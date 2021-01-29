Stock Market

Don't Freak Out About GameStop

The market isn't broken—it's working.

|

(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The price of GameStop's stock has been sent soaring by rocket emojis in the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets. The rally has captured the attention of the world, including regulators and the White House. At the market's close on January 28, GameStop shares were worth about $198, up about 400 percent from a week ago, but down from their meteoric height of over $400. Everyone from Bernie Sanders to Jon Stewart is saying that this is evidence that Wall Street is broken or rigged. What's really going on?

Stocks go up and down all the time. Why is the GameStop rally different?

A lot of Wall Street hedge fund money was tied up in betting that GameStop, which has suffered as consumers increasingly make purchases online, would continue to decline. 

There are a number of ways to bet against a company's success, but a popular strategy is to "short sell." The mechanics of a short sale are a bit complicated: A trader doesn't actually own the stock, but "borrows" it for a specified amount of time and then sells it when either the agreed-upon price is reached or the time period expires. But this is risky. A short sale executed without a hedge could expose a trader to unlimited losses.  

The underlying risk in short sales is what retail investors turned into an opportunity. Unlike traditional stock rallies, GameStop's rise (and the rise of other stocks caught up in the moment, like AMC) grew from the actions of individual retail investors who have recently gained greater market access through the availability of low-cost trading apps. 

Because retail traders are not a monolith, it's often difficult to discern their exact motivation. Some hypothesize that GameStop's rise began by identifying an undervalued stock. Others hypothesize that retail traders were exercising their muscle, seeing how much they could move the market. And others, in what is becoming the dominant narrative, hypothesize that traders identified GameStop specifically to target Wall Street's short positions. 

Regardless of the motivation, by executing trades in GameStop, these retail investors created what is known as a "short squeeze," where the fast-rising price of the stock caused the holders of short positions to buy the stock in order to limit their losses—pushing the stock price even higher, creating a type of feedback loop. This left a number of hedge funds high and dry, possibly causing billions in losses

Because a lot of the trading was in options, there was also a "gamma squeeze," which created another feedback loop. Market makers who sell call options (bets that the stock price will rise) often buy some underlying stock to hedge their exposure, pushing the price up even further.

As more investors jumped on the bandwagon, whether retail or institutional, the price continued to soar to new heights. GameStop's price has stabilized some on Thursday after online trading platforms limited investors' abilities to open new trading positions. 

So what's the problem?

There may be no problem at all. Markets and bubbles go together. The Dutch tulip craze of the 1600s is just one example of the time-honored tradition of bubbles. 

Retail traders riding the rally would tend to agree that there's no problem. For Main Street, this is a success story, albeit one that may have a sad ending for those taking losses when the stock price inevitably descends. It illustrates the power of retail investors and sends a shot across the bow of Wall Street, who often calls them "dumb money." 

Wall Street, on the other hand, is shaken. Short selling is a textbook trading strategy. Indeed, despite those who argue it is morally unacceptable to bet against a company's success, short selling generally improves market efficiency by helping to guide price discovery and capital allocation. Although it's not unusual for short sellers to lose big, few would have predicted a short squeeze coming from retail traders. 

Given the attention GameStop trading has received, regulators undoubtedly will try to ascertain whether there are any legal problems. The most common question is whether the retail traders manipulated the market. They seem to have acted with some degree of concert to change the stock's price. But that's not the definition of illegal market manipulation. In fact, most of us hope others will follow suit when we buy a stock, pushing the price higher. There are even legitimate investment strategies aimed at helping to push the stock in your favor. 

For there to be illegal market manipulation, there generally needs to be some sort of fraud or deception. But here, little suggests that investors were being misled. The online forum was refreshingly (if vulgarly) transparent. Making a market manipulation case here may prove to be challenging.

Does this prove markets are broken?

There's no shortage of criticism about the current situation. While Wall Street searches for solutions to protect its own bets from what it views as the unpredictable "retail horde," retail traders decry online trading platforms' decisions to halt trading as being in cahoots with the hedge funds. But it's not a stretch to see GameStop as part of the normal functioning of markets. The brokerages' decisions to limit trading reportedly stemmed from requirements imposed by parts of the market infrastructure, which left brokerages scrambling to find the capital to keep trading open. When viewed through the lens of the extensive regulation of brokerages' financial operations, a trading halt is not a surprising outcome.

The fact that GameStop is now trading far above fair estimates of the company's value is not an incontrovertible sign that the market is broken. Stock prices move in and out of alignment all the time. It's likely that GameStop is due for a correction, but some stocks (like Tesla) have remained overvalued, according to conventional metrics, for extended periods. 

With the huge trading volume and increase in value, it's easy to forget that GameStop remains a very small part of the market as a whole. GameStop's trading is an extreme example, but standing alone—or even with the few other stocks that have been driven up during this time—it is not enough to show that the theories underlying market operation have failed.

Do we need new regulations?

A viral story like this may catch attention, but newsworthy headlines themselves do not justify new regulations. Easy access to the markets for retail investors is a good thing. It allows those traditionally left out, like the young or those with modest savings, to find opportunities to grow their wealth. While the GameStop trading is not what anyone would suggest as a prudent path to building long-term wealth, the expanded market access opportunities that helped fuel this rally are exactly those that we should be excited to support for retail investors.

Jennifer Schulp is the Director of Financial Regulation Studies at the Cato Institute's Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives.

  1. Urmammarabi
    January.29.2021 at 4:53 pm

    Hi we’re Libertarians, this piece is entirely superfluous.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.29.2021 at 5:20 pm

      I’m thinking the target audience for this article isn’t really other libertarians, but everyone else who actually are freaking out about GameStop.

      1. Mother's Lament
        January.29.2021 at 6:08 pm

        Gentry liberals and the political aristocracy would be the only ones. Everyone else, from Sanders and AOC all the way over to Cruz, Trump and Hawley, are laughing their asses off.

  2. JesseAz
    January.29.2021 at 4:54 pm

    Like elizabeth Warren? Who wrote this

    https://www.warren.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/new-this-am-warren-calls-on-the-sec-to-address-stock-market-gamesmanship-amid-volatile-gamestop-trades

    Or should we talk about Yellin who took in millions from hedge funds the last 2 years who won’t recuse?

    Or the billionaire Biden supporters going on CNBC saying how wrong the non elite day traders were.

    1. JesseAz
      January.29.2021 at 4:57 pm

      Maybe ask Nancy…

      https://mobile.twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1354831385538797570

      And then ask her about her $1 million tesla buy a day before Joe’s EO on electric cars.

      1. Martha Stewart
        January.29.2021 at 5:00 pm

        Fuck that bitch.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      January.29.2021 at 5:06 pm

      BDS.

      He’s got it bad.

      1. Thanks Jeff
        January.29.2021 at 5:07 pm

        Thanks Jeff.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.29.2021 at 5:21 pm

        It’s not BDS, it is more general Democrat Derangement Syndrome.

        Actually in Jesse’s case, it’s years of whataboutism that has rotted the critical thinking centers of his brain.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          January.29.2021 at 5:41 pm

          Dude exposed his ignorance on this topic badly last night. It wasn’t even me who immediately contradicted his typical baseless and ignorant assertion: https://reason.com/2021/01/28/biden-debuts-massive-new-climate-bureaucracy/#comment-8729602

          Read the whole thread to see how dumb he is. Really just clear as day he has no idea what he is talking about, but he won’t let that stop him.

          1. JesseAz
            January.29.2021 at 6:00 pm

            Lol. That morning the articles were new user sign-ups stopped robinhood dumbfuck.

            How dumb are you?

            Way to defend the democrats though buddy!

        2. JesseAz
          January.29.2021 at 6:01 pm

          I like how hypocrites have banded together to call their hypocrisy being demonstrated to them as whataboutism.

          Here is the difference jeff… I denounced violence both times. You didn’t. See dummy?

      3. JesseAz
        January.29.2021 at 5:57 pm

        Lol. God damn biden cultists. Can’t admit their guy is terrible.

      4. JesseAz
        January.29.2021 at 5:58 pm

        By the way…. the two targets were Warren and Pelosi shit for brains.

    3. Square = Circle
      January.29.2021 at 6:01 pm

      Amidst all the faux concern for “The Workers” and the “Little People” against the big, bad hedge-fund managers who “treat the stock market like a casino,” the money shot:

      “These shifts also raise questions about broader instabilities in the market and financial system, as “[n]o one knows how this ends” and “the intense activity could eventually prompt a wider sell-off in the market by forcing hedge funds on the losing side of these trades to sell parts of their portfolios to raise cash to cover their losses.”

      The one actual gesture towards “holding the hedge funds accountable” is demanding that the SEC find out “To what extent did large investors, such as hedge funds like Melvin Capital Management, and their short positions impact the fluctuation of GameStop’s share prices? Did any of these practices violate existing securities laws?”

      Since they clearly wanted the share prices to go down, the answer to this question will have a nice, empirical “none,” since even if they tried, they clearly failed.

      The rest of it can be summed up as “to what extent is peasant-access to stock tips on Reddit endangering the ‘financial system’ and what can we do to stop it?”

      1. Square = Circle
        January.29.2021 at 6:02 pm

        Damned links. Here’s the full text of her letter:

        https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/01.29.2021%20Letter%20from%20Senator%20Warren%20to%20Acting%20Chair%20Lee.pdf

  3. JesseAz
    January.29.2021 at 5:00 pm

    short selling generally improves market efficiency by helping to guide price discovery and capital allocation.

    In theory.

    In practice hedge fund managers short a stock then use their connections to drive the market to their positions. This is the exact same as what reddit did. Just with institutions.

    1. Brandybuck
      January.29.2021 at 5:10 pm

      In practice it would work if the damned gub’ment didn’t keep bailing out favorites all the time. In practice it would work if losers were allowed to lose.

      “Oh so sad, you lost all your clients’ money surfing Reddit. Here’s a billion dollars to make up for it. Screw your clients they get nothing. See you at the next fundraiser.”

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      January.29.2021 at 5:42 pm

      Jesse spent 5 minutes googling “short selling” now he’s gonna give a lecture.

      You are completely wrong, moron.

      Go look up “naked short selling” and “shares short/total float” to start to get a hint.

      1. JesseAz
        January.29.2021 at 6:03 pm

        God damn stolen Valor. Once again youre more concerned trying to get points (and failing) instead of being angry at those who are fucking you over. Nice principles buddy.

      2. JesseAz
        January.29.2021 at 6:04 pm

        And explain how im wrong buddy. What was wrong. Please. Details.

  4. Jormungand the Midgard Serpent
    January.29.2021 at 5:02 pm

    “Don’t Freak Out About GameStop”

    Ok.

    Also, the era of headlines that double as mothers-in-law is awful so far.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.29.2021 at 5:03 pm

    The market is working so well they had to shut it down, but only for a select group of people that grew a bit too big for their britches.

    1. Aaron Gomez
      January.29.2021 at 5:06 pm

      #bringbackyouroldsockpuppetRabbiHarveyWeinstein

  6. Moonrocks
    January.29.2021 at 5:04 pm

    If it’s not broken yet then the hedge fund managers will collude with bureaucrats and politicians to break it in the coming weeks.

    But let’s not kid ourselves, the market most certainly is broken already, and the hedge fund managers will collude with bureaucrats and politicians to break it even further.

    1. Kungpowderfinger
      January.29.2021 at 5:46 pm

      If only dangerous misinformation had been reined in on Reddit, this seditious behavior of violent amateur investors could’ve been prevented.

  7. Brandybuck
    January.29.2021 at 5:06 pm

    The brouhaha in a nutshell:

    1) Trolls post lulz on Reddit
    2) Traders go “Hey, there are trolls, follow their advice!”
    3) Elizabeth Warren goes full Josh Hawley and want to regulate trading at the same time she blames Reddit for it unhindered free speech

    Okay, the number two is the weird one. No one has explained to my satisfaction why a subreddit caused all this. Do like traders really use Reddit as a market guide? Really? If so they deserve to lose their shorts, and their clients deserve the slap to their accounts.

    And number three really does smell of Josh Hawley. Let’s all pile on the public forum for having insufficient moderation. Gosh, wouldn’t it be great if gub’ment regulated what people could post on public forums? It’s like Warren and Hawley are wearing each other’s underthings.

    1. renad
      January.29.2021 at 5:14 pm

      https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1354547622133051393.html

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.29.2021 at 5:48 pm

        Thanks for the link.

        #2 sounds pretty simple to me. Some trading algorithms were triggered by the unusual stock activity. I’ve never written any code for anything related to stock trading, but I have written “similar” things, and there are always surprised in what things can happen. I mean … the big traders are all automated for speed, right, the guys that shave milliseconds and microseconds with expensive shorter cables, and reacting automatically saves the slowdown of human intervention.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.29.2021 at 5:23 pm

      My hunch is that the redditors got the ball rolling on the short squeeze, then everyone else saw what was happening and piled on. I too really doubt it was just the redditors who sent the stock to $400/share or whatever.

    3. Gray_Jay
      January.29.2021 at 5:40 pm

      Which step is the one where hedge funds cleverly decided to short more shares than actually existed? I also missed the step where retail brokerages colluded to prevent additional purchases of the affected stock. Or where Robinhood decided to close out some of its customers’ positions in that stock, without permission of those customers, and at prices near the low for that day’s trading.

      This is a really big deal. People have gotten short squeezed before, and got filleted for it. Not helped out.

      It’s like if, at the climax of “Trading Places,” the Board of Trade did turn those machines back on, and let the Duke Brothers weasel out of their position. And then had the cops arrest Billy Ray and Louis.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        January.29.2021 at 5:48 pm

        Great analogy.

        1. JesseAz
          January.29.2021 at 6:06 pm

          Ate you sure you understood it? Because above you didnt seem to understand how hedge funds take positions and try to drive towards them for profit. Sure you understand?

    4. JesseAz
      January.29.2021 at 6:05 pm

      But your buddy dol seems to be okay with Warren’s actions. No concerns at all.

  8. Weigel's Cock Ring
    January.29.2021 at 5:22 pm

    Turns out that Block Yomomma’s Fed chairperson (and now Sleepy Joe’s Treasury secretary) Janet Yellen made $7.2 million in speeches to hedge funds and other Wall Street firms.

    Boy, it it good to run the printing press and be in the revolving door or government and finance or what?? But considering how much the Fed has done for the Street over the last dozen plus years, one could argue she’s selling herself as a relatively cheap whore.

  9. Ken Shultz
    January.29.2021 at 5:41 pm

    I actually made some progress with a progressive youngster yesterday, who was complaining about not being able to buy AMC and GameStop–after a conversation we had weeks ago about how glad he was that Parler was toast.

    He started explaining that he thought the brokerages cracking down on GameStop was different because what they were doing was in fear of the SEC, the Fed, the Treasury, etc. coming after them if they didn’t do x, y, and z . . .

    Once we started talking about Parler getting shut down, he agreed that it was more or less the same kind of thing.

    All that being said, the last thing the hedge funds want is the Biden administration coming in and fixing this situation by limiting the amount of leverage they can use when they short something. And with that being said, just because hedge funds should be free to use whatever leverage they want to short whatever they want doesn’t mean it’s okay for them to threaten to call the feds to force the issue with the brokerages.

    The hedge funds certainly aren’t above using the government to make them whole on their short trades under the guise of financial “stability”. That’s what TARP was all about. Lehman and Bear went the way of the Dodo bird because they bought a ton of subprime mortgages for pennies on the dollar–with tons of leverage.

    The best thing that could have happened in that situation was to let them go bust. If the risk of going bust isn’t enough of an incentive to avoid risk, nothing is, and the people who are best able to suffer those losses in our economy are the people who willingly put their investment dollars in the hedge fund to take that risk.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.29.2021 at 5:45 pm

      There are specific laws about market manipulation that broker’s and market makers must adhere to. Those laws were broken. Specifically regarding naked short selling and price fixing.

      There is no analogous law for twitter/parler hosting.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.29.2021 at 5:50 pm

        Legislation is just words favoring cronies. It has no more relation to what is good or proper or right than the ingredients on a mustard bottle read upside down.

      2. Ken Shultz
        January.29.2021 at 6:04 pm

        “There are specific laws about market manipulation that broker’s and market makers must adhere to. Those laws were broken. Specifically regarding naked short selling and price fixing.

        Which laws are you referring to and how were they broken?

        “There is no analogous law for twitter/parler hosting.”

        If Google deplatformed Parler from its app store: 1) because they have an antitrust suit pending against them, 2) because the Democrats have repeatedly threatened to break their company up if they don’t crack down on what amounts to conservative speech, and 3) because the Democrats took control of both the White House and the Senate?

        Then, yes, that would be directly analogous to the brokerages refusing to let people pump up the price of GameStop for fear that the regulators will intervene and crack down on the new wave of brokerages. And Rashida Talib, AoC, and the progressive protesters screaming for the SEC to intervene are being total hypocrites in that respect if they also supported the deplatforming of Parler.

        And there’s no way the SEC, the Treasury, and the Fed are on the side of the Talib, AoC, and progressive protesters, and if brokerages like RobinHood aren’t afraid of the Feds coming after them, they’re stupid.

        Within the last two months, RobinHood has been fined $65 million by the SEC and accused by the State of Massachusetts of running what amounts to a gambling platform.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robinhood_(company)#Controversies

      3. JesseAz
        January.29.2021 at 6:08 pm

        Dol thinks contract law is fake. Lol.

  10. jdgalt1
    January.29.2021 at 5:41 pm

    There is a problem with this situation, and it’s not “illegal market manipulation.” The problem is the new rules some brokerages have put in place to prevent retail investors from buying more shares, and in some places to force them to sell shares they already own. That midstream rule change amounts to the brokerages cheating their customers, and is already the subject of some big class-action lawsuits which the plaintiffs deserve to win. It is simply illegitimate for either the government or a brokerage to change the rules in a way that stops some investors’ profits just to protect other investors, especially when the ones being protected went so far out on a limb that they really deserve the beating they’re getting. One broker sold short 140% as many GME shares as there are in existence — at $3 per share! That’s asking to be raped!

  11. mamabug
    January.29.2021 at 5:43 pm

    This is a rather tepid take on the whole thing. Sometimes the reaction to an event is much more significant than the event itself. That a hedge fund made a risky bet and a bunch of people essentially crowdsourced a way to make money off the risky bet isn’t a sign of anything. The massive meltdown around it, though, shows:

    1. There is still a great deal of populist anger simmering out there which is aimed squarely at the people who haven’t suffered during the last 12 months. A lot of people jumped on this just for the chance to screw over a couple billionaires even if they lost money themselves.

    2. The way the usually suspects are rallying around protecting the billionaires (while claiming to do it for ‘our own good’) is supporting claims that the system is not only rigged, it will confiscate any winning if you manage to figure out the game.

    3. The whole thing breaks across parties, despite attempts to tie it to ‘Trumpism’ and, no kidding, White Supremacism. Although, media is working overtime on that memo so it could end up being attributed to Nazis by the time the dust settles.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.29.2021 at 5:47 pm

      This is the most multi-partisan, uniting instance that we’ve had in years. This is like a little 9/11, in that regard.

      Everyone can love to hate on fat cat, rent seeking, government connected, ivy league assholes getting their comeuppance.

