and disastrous lockdowns since March, all of which primarily targeted and harmed Republican owned businesses) has greatly expanded the criteria for receiving a covid vaccine from healthcare workers and people over 65 to now include anyone who is obese or who claims to be a cigarette smoker (as no tar or nicotine testing is required for verification).

    Since 50% of PA adults are either obese or a smoker, the state’s 15% of people over the age of 65 and people with high risk comorbities (who are at greatest risk of dying or being hospitalized by covid) are now having difficulty obtaining a vaccine.
    https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/gov-wolf-defends-moving-smokers-to-top-covid-vaccine-priority-group/

Please to post comments